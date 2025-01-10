LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-414 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NE 525727

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-414 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NE 525727 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: KRISHNA KUMAR M

Agency No.: K 7683

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NL 832973 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: KANNAPPAN V

Agency No.: P 4507



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 628675

2) NB 748027

3) NC 109598

4) ND 419309

5) NE 516445

6) NF 150867

7) NG 835648

8) NH 851330

9) NJ 752440

10) NK 264590

11) NL 220422

12) NM 826407

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 525727

NB 525727

NC 525727

ND 525727

NF 525727

NG 525727

NH 525727

NJ 525727

NK 525727

NL 525727

NM 525727

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0288 0500 0535 0946 1343 1665 2490 3076 3537 3698 5452 6121 6728 6782 8337 8563 8784 8868

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0469 0489 1184 1526 2334 2811 3075 3116 3455 3469 3520 4150 4456 4896 4965 4984 5268 5276 5304 5753 5807 6399 6520 7029 7129 7362 7845 7933 8185 8259 8432 8997 9362 9526 9536 9646

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0060 0122 0181 0420 0573 0620 0846 1217 1298 1323 1553 1815 1829 1932 1964 2147 2225 2527 2709 2766 2895 2967 3073 3230 3501 3593 3596 3633 3694 4053 4068 4091 4257 4329 4362 4387 4604 4614 4645 4749 4974 5007 5224 5292 5424 5473 5581 5649 5760 5876 6001 6504 6986 7020 7052 7083 7194 7411 7484 7572 7634 7694 7715 7775 7802 7923 7976 7995 8030 8250 8285 8531 8619 9224 9240 9484 9809 9825 9848

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0066 0147 0186 0188 0305 0597 0613 0742 0784 1152 1182 1198 1639 1691 1753 1762 1804 1872 2043 2326 2329 2500 2505 2636 2637 2712 2756 2776 3065 3140 3196 3228 3379 3425 3600 3657 3778 3816 3894 3955 3976 4015 4069 4135 4210 4272 4345 4462 4464 4548 4611 4666 4680 4682 4790 4793 4849 4858 4873 4908 5074 5077 5209 5383 5416 5544 5575 5591 5810 6043 6161 6199 6242 6280 6308 6323 6335 6348 6418 6567 6606 6651 6673 6722 6727 6813 6848 6849 6851 7041 7284 7428 7478 7536 7640 7876 7883 7885 8014 8148 8228 8236 8313 8417 8472 8716 8925 8947 8948 8959 8999 9042 9109 9114 9117 9138 9178 9228 9287 9620 9696 9877

NIRMAL NR-414 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100