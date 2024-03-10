Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-642 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No AY 945870
Kerala Lottery Results Today 10.03.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 7 min read
3: 43 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner
AY 945870 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: SABEER A
Agency No.: Q 2245
3: 44 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winners
AY 945870 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: SABEER A
Agency No.: Q 2245
Advertisement
3: 15 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners
AN 212024
AO 295120
AP 630704
AR 983633
AS 969950
AT 585594
AU 236317
AV 168110
AW 930452
AX 106041
AY 911778
AZ 164676
3: 11 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners
AN 945870
AO 945870
AP 945870
AR 945870
AS 945870
AT 945870
AU 945870
AV 945870
AW 945870
AX 945870
AZ 945870
Advertisement
3: 24 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0861 1298 1349 1872 2024 2744 3742 4158 5751 5758 5762 6413 6447 6459 6712 7660 8052 9797
3: 24 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 5th Prize Winner
1583 2643 5924 6184 6214 7628 9069
Advertisement
3: 27 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 6th Prize Winner
0421 0459 0831 1678 1947 2085 2575 2666 2684 2964 4625 5555 5962 6074 6597 6646 6735 7162 7504 7770 8522 8837 9106 9298 9560 9796
3: 41 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 7th Prize Winner
0025 0116 0329 0565 0617 1091 1158 1160 1184 1260 1294 1336 1375 2154 2266 2491 2517 2605 2909 2983 3000 3164 3186 3321 3339 3380 3543 3662 3957 4172 4284 4290 4339 4378 4581 4608 4687 4692 4949 5087 5136 5200 5287 5604 5888 5901 6053 6258 6349 6353 6529 6659 6931 7055 7282 7701 7751 8085 8173 8196 8622 8719 8780 8914 9003 9045 9075 9204 9416 9514 9705 9806
Advertisement
3: 59 IST, March 10th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-642 Sunday Lucky 8th Prize Winner
0007 0067 0110 0211 0213 0530 0549 0561 0594 0725 0784 0815 0840 0862 0875 0895 0970 1012 1021 1369 1425 1495 1792 1803 1837 1996 2084 2217 2219 2233 2462 2502 2515 2558 2648 2678 2691 2846 2864 2902 3023 3042 3071 3109 3387 3686 3779 3791 3867 4087 4153 4205 4210 4268 4289 4304 4308 4321 4332 4448 4500 4561 4562 4762 4795 4873 5516 5670 5738 5946 5956 6088 6096 6247 6361 6395 6400 6422 6445 6531 6667 6718 6725 6734 6963 6977 7049 7063 7178 7351 7430 7579 7596 7848 7970 8028 8057 8134 8172 8210 8215 8253 8277 8334 8406 8501 8520 8656 8756 8877 9179 9189 9317 9379 9440 9463 9578 9625 9642 9686 9787 9959 9983
3: 59 IST, March 10th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-642 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AY 945870
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AY 835256
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 212024 AO 295120 AP 630704 AR 983633 AS 969950 AT 585594 AU 236317 AV 168110 AW 930452 AX 106041 AY 911778 AZ 164676
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 945870 AO 945870 AP 945870 AR 945870 AS 945870 AT 945870 AU 945870 AV 945870 AW 945870 AX 945870 AZ 945870
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1349 6459 5762 6413 2744 1 298 9797 6447 4158 5751 3742 0861 5758 1872 6712 7660 2024 8052
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1583 2643 5924 6184 6214 7628 9069
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0421 0459 0831 1678 1947 2085 2575 2666 2684 2964 4625 5555 5962 6074 6597 6646 6735 7162 7504 7770 8522 8837 9106 9298 9560 9796
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0025 0116 0329 0565 0617 1091 1158 1160 1184 1260 1294 1336 1375 2154 2266 2491 2517 2605 2909 2983 3000 3164 3186 3321 3339 3380 3543 3662 3957 4172 4284 4290 4339 4378 4581 4608 4687 4692 4949 5087 5136 5200 5287 5604 5888 5901 6053 6258 6349 6353 6529 6659 6931 7055 7282 7701 7751 8085 8173 8196 8622 8719 8780 8914 9003 9045 9075 9204 9416 9514 9705 9806
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007 0067 0110 0211 0213 0530 0549 0561 0594 0725 0784 0815 0840 0862 0875 0895 0970 1012 1021 1369 1425 1495 1792 1803 1837 1996 2084 2217 2219 2233 2462 2502 2515 2558 2648 2678 2691 2846 2864 2902 3023 3042 3071 3109 3387 3686 3779 3791 3867 4087 4153 4205 4210 4268 4289 4304 4308 4321 4332 4448 4500 4561 4562 4762 4795 4873 5516 5670 5738 5946 5956 6088 6096 6247 6361 6395 6400 6422 6445 6531 6667 6718 6725 6734 6963 6977 7049 7063 7178 7351 7430 7579 7596 7848 7970 8028 8057 8134 8172 8210 8215 8253 8277 8334 8406 8501 8520 8656 8756 8877 9179 9189 9317 9379 9440 9463 9578 9625 9642 9686 9787 9959 9983
AKSHAYA AK-642 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Advertisement
6: 38 IST, March 10th 2024
WIN WIN W-758 Draw on 11.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm
6: 32 IST, March 10th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the AKSHAYA AK-642 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 3, will be released soon.
Advertisement
6: 39 IST, March 10th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
6: 40 IST, March 10th 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
Advertisement
6: 40 IST, March 10th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
6: 41 IST, March 10th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
Advertisement
6: 41 IST, March 10th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 06:44 IST