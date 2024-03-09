LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.03.2024 KARUNYA KR-644 Saturday 3PM Draw OUT-1st KL 594080

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala KARUNYA KN-644 Lottery Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala KARUNYA KN-644 Lottery Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala KARUNYA KN-644 Lottery Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winners
3: 34 IST, March 9th 2024

KARUNYA KN-644 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

KL 594080 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796


 

3: 35 IST, March 9th 2024

KARUNYA KN-644 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No.

KK 267330 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: BABU P V
 

Agency No.: R 7108


 

3: 37 IST, March 9th 2024

KARUNYA KN-644 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

KA 360938 KB 777492 KC 495404 KD 231012 KE 295445 KF 292636 KG 456970 KH 267003 KJ 916922 KK 565010 KL 279343  KM 839092

 

3: 37 IST, March 9th 2024

KARUNYA KN-644 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:  

KA 594080 KB 594080 KC 594080 KD 594080 KE 594080 KF 594080 KG 594080 KH 594080 KJ 594080 KK 594080 KM 594080
 

3: 55 IST, March 9th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-644 Lottery

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1717  2085  2126  3221  3606  4087  4133  4195  4243  4829  5022  5812  6149  6693  7013  7202  8318  9111

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0121  0852  0917  1938  3835  4464  8247  8408  8731  9850

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 4294  4317  6223  6678  7874  7938  8104  8176  8471  8493  8587  9098  9539  9679

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0110  0138  0269  0458  0945  1166  1349  1761  1772  1887  2039  2118  2176  2199  2315  2319  2503  2768  2875  2962  2980  3166  3268  3514  3556  3847  3895  3948  3957  4146  4271  4496  4552  4744  4835  4921  5064  5132  5333  5480  5512  5826  6128  6333  6383  6470  6509  6579  6650  6854  6955  7006  7156  7227  7265  7386  7528  7536  7689  7690  7769  7831  7889  8071  8217  8449  8519  8979  8990  9023  9035  9070  9174  9286  9317  9513  9727  9739  9828  9865

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 8275  5796  2255  9802  9395  1224  3858  8817  9778  1471  1153  0534  5659  8848  0520  9203  9104  4324  8294  6057  3002  1811  0580  5957  4539  3220  1777  9760  0222  1351  1930  9635  0670  2137  0916  5836  2321  1342  2499  1890  2653  7602  6654  7466  0239  2579  8373  5236  4521  8865  3696  1446  2909  4420  6847  9315  4125  5008  0498  4589  7900  2983  8064  9919  7685  1424  8934  2287  3294  7423  7009  4653  2326  1124  7190  9899  3935  2662  7167  6973  7446  2029  4347  3956  0067  9218  9757  2604  6397  5918  0112  1932  9122  5846  3692  5855  0474  9440  4386  6832  8706  4918  1658

 

KARUNYA KR-644 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 39 IST, March 9th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 40 IST, March 9th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-643" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-644" will be drawn today, March 9, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

6: 45 IST, March 9th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-644 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 9, will be released soon.

6: 40 IST, March 9th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 41 IST, March 9th 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-642 Draw on 10.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm

6: 41 IST, March 9th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

6: 42 IST, March 9th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 06:48 IST