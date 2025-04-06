LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-696 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AW 465907

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-696 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AW 465907 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: MUHAMMED YOUSUF

Agency No.: P 3079

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AS 160907 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: S S MANIYAN

Agency No.: R 4457



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 484224

2) AO 130444

3) AP 207925

4) AR 978886

5) AS 410214

6) AT 224540

7) AU 713218

8) AV 657187

9) AW 785466

10) AX 123520

11) AY 184104

12) AZ 182037

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 465907

AO 465907

AP 465907

AR 465907

AS 465907

AT 465907

AU 465907

AV 465907

AX 465907

AY 465907

AZ 465907

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0117 0906 1344 1476 2491 3013 3271 3300 4135 5095 5254 6343 6378 6562 7603 7712 8020 9749



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0261 0626 4067 4361 4628 8222 9141



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0070 0128 0197 0791 1490 1673 1738 1790 2341 3367 3609 3916 4172 4410 5274 5286 5293 5564 6129 7048 7075 7375 8427 8967 9072 9496

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098 0129 0253 0299 0750 0905 1276 1372 1484 1788 1877 1961 2288 2585 2914 3116 3223 3388 3573 3662 3787 3812 3831 4005 4148 4179 4267 4302 4336 4612 4824 5000 5412 5433 6171 6196 6266 6510 6605 6609 6637 6649 6790 6838 6924 7021 7169 7450 7579 7911 8009 8050 8087 8137 8154 8301 8436 8602 8721 8758 8904 9001 9093 9144 9314 9414 9433 9483 9503 9820 9879 9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0062 0103 0111 0176 0263 0284 0311 0479 0604 0684 0714 0964 1046 1063 1096 1178 1193 1195 1207 1230 1539 1681 1755 1769 1828 1974 2100 2275 2281 2374 2387 2601 2631 2689 2811 2853 2973 3091 3113 3301 3302 3377 3392 3441 3445 3490 3652 3719 3791 3818 4046 4193 4213 4217 4306 4557 4674 4737 4788 4898 5072 5285 5354 5362 5382 5401 5516 5610 5625 5651 5674 5716 5823 5962 5985 5998 6162 6333 6495 6500 6541 6545 6577 6724 6872 6906 6925 6969 7004 7040 7124 7128 7174 7312 7379 7410 7513 7765 7853 7902 8252 8409 8518 8648 8656 8672 8677 8703 8774 8802 8854 8867 8879 8886 9011 9234 9278 9327 9589 9590 9810 9863 9999

AKSHAYA AK-696: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100