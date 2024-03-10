LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-642 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No AY 945870

Kerala Lottery Results Today 10.03.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Result Out: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
3: 43 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner

AY 945870 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: SABEER A

Agency No.: Q 2245

3: 44 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winners

3: 15 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

AN 212024

AO 295120

AP 630704

AR 983633

AS 969950

AT 585594

AU 236317

AV 168110

AW 930452

AX 106041

AY 911778

AZ 164676

3: 11 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

AN 945870

AO 945870

AP 945870

AR 945870

AS 945870

AT 945870

AU 945870

AV 945870

AW 945870

AX 945870

AZ 945870

3: 24 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0861  1298  1349  1872  2024  2744  3742  4158  5751  5758  5762  6413  6447  6459  6712  7660  8052  9797

3: 24 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 5th Prize Winner

1583  2643  5924  6184  6214  7628  9069

3: 27 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 6th Prize Winner

0421  0459  0831  1678  1947  2085  2575  2666  2684  2964  4625  5555  5962  6074  6597  6646  6735  7162  7504  7770  8522  8837  9106  9298  9560  9796

3: 41 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 7th Prize Winner

0025  0116  0329  0565  0617  1091  1158  1160  1184  1260  1294  1336  1375  2154  2266  2491  2517  2605  2909  2983  3000  3164  3186  3321  3339  3380  3543  3662  3957  4172  4284  4290  4339  4378  4581  4608  4687  4692  4949  5087  5136  5200  5287  5604  5888  5901  6053  6258  6349  6353  6529  6659  6931  7055  7282  7701  7751  8085  8173  8196  8622  8719  8780  8914  9003  9045  9075  9204  9416  9514  9705  9806

3: 59 IST, March 10th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 8th Prize Winner

0007  0067  0110  0211  0213  0530  0549  0561  0594  0725  0784  0815  0840  0862  0875  0895  0970  1012  1021  1369  1425  1495  1792  1803  1837  1996  2084  2217  2219  2233  2462  2502  2515  2558  2648  2678  2691  2846  2864  2902  3023  3042  3071  3109  3387  3686  3779  3791  3867  4087  4153  4205  4210  4268  4289  4304  4308  4321  4332  4448  4500  4561  4562  4762  4795  4873  5516  5670  5738  5946  5956  6088  6096  6247  6361  6395  6400  6422  6445  6531  6667  6718  6725  6734  6963  6977  7049  7063  7178  7351  7430  7579  7596  7848  7970  8028  8057  8134  8172  8210  8215  8253  8277  8334  8406  8501  8520  8656  8756  8877  9179  9189  9317  9379  9440  9463  9578  9625  9642  9686  9787  9959  9983


 

3: 59 IST, March 10th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-642 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:  AY 945870

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:  AY 835256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:  AN 212024 AO 295120 AP 630704 AR 983633 AS 969950 AT 585594 AU 236317 AV 168110 AW 930452 AX 106041 AY 911778 AZ 164676

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  AN 945870 AO 945870 AP 945870 AR 945870 AS 945870 AT 945870 AU 945870 AV 945870 AW 945870 AX 945870 AZ 945870

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  1349  6459  5762  6413  2744 1 298  9797  6447  4158  5751  3742  0861  5758  1872  6712  7660  2024  8052

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  1583  2643  5924  6184  6214  7628  9069

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  0421  0459  0831  1678  1947  2085  2575  2666  2684  2964  4625  5555  5962  6074  6597  6646  6735  7162  7504  7770  8522  8837  9106  9298  9560  9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  0025  0116  0329  0565  0617  1091  1158  1160  1184  1260  1294  1336  1375  2154  2266  2491  2517  2605  2909  2983  3000  3164  3186  3321  3339  3380  3543  3662  3957  4172  4284  4290  4339  4378  4581  4608  4687  4692  4949  5087  5136  5200  5287  5604  5888  5901  6053  6258  6349  6353  6529  6659  6931  7055  7282  7701  7751  8085  8173  8196  8622  8719  8780  8914  9003  9045  9075  9204  9416  9514  9705  9806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007  0067  0110  0211  0213  0530  0549  0561  0594  0725  0784  0815  0840  0862  0875  0895  0970  1012  1021  1369  1425  1495  1792  1803  1837  1996  2084  2217  2219  2233  2462  2502  2515  2558  2648  2678  2691  2846  2864  2902  3023  3042  3071  3109  3387  3686  3779  3791  3867  4087  4153  4205  4210  4268  4289  4304  4308  4321  4332  4448  4500  4561  4562  4762  4795  4873  5516  5670  5738  5946  5956  6088  6096  6247  6361  6395  6400  6422  6445  6531  6667  6718  6725  6734  6963  6977  7049  7063  7178  7351  7430  7579  7596  7848  7970  8028  8057  8134  8172  8210  8215  8253  8277  8334  8406  8501  8520  8656  8756  8877  9179  9189  9317  9379  9440  9463  9578  9625  9642  9686  9787  9959  9983

AKSHAYA AK-642 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 38 IST, March 10th 2024

WIN WIN W-758  Draw on 11.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm

6: 32 IST, March 10th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the AKSHAYA AK-642 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 3, will be released soon.

6: 39 IST, March 10th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 40 IST, March 10th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

6: 40 IST, March 10th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 41 IST, March 10th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

6: 41 IST, March 10th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 06:44 IST