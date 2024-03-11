×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 06:39 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.03.2024: WIN WIN W-760 Monday Draw OUT - 1st Prize 75 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-760 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-760 Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-760 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 35 IST, March 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner: To Be Announced

6: 35 IST, March 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner: To Be Announced

Advertisement
6: 36 IST, March 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners: To Be Announced

6: 37 IST, March 11th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

Advertisement
6: 32 IST, March 11th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-760 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:  To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:  To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE:  To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  To Be Announced

WIN WIN W-760 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Advertisement
6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
6: 34 IST, March 11th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

6: 34 IST, March 11th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 06:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

14 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

15 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

15 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

15 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Met Police Arrests Man For Crashing into Buckingham Palace Gates | Watch

    World11 minutes ago

  2. How India's Diplomatic Approach Averted Nuclear War

    Defence13 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024 Full List Of Winners - Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy Win Big

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Delta expects delay in Boeing 737 Max 10 delivery

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Wins His First Academy Award For Oppenheimer

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo