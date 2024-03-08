Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-370 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: PJ 649925 (KAYAMKULAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PH 244235 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 804987 (KASARAGOD) PB 970115 (ERNAKULAM) PC 509874 (NEYYATTINKARA) PD 506441 (PUNALUR) PE 214079 (PATHANAMTHITTA) PF 852920 (ATTINGAL) PG 544263 (ADIMALY) PH 882174 (KARUNAGAPALLY) PJ 258969 (KOLLAM) PK 483564 (GURUVAYOOR) PL 957447 (KANNUR) PM 768598 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 649925 PB 649925 PC 649925 PD 649925 PE 649925 PF 649925 PG 649925 PH 649925 PK 649925 PL 649925 PM 649925

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362 0827 1487 2348 2531 2726 2751 2756 2803 2936 3529 4109 5160 7707 8003 8491 8907 9559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0482 0942 0999 1682 1685 1877 1887 2040 2246 2342 2499 2909 3552 4205 4391 4853 4898 5542 5843 5877 6280 6294 7190 7479 7518 7693 7828 8028 8554 8667 9060 9103 9491 9592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0025 0034 0055 0094 0232 0258 0336 0371 0439 0896 0983 1034 1099 1124 1364 1397 1521 1566 1953 2027 2054 2103 2239 2241 2292 2429 2469 2476 2490 2579 2773 2779 2858 3012 3046 3110 3732 3781 4028 4161 4314 4315 4587 4965 5079 5301 5382 5476 5615 5651 5854 6025 6079 6253 6382 6836 6941 7067 7140 7467 7472 7519 7587 7684 7722 7949 7958 8265 8696 8793 9044 9071 9203 9379 9548 9558 9612 9732 9740 9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007 0015 0040 0059 0064 0115 0135 0450 0479 0630 0867 0875 1038 1112 1155 1189 1250 1257 1321 1354 1377 1906 2003 2005 2017 2111 2132 2149 2360 2364 2418 2419 2470 2484 2514 2747 2810 2812 2919 3149 3213 3225 3310 3378 3408 3426 3497 3567 3599 3601 3801 3823 3851 3901 3960 3985 4056 4237 4312 4543 4546 4704 4816 4822 4968 5016 5117 5281 5322 5719 5720 5851 5865 5880 5890 6125 6305 6359 6521 6765 6786 6958 6978 7059 7073 7122 7130 7147 7231 7285 7361 7386 7424 7496 7530 7572 7573 7653 7660 7700 7838 7839 7944 7984 8008 8177 8427 8478 8604 8616 8710 8735 8942 9048 9052 9070 9088 9294 9494 9500 9523 9760 9883 9942 9960 9970

NIRMAL NR-370 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)