LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.04.2024 KARUNYA KR-648 Saturday Draw OUT- 1st Prize

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala KARUNYA KN-648 Lottery Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
KARUNYA KN-648 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No.
Kerala KARUNYA KN-648 Lottery Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winners
KARUNYA KN-648 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

KARUNYA KN-648 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No.

KARUNYA KN-648 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

KARUNYA KN-648 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:  

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery

UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KA 640177 (KATTAPPANA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KM 409757 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 823946 KB 820930 KC 309140 KD 523630 KE 624287 KF 246553 KG 829687 KH 373236 KJ 314403 KK 395054 KL 608936 KM 102100

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KB 640177 KC 640177 KD 640177 KE 640177 KF 640177 KG 640177 KH 640177 KJ 640177 KK 640177 KL 640177 KM 640177

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0253  0379  7  875  1324  2004  3537  3977  4080  4820  4938  5425  5991  6015  6363  6641  7565  8372  8861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1010  3087  3325  4169  5277  6497  7852  8799  9294  9412

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0024  0699  1129  2339  2960  3946  3974  4160  4465  5821  6247  6414  7590  9514

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082  0089  0216  0534  0605  0763  0824  1045  1137  1288  1343  1486  1585  1605  2100  2238  2250  2257  2442  2601  2641  2780  2804  2901  3028  3225  3380  3416  3668  3768  3838  3959  4056  4244  4455  4482  4514  4520  4614  4619  4863  4912  5041  5079  5162  5289  5730  5751  5815  5834  5876  5905  6116  6388  6624  6824  6895  6944  7067  7170  7267  7667  7889  7977  8249  8317  8351  8468  8612  8726  8769  8837  8847  8940  8988  9186  9361  9566  9572  9734

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0176  0309  0418  0577  0651  0673  0862  0870  0921  0922  0949  0970  1100  1149  1205  1211  1254  1289  1400  1485  1630  1673  1676  1723  1739  1757  1760  1768  1829  1884  1942  2022  2087  2149  2186  2195  2994  3054  3267  3354  3366  3389  3431  3529  3577  3769  3927  4018  4295  4411  4415  4501  4565  4596  4646  4686  4808  4813  4897  4902  4903  5214  5366  5507  5541  5549  5594  5701  5731  5803  5999  6031  6073  6217  6379  6469  6484  6580  6614  6618  6675  6732  6760  6779  6857  6883  6936  7150  7157  7342  7374  7396  7433  7439  7446  7473  7531  7674  7761  7816  7909  8217  8255  8445  8540  8694  8716  8728  8810  8819  8921  9176  9313  9385  9475  9583  9601  9636  9735  9788  9846  9863  9949  9975

KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-648" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-648" will be drawn today, March 9, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-648 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 9, will be released soon.

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

Akshaya Lottery AK-646 Draw on 07.04.2024 @ 3.00 pm

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

