LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14-04-2025): WIN WIN W-817 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WO 368974

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 14, 2025, featuring WIN WIN W-817 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-817 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs.
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 368974
WP 368974
WR 368974
WS 368974
WT 368974
WU 368974
WV 368974
WW 368974
WY 368974
WZ 368974
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WO 368974 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: RADHIKA
Agency No: P 4351
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WY 536677 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: P F DAVID
Agency No.: P 1856
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 642205
2) WO 591418
3) WP 780846
4) WR 248122
5) WS 422880
6) WT 158297
7) WU 815693
8) WV 351413
9) WW 653308
10) WX 675360
11) WY 750097
12) WZ 249390
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0452 0597 1300 1727 1856 3045 3213 3325 3637 4180 5580 6688 6763 6774 7670 8116 9171 9399
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 1262 1706 3305 5329 6327 6813 6857 7939 9352 9558
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 3203 3208 3324 4218 4967 5292 5325 6494 7148 7452 7480 7633 7788 9305
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0053 0238 0248 0271 0313 0402 0436 0967 1066 1277 1418 1526 1634 1661 1827 1930 2114 2535 2717 2732 2833 2855 3032 3211 3288 3290 3372 3454 3552 3624 3709 3769 3967 4177 4228 4329 4526 4596 4680 4830 4848 4940 4978 5021 5076 5107 5116 5137 5183 5337 5473 5539 5709 5827 5844 5990 6000 6049 6162 6288 6369 6378 6779 6903 6984 7135 7309 7527 7641 7750 8026 8284 8286 8536 8896 8981 9035 9116 9249 9566 9663 9849
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0109 0116 0118 0143 0174 0223 0437 0479 0506 0525 0566 0728 0806 0866 1013 1027 1125 1152 1186 1258 1279 1442 1489 1502 1558 1730 1754 1872 1873 1878 2039 2175 2202 2325 2377 2466 2665 2689 2796 2806 2847 2918 2928 3028 3049 3181 3258 3377 3639 3684 3999 4136 4158 4242 4260 4374 4507 4522 4564 4703 4780 4845 5023 5057 5217 5286 5462 5618 5626 5754 5820 5831 5870 6007 6017 6065 6227 6285 6296 6373 6406 6601 6837 6916 6969 7042 7150 7290 7335 7448 7454 7473 7669 7699 7777 7817 7873 7913 7916 7923 7942 7968 7996 8133 8226 8370 8385 8420 8519 8866 8906 8927 8953 9027 9159 9178 9237 9393 9436 9470 9520 9676 9782 9873 9890 9966
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.