  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PR 370854
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:46 IST, January 9th 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PR 370854

Kerala Lottery Results Today (09.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Today (09.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com. 

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (09.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

15:43 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-555 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-555 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 

15:43 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: 

15:43 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

15:44 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:

15:40 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

Karunya Plus KN-555 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 15:46 IST, January 9th 2025