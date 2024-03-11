LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.03.2024: WIN WIN W-760 Monday Draw OUT - 1st Prize WD 420764

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-760 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-760 Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-760 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
3: 11 IST, March 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner: CHECK WINNER

WD 420764

Agent Name:

Agency No.:


 

3: 11 IST, March 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner: CHECK WINNER

WA 863464

Agent Name:

Agency No.:


 

3: 15 IST, March 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners: CHECK WINNERS

WA 504998 WB 531357 WC 249388 WD 866612 WE 528873 WF 265442 WG 547167 WH 436468 WJ 425800 WK 684785 WL 154293 WM 544959
 

3: 12 IST, March 11th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners: WA 420764 WB 420764  WC 420764 WE 420764 WF 420764 WG 420764 WH 420764 WJ 420764 WK 420764  WL 420764 WM 420764


 

4: 05 IST, March 11th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-760 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:  WD 420764

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:  WA 863464

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE:  WA 504998 WB 531357 WC 249388 WD 866612 WE 528873 WF 265442 WG 547167 WH 436468 WJ 425800 WK 684785 WL 154293 WM 544959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  WA 420764 WB 420764  WC 420764 WE 420764 WF 420764 WG 420764 WH 420764 WJ 420764 WK 420764  WL 420764 WM 420764

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  0950  1773  2621  3877  4235  4819  4921  5151  5906  6121  6265  6481  7200  7416  7763  8950  9517  9592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1227  4306  5060  6042  6052  6145  6316  7318  8013  8555

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  0097  0222  0798  2113  3231  3396  3537  4868  6409  7432  7985  8484  8505  9193

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  0010  0017  0071  0199  0405  0478  0481  0501  0527  0570  0623  0740  0898  0916  0949  1265  1315  1451  1536  1595  1742  1838  1888  2008  2381  2405  2425  2506  2987  3014  3074  3108  3140  3561  3613  3638  3679  3752  3987  4003  4829  4926  4997  5341  5379  5501  5596  6060  6207  6310  6351  6548  6712  6827  7140  7719  7790  7864  7924  7941  8016  8037  8076  8099  8373  8419  8470  8503  8639  8652  8762  8846  9067  9082  9139  9147  9268  9649  9691  9726  9864  9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  0023  0114  0244  0266  0424  0551  0552  0777  0792  0876  1117  1122  1145  1183  1194  1213  1287  1668  1907  1911  1948  1985  1998  2012  2053  2068  2100  2102  2153  2171  2277  2299  2313  2358  2511  2531  2699  2735  2743  2747  2790  2859  2966  2973  3086  3197  3201  3286  3332  3411  3450  3468  3724  3730  3835  3893  3913  3933  4084  4139  4278  4335  4439  4442  4744  4907  4931  5208  5451  5475  5663  5664  5877  6074  6080  6230  6232  6233  6245  6298  6361  6419  6440  6505  6615  6832  6857  6900  6939  6996  7027  7261  7272  7309  7326  7410  7415  7466  7471  7571  7625  7692  7767  7769  7786  7841  7968  8291  8295  8352  8610  8651  8689  8710  8776  8779  8966  9123  9212  9334  9347  9382  9623  9771  9925  9992 

WIN WIN W-760 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024

6: 34 IST, March 11th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

6: 34 IST, March 11th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 06:39 IST