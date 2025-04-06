sb.scorecardresearch
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-696 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AW 465907
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 6th 2025, 16:31 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-696 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AW 465907

Kerala Lottery Results Today 06.04.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Akshaya AK-696 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

April 6th 2025, 16:29 IST

April 6th 2025, 16:29 IST

April 6th 2025, 16:31 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 696 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-696 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AW 465907 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: MUHAMMED YOUSUF
Agency No.: P 3079

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AS 160907 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: S S MANIYAN
Agency No.: R 4457
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 484224
2) AO 130444
3) AP 207925
4) AR 978886
5) AS 410214
6) AT 224540
7) AU 713218
8) AV 657187
9) AW 785466
10) AX 123520
11) AY 184104
12) AZ 182037

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 465907
AO 465907
AP 465907
AR 465907
AS 465907
AT 465907
AU 465907
AV 465907
AX 465907
AY 465907
AZ 465907

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0117  0906  1344  1476  2491  3013  3271  3300  4135  5095  5254  6343  6378  6562  7603  7712  8020  9749
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0261  0626  4067  4361  4628  8222  9141
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0070  0128  0197  0791  1490  1673  1738  1790  2341  3367  3609  3916  4172  4410  5274  5286  5293  5564  6129  7048  7075  7375  8427  8967  9072  9496

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098  0129  0253  0299  0750  0905  1276  1372  1484  1788  1877  1961  2288  2585  2914  3116  3223  3388  3573  3662  3787  3812  3831  4005  4148  4179  4267  4302  4336  4612  4824  5000  5412  5433  6171  6196  6266  6510  6605  6609  6637  6649  6790  6838  6924  7021  7169  7450  7579  7911  8009  8050  8087  8137  8154  8301  8436  8602  8721  8758  8904  9001  9093  9144  9314  9414  9433  9483  9503  9820  9879  9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0062  0103  0111  0176  0263  0284  0311  0479  0604  0684  0714  0964  1046  1063  1096  1178  1193  1195  1207  1230  1539  1681  1755  1769  1828  1974  2100  2275  2281  2374  2387  2601  2631  2689  2811  2853  2973  3091  3113  3301  3302  3377  3392  3441  3445  3490  3652  3719  3791  3818  4046  4193  4213  4217  4306  4557  4674  4737  4788  4898  5072  5285  5354  5362  5382  5401  5516  5610  5625  5651  5674  5716  5823  5962  5985  5998  6162  6333  6495  6500  6541  6545  6577  6724  6872  6906  6925  6969  7004  7040  7124  7128  7174  7312  7379  7410  7513  7765  7853  7902  8252  8409  8518  8648  8656  8672  8677  8703  8774  8802  8854  8867  8879  8886  9011  9234  9278  9327  9589  9590  9810  9863  9999

AKSHAYA AK-696: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 6th 2025, 10:21 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.  

Published April 6th 2025, 10:25 IST