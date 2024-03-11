Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-760 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WD 420764

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WA 863464

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WA 504998 WB 531357 WC 249388 WD 866612 WE 528873 WF 265442 WG 547167 WH 436468 WJ 425800 WK 684785 WL 154293 WM 544959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 420764 WB 420764 WC 420764 WE 420764 WF 420764 WG 420764 WH 420764 WJ 420764 WK 420764 WL 420764 WM 420764

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0950 1773 2621 3877 4235 4819 4921 5151 5906 6121 6265 6481 7200 7416 7763 8950 9517 9592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1227 4306 5060 6042 6052 6145 6316 7318 8013 8555

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0097 0222 0798 2113 3231 3396 3537 4868 6409 7432 7985 8484 8505 9193

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0010 0017 0071 0199 0405 0478 0481 0501 0527 0570 0623 0740 0898 0916 0949 1265 1315 1451 1536 1595 1742 1838 1888 2008 2381 2405 2425 2506 2987 3014 3074 3108 3140 3561 3613 3638 3679 3752 3987 4003 4829 4926 4997 5341 5379 5501 5596 6060 6207 6310 6351 6548 6712 6827 7140 7719 7790 7864 7924 7941 8016 8037 8076 8099 8373 8419 8470 8503 8639 8652 8762 8846 9067 9082 9139 9147 9268 9649 9691 9726 9864 9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0023 0114 0244 0266 0424 0551 0552 0777 0792 0876 1117 1122 1145 1183 1194 1213 1287 1668 1907 1911 1948 1985 1998 2012 2053 2068 2100 2102 2153 2171 2277 2299 2313 2358 2511 2531 2699 2735 2743 2747 2790 2859 2966 2973 3086 3197 3201 3286 3332 3411 3450 3468 3724 3730 3835 3893 3913 3933 4084 4139 4278 4335 4439 4442 4744 4907 4931 5208 5451 5475 5663 5664 5877 6074 6080 6230 6232 6233 6245 6298 6361 6419 6440 6505 6615 6832 6857 6900 6939 6996 7027 7261 7272 7309 7326 7410 7415 7466 7471 7571 7625 7692 7767 7769 7786 7841 7968 8291 8295 8352 8610 8651 8689 8710 8776 8779 8966 9123 9212 9334 9347 9382 9623 9771 9925 9992

WIN WIN W-760 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)