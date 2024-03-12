LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Tuesday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No SY 243795

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
3: 30 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

SY 243795 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH

Agency No: Q 6396

3: 31 IST, March 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

SO 520206 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: M M MANI

Agency No: Y 3106

3: 13 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winners

0073  1014  1188  1309  1720  2270  2593  3099  5041  5064  6469  7225  7819  8094  9062  9470  9874  9959

3: 12 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky Winners

SN 243795

SO 243795

SP 243795

SR 243795

SS 243795

ST 243795

SU 243795

SV 243795

SW 243795

SX 243795

SZ 243795

3: 18 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0438  0501  2547  4293  6257  6388  6635  7519  7846  8057

3: 22 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 5th Prize Winners: 0222  0306  0664  0748  1316  1584  2353  2834  2923  3352  4188  4848  5129  5909  6022  6081  8389  8878  8880  9326

3: 33 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0077  0680  0696  1237  1302  1570  2063  2095  2322  2404  2749  2989  3536  3823  3844  3866  3874  3913  3955  4091  4423  4659  4863  5107  5141  5450  5468  5543  5638  5798  5813  5859  5921  6504  6572  6667  6989  7220  7242  7680  7869  7880  8067  8161  8264  8460  8619  8725  9586  9946  9965  9997

3: 36 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0059  0398  0533  0596  0875  1120  1212  1219  1312  1621  1730  1973  2043  2120  2509  2596  3098  3269  3404  3586  4226  4245  5119  5208  5324  5432  5493  5554  6929  6971  7080  7208  7210  7400  7415  7815  8090  8165  8294  8496  8926  9087  9130  9571  9914

3: 58 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0038  0101  0159  0215  0237  0240  0258  0260  0397  0413  0484  0628  0909  0919  1031  1171  1295  1303  1395  2003  2044  2066  2398  2459  2503  2530  2570  2770  2789  2795  2802  2851  2877  2920  2927  3073  3184  3278  3382  3425  3493  3690  3821  3829  3878  3921  4049  4169  4213  4267  4328  4377  4424  4465  4469  4538  4627  4680  4701  4809  4826  4888  5066  5170  5301  5325  5529  5593  5651  5993  6072  6074  6350  6373  6375  6431  6466  6484  6508  6578  6620  6653  6790  6809  6815  6891  6993  7012  7025  7122  7159  7312  7724  7768  7832  7881  7889  7905  7994  8027  8096  8181  8201  8353  8369  8380  8397  8510  8516  8522  8597  8852  8872  8924  9014  9036  9041  9216  9416  9446  9472  9546  9663  9732  9857  9929

3: 58 IST, March 12th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SY 243795

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SO 520206

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 243795 SO 243795 SP 243795 SR 243795 SS 243795 ST 243795 SU 243795 SV 243795 SW 243795 SX 243795 SZ 243795

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0073  1014  1188  1309  1720  2270  2593  3099  5041  5064  6469  7225  7819  8094  9062  9470  9874  9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0438  0501  2547  4293  6257  6388  6635  7519  7846  8057

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0222  0306  0664  0748  1316  1584  2353  2834  2923  3352  4188  4848  5129  5909  6022  6081  8389  8878  8880  9326

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0077  0680  0696  1237  1302  1570  2063  2095  2322  2404  2749  2989  3536  3823  3844  3866  3874  3913  3955  4091  4423  4659  4863  5107  5141  5450  5468  5543  5638  5798  5813  5859  5921  6504  6572  6667  6989  7220  7242  7680  7869  7880  8067  8161  8264  8460  8619  8725  9586  9946  9965  9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0059  0398  0533  0596  0875  1120  1212  1219  1312  1621  1730  1973  2043  2120  2509  2596  3098  3269  3404  3586  4226  4245  5119  5208  5324  5432  5493  5554  6929  6971  7080  7208  7210  7400  7415  7815  8090  8165  8294  8496  8926  9087  9130  9571  9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  0038  0101  0159  0215  0237  0240  0258  0260  0397  0413  0484  0628  0909  0919  1031  1171  1295  1303  1395  2003  2044  2066  2398  2459  2503  2530  2570  2770  2789  2795  2802  2851  2877  2920  2927  3073  3184  3278  3382  3425  3493  3690  3821  3829  3878  3921  4049  4169  4213  4267  4328  4377  4424  4465  4469  4538  4627  4680  4701  4809  4826  4888  5066  5170  5301  5325  5529  5593  5651  5993  6072  6074  6350  6373  6375  6431  6466  6484  6508  6578  6620  6653  6790  6809  6815  6891  6993  7012  7025  7122  7159  7312  7724  7768  7832  7881  7889  7905  7994  8027  8096  8181  8201  8353  8369  8380  8397  8510  8516  8522  8597  8852  8872  8924  9014  9036  9041  9216  9416  9446  9472  9546  9663  9732  9857  9929

STHREE SAKTHI SS-406 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 51 IST, March 12th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

6: 53 IST, March 12th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-407 Draw on 19-03-2024

6: 53 IST, March 12th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

8: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

8: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

6: 54 IST, March 12th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 06:57 IST