  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PR 370854
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:46 IST, January 9th 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PR 370854

Kerala Lottery Results Today (09.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-555 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

15:58 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-555 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-555 1st Prize Lucky Winner: PR 370854 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SAJESH P V
Agency No.: C 4328

15:58 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PZ 591039 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: SREELATHA S
Agency No.: T 3666

15:59 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PN 174000
2) PO 849613
3) PP 505967
4) PR 669461
5) PS 778072
6) PT 652616
7) PU 688342
8) PV 767690
9) PW 200717
10) PX 807522
11) PY 728860
12) PZ 678635

15:59 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: PN 370854
PO 370854
PP 370854
PS 370854
PT 370854
PU 370854
PV 370854
PW 370854
PX 370854
PY 370854
PZ 370854

16:00 IST, January 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-555 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PR 370854 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SAJESH P V
Agency No.: C 4328
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PZ 591039 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: SREELATHA S
Agency No.: T 3666
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 174000
2) PO 849613
3) PP 505967
4) PR 669461
5) PS 778072
6) PT 652616
7) PU 688342
8) PV 767690
9) PW 200717
10) PX 807522
11) PY 728860
12) PZ 678635

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1117  1244  1560  1845  1848  2276  2710  3725  4011  4130  5446  5468  6284  6729  7703  8037  8824  9928

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0060  0350  0539  0558  0681  0760  1445  2343  2410  2466  2658  3925  3960  3979  4327  4567  4857  4888  5064  5296  5953  6679  7106  7508  8439  8669  8700  9129  9295  9494  9539  9577  9862  9915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0232  0326  0367  0391  0413  0439  0444  0470  0480  0601  1021  1051  1069  1294  1311  1471  1547  1863  1919  1963  2429  2610  2631  2661  2798  2805  2864  3053  3085  3434  3601  3839  3980  4560  4660  4666  4804  4945  4958  4979  5230  5418  5514  5611  5859  5942  6032  6055  6299  6614  6735  6890  6917  7139  7191  7454  7490  7622  7647  7742  7787  7876  7941  8197  8255  8269  8531  8644  8822  8878  8918  9105  9168  9397  9583  9639  9725  9833  9850  9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0132  0151  0155  0295  0342  0368  0588  0600  0616  0633  0774  0846  0947  1010  1025  1027  1030  1048  1157  1221  1246  1250  1373  1551  1622  1684  1916  1996  2012  2014  2120  2197  2199  2301  2359  2517  2591  2642  2683  2722  3010  3104  3107  3213  3230  3363  3379  3526  3584  3721  4004  4007  4046  4111  4138  4291  4297  4313  4361  4392  4399  4428  4586  4653  4663  4801  4863  4980  5060  5163  5179  5242  5272  5331  5647  5730  5737  5740  5741  5771  5978  5986  6196  6231  6285  6351  6564  6781  6837  6870  7145  7156  7184  7215  7235  7248  7322  7347  7467  7564  7595  7643  7656  7664  7680  7711  7747  7870  8125  8130  8296  8371  8399  8426  8544  8605  8629  8696  8909  9023  9112  9350  9572  9705  9864  9877

Karunya Plus KN-555 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:00 IST, January 9th 2025