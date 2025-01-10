sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-414 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NE 525727
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:08 IST, January 10th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-414 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NE 525727

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-414. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 10th January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-414.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-414 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-414. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 10th January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-414.

Live Blog

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-414. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 10th January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-414.

16:05 IST, January 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-414 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-414 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NE 525727 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: KRISHNA KUMAR M
Agency No.: K 7683

16:06 IST, January 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-414 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-414 Friday Result: NL 832973 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: KANNAPPAN V
Agency No.: P 4507

16:06 IST, January 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-414 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-414 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NA 628675
2) NB 748027
3) NC 109598
4) ND 419309
5) NE 516445
6) NF 150867
7) NG 835648
8) NH 851330
9) NJ 752440
10) NK 264590
11) NL 220422
12) NM 826407

16:06 IST, January 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-414 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-414 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NA 525727
NB 525727
NC 525727
ND 525727
NF 525727
NG 525727
NH 525727
NJ 525727
NK 525727
NL  525727
NM 525727

16:08 IST, January 10th 2025

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:08 IST, January 10th 2025

