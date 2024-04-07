×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 06:48 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-646 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No Check Winner

Kerala Lottery Results Today 07042024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Sunday Result Today
Kerala Lottery Sunday Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-646 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-646 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-646 Sunday Result Out: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 46 IST, April 7th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-646 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

 

Agent Name: 


Agency No.: 

6: 45 IST, April 7th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-646 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: 

 

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

Advertisement
6: 41 IST, April 7th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-646 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 

6: 41 IST, April 7th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-646 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

Advertisement
6: 38 IST, April 7th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-646 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

AKSHAYA AK-646 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 34 IST, April 7th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the AKSHAYA AK-645 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 3, will be released soon.

Advertisement
6: 34 IST, April 7th 2024

WIN WIN W-762 Draw on 08.04.2024 @ 3.00 pm

6: 33 IST, April 7th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

Advertisement
6: 33 IST, April 7th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 06:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Storm Kathleen Hits Flight Ops in Parts of UK, Power Supply in Ireland

Storm Kathleen in UK

a few seconds ago
WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL Recap

2 minutes ago
Fatal Bus Accident in Karnataka: 4 Killed, Several Injured

Bus overturn in Karnataka

2 minutes ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

7 minutes ago
Goldy Brar

Goldy Brar's Claim

9 minutes ago
Slovakia Elects Pro-Russia Pellegrini, Over Pro-Western Candidate

Pro-Russia Pellegrini Won

32 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

36 minutes ago
We Will Fight Against PM Modi's Family in Elections: Telangana CM | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

36 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam To Join Shiv Sena

40 minutes ago
A still from Family Star

Family Star BO Collection

an hour ago
RR vs RCB

IPL 2024 points table

an hour ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy

an hour ago
AP ICET 2024 registration closing today

AP ICET Registration

an hour ago
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai With CM Arvind Kejriwal

Samuhik Upwas on April 7

an hour ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

an hour ago
Speeding Car Rams Into Express Train, Damages Several Coaches

Car Rams Into Train

an hour ago
Prioritizing Student Mental Health: Addressing Challenges on World Health Day 2024

World Health Day 2024

an hour ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  2. Shameful That Cong Asking 'Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai:' Shah Slams Kharge

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Disturbing Trend: CJI

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Is There a Mumbai Mega Block This Sunday? Local Train Timings For Apr 7

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo