LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.02.2024: NIRMAL NR-370 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize PJ 649925

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-370 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-370 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-370 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
3: 15 IST, March 8th 2024

Nirmal NR-370 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

PJ 649925 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SREEYESH M

Agency No.: A 3686


 

3: 16 IST, March 8th 2024

Nirmal NR-370 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: 

PH 244235 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267


 

 

Advertisement
3: 17 IST, March 8th 2024

Nirmal NR-370 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 

1) PA 804987 (KASARAGOD)

2) PB 970115 (ERNAKULAM)

3) PC 509874 (NEYYATTINKARA)

4) PD 506441 (PUNALUR)

5) PE 214079 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

6) PF 852920 (ATTINGAL)

7) PG 544263 (ADIMALY)

8) PH 882174 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

9) PJ 258969 (KOLLAM)

10) PK 483564 (GURUVAYOOR)

11) PL 957447 (KANNUR)

12) PM 768598 (KOTTAYAM)

3: 18 IST, March 8th 2024

Nirmal NR-369 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: PA 649925 PB 649925 PC 649925 PD 649925 PE 649925 PF 649925 PG 649925 PH 649925 PK 649925 PL 649925 PM 649925


 

Advertisement
3: 21 IST, March 8th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-370 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:  PJ 649925 (KAYAMKULAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PH 244235 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 804987 (KASARAGOD) PB 970115 (ERNAKULAM) PC 509874 (NEYYATTINKARA) PD 506441 (PUNALUR) PE 214079 (PATHANAMTHITTA) PF 852920 (ATTINGAL) PG 544263 (ADIMALY) PH 882174 (KARUNAGAPALLY) PJ 258969 (KOLLAM) PK 483564 (GURUVAYOOR) PL 957447 (KANNUR) PM 768598 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 649925 PB 649925 PC 649925 PD 649925 PE 649925 PF 649925 PG 649925 PH 649925 PK 649925 PL 649925 PM 649925

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362  0827  1487  2348  2531  2726  2751  2756  2803  2936  3529  4109  5160  7707  8003  8491  8907  9559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0482  0942  0999  1682  1685  1877  1887  2040  2246  2342  2499  2909  3552  4205  4391  4853  4898  5542  5843  5877  6280  6294  7190  7479  7518  7693  7828  8028  8554  8667  9060  9103  9491  9592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0025  0034  0055  0094  0232  0258  0336  0371  0439  0896  0983  1034  1099  1124  1364  1397  1521  1566  1953  2027  2054  2103  2239  2241  2292  2429  2469  2476  2490  2579  2773  2779  2858  3012  3046  3110  3732  3781  4028  4161  4314  4315  4587  4965  5079  5301  5382  5476  5615  5651  5854  6025  6079  6253  6382  6836  6941  7067  7140  7467  7472  7519  7587  7684  7722  7949  7958  8265  8696  8793  9044  9071  9203  9379  9548  9558  9612  9732  9740  9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007  0015  0040  0059  0064  0115  0135  0450  0479  0630  0867  0875  1038  1112  1155  1189  1250  1257  1321  1354  1377  1906  2003  2005  2017  2111  2132  2149  2360  2364  2418  2419  2470  2484  2514  2747  2810  2812  2919  3149  3213  3225  3310  3378  3408  3426  3497  3567  3599  3601  3801  3823  3851  3901  3960  3985  4056  4237  4312  4543  4546  4704  4816  4822  4968  5016  5117  5281  5322  5719  5720  5851  5865  5880  5890  6125  6305  6359  6521  6765  6786  6958  6978  7059  7073  7122  7130  7147  7231  7285  7361  7386  7424  7496  7530  7572  7573  7653  7660  7700  7838  7839  7944  7984  8008  8177  8427  8478  8604  8616  8710  8735  8942  9048  9052  9070  9088  9294  9494  9500  9523  9760  9883  9942  9960  9970

NIRMAL NR-370 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 42 IST, March 8th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

Advertisement
6: 42 IST, March 8th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 43 IST, March 8th 2024

Karunya Lottery KR-641 Draw on 09-03-2024

Advertisement
6: 43 IST, March 8th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

6: 44 IST, March 8th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

Advertisement
6: 44 IST, March 8th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 06:49 IST