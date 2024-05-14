LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 14th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.05.2024): STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Tuesday Draw-1st Prize 75 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.05.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-415 Result Out: Check Winners | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
3: 31 IST, May 14th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SK 758528 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: C AKHILAN

Agency No: D 4560


 

3: 31 IST, May 14th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SM 518632 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SHEEBA

Agency No: R 7783


 

3: 17 IST, May 14th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-414 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0122  0524  0997  1005  1820  3030  3086  3113  4426  4489  4842  6227  6632  6649  7235  7751  9140  9809


 

3: 10 IST, May 14th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-414 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SA 758528 SB 758528 SC 758528 SD 758528 SE 758528 SF 758528 SG 758528 SH 758528 SJ 758528 SL 758528 SM 758528


 

3: 57 IST, May 14th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SK 758528 (KOZHIKKODE)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SM 518632 (GURUVAYOOR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 758528 SB 758528 SC 758528 SD 758528 SE 758528 SF 758528 SG 758528 SH 758528 SJ 758528 SL 758528 SM 758528

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0122  0524  0997  1005  1820  3030  3086  3113  4426  4489  4842  6227  6632  6649  7235  7751  9140  9809

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1492  1527  1975  2149  3606  8008  8332  8441  8848  9027

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0177  0209  0866  0994  3132  3221  3390  4770  4892  4997  5346  5413  5428  6615  7100  7334  7838  7927  8541  9461

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0298  0544  0724  0849  0926  1093  1129  1181  1255  1528  2509  2556  2749  2754  2945  3657  3699  4149  4216  4290  4501  4551  4707  4732  5298  5773  5835  5886  6173  6548  6679  6706  6717  7238  7283  7291  7537  7561  7668  7764  7899  8142  8195  8196  8261  8271  8575  8792  8845  8884  9032  9882

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0341  1205  1217  1333  1521  1816  2056  2140  2230  2338  2861  2873  2933  3061  3076  3236  3419  3841  4069  4420  5033  5108  5123  5706  5746  5748  5853  5931  6015  6085  6191  6208  6325  6382  6944  7540  8199  8256  8759  8812  9071  9221  9340  9420  9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0034  0037  0225  0248  0263  0506  0609  0661  0837  0851  1001  1097  1199  1204  1211  1272  1391  1464  1542  1549  1609  1657  1683  1685  1886  1974  1980  2000  2051  2176  2365  2599  2639  2644  2661  2691  2816  2919  2925  2961  2979  3023  3069  3175  3332  3554  3568  3600  3814  3915  4013  4076  4128  4381  4454  4573  4629  4701  4809  4870  4998  5019  5156  5207  5277  5290  5491  5570  5752  5823  5899  5933  5945  5973  6023  6038  6149  6230  6323  6350  6435  6569  6635  6660  6859  6960  7015  7059  7095  7222  7288  7310  7399  7470  7524  7794  7865  7897  7902  8023  8053  8324  8343  8474  8520  8533  8577  8581  8667  8687  8700  8761  8859  8895  9074  9215  9301  9349  9566  9568  9574  9700  9763  9803  9941  9976 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-415 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

8: 04 IST, May 14th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

8: 05 IST, May 14th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

8: 05 IST, May 14th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

8: 05 IST, May 14th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

8: 06 IST, May 14th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-415 Draw on 21-05-2024

8: 06 IST, May 14th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

8: 07 IST, May 14th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

8: 07 IST, May 14th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published May 14th, 2024 at 08:09 IST