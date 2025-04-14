sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14-04-2025): WIN WIN W-817 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WO 368974
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 14th 2025, 16:37 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14-04-2025): WIN WIN W-817 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WO 368974

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 14 2025, featuring the WIN WIN W-817 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Result Today: Check List Of Winners
The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 14, 2025, featuring WIN WIN W-817 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-817 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-817 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

April 14th 2025, 16:35 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-817 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-817 Result: WO 368974 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: RADHIKA
Agency No: P 4351

April 14th 2025, 16:35 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-817 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-817 Result 5 Lakh: WY 536677  (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: P F DAVID
Agency No.: P 1856

April 14th 2025, 16:36 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-817 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 368974
WP 368974
WR 368974
WS 368974
WT 368974
WU 368974
WV 368974
WW 368974
WY 368974
WZ 368974

April 14th 2025, 16:37 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-817 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WO 368974 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: RADHIKA
Agency No: P 4351

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WY 536677  (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: P F DAVID
Agency No.: P 1856
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 642205
2) WO 591418
3) WP 780846
4) WR 248122
5) WS 422880
6) WT 158297
7) WU 815693
8) WV 351413
9) WW 653308
10) WX 675360
11) WY 750097
12) WZ 249390

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0452  0597  1300  1727  1856  3045  3213  3325  3637  4180  5580  6688  6763  6774  7670  8116  9171  9399
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 1262  1706  3305  5329  6327  6813  6857  7939  9352  9558

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 3203  3208  3324  4218  4967  5292  5325  6494  7148  7452  7480  7633  7788  9305

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0053  0238  0248  0271  0313  0402  0436  0967  1066  1277  1418  1526  1634  1661  1827  1930  2114  2535  2717  2732  2833  2855  3032  3211  3288  3290  3372  3454  3552  3624  3709  3769  3967  4177  4228  4329  4526  4596  4680  4830  4848  4940  4978  5021  5076  5107  5116  5137  5183  5337  5473  5539  5709  5827  5844  5990  6000  6049  6162  6288  6369  6378  6779  6903  6984  7135  7309  7527  7641  7750  8026  8284  8286  8536  8896  8981  9035  9116  9249  9566  9663  9849

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0109  0116  0118  0143  0174  0223  0437  0479  0506  0525  0566  0728  0806  0866  1013  1027  1125  1152  1186  1258  1279  1442  1489  1502  1558  1730  1754  1872  1873  1878  2039  2175  2202  2325  2377  2466  2665  2689  2796  2806  2847  2918  2928  3028  3049  3181  3258  3377  3639  3684  3999  4136  4158  4242  4260  4374  4507  4522  4564  4703  4780  4845  5023  5057  5217  5286  5462  5618  5626  5754  5820  5831  5870  6007  6017  6065  6227  6285  6296  6373  6406  6601  6837  6916  6969  7042  7150  7290  7335  7448  7454  7473  7669  7699  7777  7817  7873  7913  7916  7923  7942  7968  7996  8133  8226  8370  8385  8420  8519  8866  8906  8927  8953  9027  9159  9178  9237  9393  9436  9470  9520  9676  9782  9873  9890  9966

April 14th 2025, 13:42 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 14th 2025, 13:46 IST