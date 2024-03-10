Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-642 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AY 945870

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AY 835256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 212024 AO 295120 AP 630704 AR 983633 AS 969950 AT 585594 AU 236317 AV 168110 AW 930452 AX 106041 AY 911778 AZ 164676

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 945870 AO 945870 AP 945870 AR 945870 AS 945870 AT 945870 AU 945870 AV 945870 AW 945870 AX 945870 AZ 945870

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1349 6459 5762 6413 2744 1 298 9797 6447 4158 5751 3742 0861 5758 1872 6712 7660 2024 8052

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1583 2643 5924 6184 6214 7628 9069

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0421 0459 0831 1678 1947 2085 2575 2666 2684 2964 4625 5555 5962 6074 6597 6646 6735 7162 7504 7770 8522 8837 9106 9298 9560 9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0025 0116 0329 0565 0617 1091 1158 1160 1184 1260 1294 1336 1375 2154 2266 2491 2517 2605 2909 2983 3000 3164 3186 3321 3339 3380 3543 3662 3957 4172 4284 4290 4339 4378 4581 4608 4687 4692 4949 5087 5136 5200 5287 5604 5888 5901 6053 6258 6349 6353 6529 6659 6931 7055 7282 7701 7751 8085 8173 8196 8622 8719 8780 8914 9003 9045 9075 9204 9416 9514 9705 9806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007 0067 0110 0211 0213 0530 0549 0561 0594 0725 0784 0815 0840 0862 0875 0895 0970 1012 1021 1369 1425 1495 1792 1803 1837 1996 2084 2217 2219 2233 2462 2502 2515 2558 2648 2678 2691 2846 2864 2902 3023 3042 3071 3109 3387 3686 3779 3791 3867 4087 4153 4205 4210 4268 4289 4304 4308 4321 4332 4448 4500 4561 4562 4762 4795 4873 5516 5670 5738 5946 5956 6088 6096 6247 6361 6395 6400 6422 6445 6531 6667 6718 6725 6734 6963 6977 7049 7063 7178 7351 7430 7579 7596 7848 7970 8028 8057 8134 8172 8210 8215 8253 8277 8334 8406 8501 8520 8656 8756 8877 9179 9189 9317 9379 9440 9463 9578 9625 9642 9686 9787 9959 9983

AKSHAYA AK-642 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)