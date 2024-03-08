Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.02.2024: NIRMAL NR-370 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize PJ 649925
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 6 min read
3: 15 IST, March 8th 2024
Nirmal NR-370 Lucky 1st Prize Winner:
PJ 649925 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: SREEYESH M
Agency No.: A 3686
3: 16 IST, March 8th 2024
Nirmal NR-370 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner:
PH 244235 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: S SURESH
Agency No.: P 2267
3: 17 IST, March 8th 2024
Nirmal NR-370 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
1) PA 804987 (KASARAGOD)
2) PB 970115 (ERNAKULAM)
3) PC 509874 (NEYYATTINKARA)
4) PD 506441 (PUNALUR)
5) PE 214079 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
6) PF 852920 (ATTINGAL)
7) PG 544263 (ADIMALY)
8) PH 882174 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
9) PJ 258969 (KOLLAM)
10) PK 483564 (GURUVAYOOR)
11) PL 957447 (KANNUR)
12) PM 768598 (KOTTAYAM)
3: 18 IST, March 8th 2024
Nirmal NR-369 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: PA 649925 PB 649925 PC 649925 PD 649925 PE 649925 PF 649925 PG 649925 PH 649925 PK 649925 PL 649925 PM 649925
3: 21 IST, March 8th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-370 Lottery
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362 0827 1487 2348 2531 2726 2751 2756 2803 2936 3529 4109 5160 7707 8003 8491 8907 9559
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0482 0942 0999 1682 1685 1877 1887 2040 2246 2342 2499 2909 3552 4205 4391 4853 4898 5542 5843 5877 6280 6294 7190 7479 7518 7693 7828 8028 8554 8667 9060 9103 9491 9592
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0025 0034 0055 0094 0232 0258 0336 0371 0439 0896 0983 1034 1099 1124 1364 1397 1521 1566 1953 2027 2054 2103 2239 2241 2292 2429 2469 2476 2490 2579 2773 2779 2858 3012 3046 3110 3732 3781 4028 4161 4314 4315 4587 4965 5079 5301 5382 5476 5615 5651 5854 6025 6079 6253 6382 6836 6941 7067 7140 7467 7472 7519 7587 7684 7722 7949 7958 8265 8696 8793 9044 9071 9203 9379 9548 9558 9612 9732 9740 9878
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007 0015 0040 0059 0064 0115 0135 0450 0479 0630 0867 0875 1038 1112 1155 1189 1250 1257 1321 1354 1377 1906 2003 2005 2017 2111 2132 2149 2360 2364 2418 2419 2470 2484 2514 2747 2810 2812 2919 3149 3213 3225 3310 3378 3408 3426 3497 3567 3599 3601 3801 3823 3851 3901 3960 3985 4056 4237 4312 4543 4546 4704 4816 4822 4968 5016 5117 5281 5322 5719 5720 5851 5865 5880 5890 6125 6305 6359 6521 6765 6786 6958 6978 7059 7073 7122 7130 7147 7231 7285 7361 7386 7424 7496 7530 7572 7573 7653 7660 7700 7838 7839 7944 7984 8008 8177 8427 8478 8604 8616 8710 8735 8942 9048 9052 9070 9088 9294 9494 9500 9523 9760 9883 9942 9960 9970
NIRMAL NR-370 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
6: 42 IST, March 8th 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
6: 42 IST, March 8th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
6: 43 IST, March 8th 2024
Karunya Lottery KR-641 Draw on 09-03-2024
6: 43 IST, March 8th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
6: 44 IST, March 8th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
6: 44 IST, March 8th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 06:49 IST