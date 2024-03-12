Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SY 243795

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SO 520206

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 243795 SO 243795 SP 243795 SR 243795 SS 243795 ST 243795 SU 243795 SV 243795 SW 243795 SX 243795 SZ 243795

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0073 1014 1188 1309 1720 2270 2593 3099 5041 5064 6469 7225 7819 8094 9062 9470 9874 9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0438 0501 2547 4293 6257 6388 6635 7519 7846 8057

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0222 0306 0664 0748 1316 1584 2353 2834 2923 3352 4188 4848 5129 5909 6022 6081 8389 8878 8880 9326

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0077 0680 0696 1237 1302 1570 2063 2095 2322 2404 2749 2989 3536 3823 3844 3866 3874 3913 3955 4091 4423 4659 4863 5107 5141 5450 5468 5543 5638 5798 5813 5859 5921 6504 6572 6667 6989 7220 7242 7680 7869 7880 8067 8161 8264 8460 8619 8725 9586 9946 9965 9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0059 0398 0533 0596 0875 1120 1212 1219 1312 1621 1730 1973 2043 2120 2509 2596 3098 3269 3404 3586 4226 4245 5119 5208 5324 5432 5493 5554 6929 6971 7080 7208 7210 7400 7415 7815 8090 8165 8294 8496 8926 9087 9130 9571 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0038 0101 0159 0215 0237 0240 0258 0260 0397 0413 0484 0628 0909 0919 1031 1171 1295 1303 1395 2003 2044 2066 2398 2459 2503 2530 2570 2770 2789 2795 2802 2851 2877 2920 2927 3073 3184 3278 3382 3425 3493 3690 3821 3829 3878 3921 4049 4169 4213 4267 4328 4377 4424 4465 4469 4538 4627 4680 4701 4809 4826 4888 5066 5170 5301 5325 5529 5593 5651 5993 6072 6074 6350 6373 6375 6431 6466 6484 6508 6578 6620 6653 6790 6809 6815 6891 6993 7012 7025 7122 7159 7312 7724 7768 7832 7881 7889 7905 7994 8027 8096 8181 8201 8353 8369 8380 8397 8510 8516 8522 8597 8852 8872 8924 9014 9036 9041 9216 9416 9446 9472 9546 9663 9732 9857 9929

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)