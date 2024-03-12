Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:58 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Tuesday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No SY 243795
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 30 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 1st Prize Winner
SY 243795 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH
Agency No: Q 6396
3: 31 IST, March 12th 2024
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner
SO 520206 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: M M MANI
Agency No: Y 3106
3: 13 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winners
0073 1014 1188 1309 1720 2270 2593 3099 5041 5064 6469 7225 7819 8094 9062 9470 9874 9959
3: 12 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winners
SN 243795
SO 243795
SP 243795
SR 243795
SS 243795
ST 243795
SU 243795
SV 243795
SW 243795
SX 243795
SZ 243795
3: 18 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0438 0501 2547 4293 6257 6388 6635 7519 7846 8057
3: 22 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 5th Prize Winners: 0222 0306 0664 0748 1316 1584 2353 2834 2923 3352 4188 4848 5129 5909 6022 6081 8389 8878 8880 9326
3: 33 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 6th Prize Winners
0077 0680 0696 1237 1302 1570 2063 2095 2322 2404 2749 2989 3536 3823 3844 3866 3874 3913 3955 4091 4423 4659 4863 5107 5141 5450 5468 5543 5638 5798 5813 5859 5921 6504 6572 6667 6989 7220 7242 7680 7869 7880 8067 8161 8264 8460 8619 8725 9586 9946 9965 9997
3: 36 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 7th Prize Winners
0059 0398 0533 0596 0875 1120 1212 1219 1312 1621 1730 1973 2043 2120 2509 2596 3098 3269 3404 3586 4226 4245 5119 5208 5324 5432 5493 5554 6929 6971 7080 7208 7210 7400 7415 7815 8090 8165 8294 8496 8926 9087 9130 9571 9914
3: 58 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 8th Prize Winners
0038 0101 0159 0215 0237 0240 0258 0260 0397 0413 0484 0628 0909 0919 1031 1171 1295 1303 1395 2003 2044 2066 2398 2459 2503 2530 2570 2770 2789 2795 2802 2851 2877 2920 2927 3073 3184 3278 3382 3425 3493 3690 3821 3829 3878 3921 4049 4169 4213 4267 4328 4377 4424 4465 4469 4538 4627 4680 4701 4809 4826 4888 5066 5170 5301 5325 5529 5593 5651 5993 6072 6074 6350 6373 6375 6431 6466 6484 6508 6578 6620 6653 6790 6809 6815 6891 6993 7012 7025 7122 7159 7312 7724 7768 7832 7881 7889 7905 7994 8027 8096 8181 8201 8353 8369 8380 8397 8510 8516 8522 8597 8852 8872 8924 9014 9036 9041 9216 9416 9446 9472 9546 9663 9732 9857 9929
3: 58 IST, March 12th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SY 243795
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SO 520206
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 243795 SO 243795 SP 243795 SR 243795 SS 243795 ST 243795 SU 243795 SV 243795 SW 243795 SX 243795 SZ 243795
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0073 1014 1188 1309 1720 2270 2593 3099 5041 5064 6469 7225 7819 8094 9062 9470 9874 9959
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0438 0501 2547 4293 6257 6388 6635 7519 7846 8057
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0222 0306 0664 0748 1316 1584 2353 2834 2923 3352 4188 4848 5129 5909 6022 6081 8389 8878 8880 9326
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0077 0680 0696 1237 1302 1570 2063 2095 2322 2404 2749 2989 3536 3823 3844 3866 3874 3913 3955 4091 4423 4659 4863 5107 5141 5450 5468 5543 5638 5798 5813 5859 5921 6504 6572 6667 6989 7220 7242 7680 7869 7880 8067 8161 8264 8460 8619 8725 9586 9946 9965 9997
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0059 0398 0533 0596 0875 1120 1212 1219 1312 1621 1730 1973 2043 2120 2509 2596 3098 3269 3404 3586 4226 4245 5119 5208 5324 5432 5493 5554 6929 6971 7080 7208 7210 7400 7415 7815 8090 8165 8294 8496 8926 9087 9130 9571 9914
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0038 0101 0159 0215 0237 0240 0258 0260 0397 0413 0484 0628 0909 0919 1031 1171 1295 1303 1395 2003 2044 2066 2398 2459 2503 2530 2570 2770 2789 2795 2802 2851 2877 2920 2927 3073 3184 3278 3382 3425 3493 3690 3821 3829 3878 3921 4049 4169 4213 4267 4328 4377 4424 4465 4469 4538 4627 4680 4701 4809 4826 4888 5066 5170 5301 5325 5529 5593 5651 5993 6072 6074 6350 6373 6375 6431 6466 6484 6508 6578 6620 6653 6790 6809 6815 6891 6993 7012 7025 7122 7159 7312 7724 7768 7832 7881 7889 7905 7994 8027 8096 8181 8201 8353 8369 8380 8397 8510 8516 8522 8597 8852 8872 8924 9014 9036 9041 9216 9416 9446 9472 9546 9663 9732 9857 9929
STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
6: 54 IST, March 12th 2024
There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
6: 53 IST, March 12th 2024
Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-407 Draw on 19-03-2024
6: 53 IST, March 12th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
8: 54 IST, March 12th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
8: 54 IST, March 12th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
6: 54 IST, March 12th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 06:57 IST