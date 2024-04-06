Updated April 6th, 2024 at 06:36 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.04.2024 KARUNYA KR-648 Saturday Draw OUT- 1st Prize
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
KARUNYA KN-648 1st Prize Lucky Winner:
KARUNYA KN-648 2nd Prize Lucky Winner:
KARUNYA KN-648 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
KARUNYA KN-648 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery
UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KA 640177 (KATTAPPANA)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KM 409757 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 823946 KB 820930 KC 309140 KD 523630 KE 624287 KF 246553 KG 829687 KH 373236 KJ 314403 KK 395054 KL 608936 KM 102100
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KB 640177 KC 640177 KD 640177 KE 640177 KF 640177 KG 640177 KH 640177 KJ 640177 KK 640177 KL 640177 KM 640177
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0253 0379 7 875 1324 2004 3537 3977 4080 4820 4938 5425 5991 6015 6363 6641 7565 8372 8861
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1010 3087 3325 4169 5277 6497 7852 8799 9294 9412
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0024 0699 1129 2339 2960 3946 3974 4160 4465 5821 6247 6414 7590 9514
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082 0089 0216 0534 0605 0763 0824 1045 1137 1288 1343 1486 1585 1605 2100 2238 2250 2257 2442 2601 2641 2780 2804 2901 3028 3225 3380 3416 3668 3768 3838 3959 4056 4244 4455 4482 4514 4520 4614 4619 4863 4912 5041 5079 5162 5289 5730 5751 5815 5834 5876 5905 6116 6388 6624 6824 6895 6944 7067 7170 7267 7667 7889 7977 8249 8317 8351 8468 8612 8726 8769 8837 8847 8940 8988 9186 9361 9566 9572 9734
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0176 0309 0418 0577 0651 0673 0862 0870 0921 0922 0949 0970 1100 1149 1205 1211 1254 1289 1400 1485 1630 1673 1676 1723 1739 1757 1760 1768 1829 1884 1942 2022 2087 2149 2186 2195 2994 3054 3267 3354 3366 3389 3431 3529 3577 3769 3927 4018 4295 4411 4415 4501 4565 4596 4646 4686 4808 4813 4897 4902 4903 5214 5366 5507 5541 5549 5594 5701 5731 5803 5999 6031 6073 6217 6379 6469 6484 6580 6614 6618 6675 6732 6760 6779 6857 6883 6936 7150 7157 7342 7374 7396 7433 7439 7446 7473 7531 7674 7761 7816 7909 8217 8255 8445 8540 8694 8716 8728 8810 8819 8921 9176 9313 9385 9475 9583 9601 9636 9735 9788 9846 9863 9949 9975
KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-648" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-648" will be drawn today, March 9, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-648 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 9, will be released soon.
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Akshaya Lottery AK-646 Draw on 07.04.2024 @ 3.00 pm
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 06:36 IST