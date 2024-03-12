×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize 75 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 47 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winner: To Be Announced

6: 48 IST, March 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winner: To Be Announced

Advertisement
6: 48 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

6: 49 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

Advertisement
6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  To Be Announced

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

Advertisement
6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

Advertisement
6: 53 IST, March 12th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-407 Draw on 19-03-2024

6: 53 IST, March 12th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

Advertisement
8: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

8: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

Advertisement
6: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

9 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

9 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

11 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

12 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

12 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Raids 30 Places in Punjab, Haryana, Raj & MP in Terror-Gangster Case

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo's side ousted in AFC Champions League quarter-final vs Al Ain

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: An Elderly Man Distributing Biscuits To Mumbai Bus Drivers

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. KCET 2024 registration window reopens today

    Education18 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi To Unveil Sabarmati Ashram Reconstruction Project In Ahmedabad

    Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo