LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 11th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.05.2024): KARUNYA KR-653 Saturday OUT-1st Prize 80 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-653 Result Out: Check Winners | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
5: 59 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 1st Prize Lucky Winner: KP 998730 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: AJI KUMAR N
Agency No.: H 4148

6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KZ 693570 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: S DEVANANDA BHATT
Agency No.: A 3160

6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-652 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 117467 (ADOOR)
2) KO 198119 (ALAPPUZHA)
3) KP 726078 (ERNAKULAM)
4) KR 142562 (KOLLAM)
5) KS 711017 (IRINJALAKUDA)
6) KT 669604 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
7) KU 624940 (ALAPPUZHA)
8) KV 597761 (ALAPPUZHA)
9) KW 330013 (KOLLAM)
10) KX 390016 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
11) KY 955773 (KAYAMKULAM)
12) KZ 955280 (KAYAMKULAM)

6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 998730
KO 998730
KR 998730
KS 998730
KT 998730
KU 998730
KV 998730
KW 998730
KX 998730
KY 998730
KZ 998730

6: 01 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 4th Prize Winners: 0164  0883  2585  3185  3328  3593  4085  5263  5489  6596  6982  7077  7454  7687  8079  8142  8519  9878

6: 01 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 5th Prize Winners: 1456  1756  3445  3913  5495  6306  7291  7883  8001  9841

6: 01 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 6th Prize Winners: 0925  1188  1562  2693  5561  5941  5978  6036  6158  6185  8329  8601  9493  9585

6: 02 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 7th Prize Winners: 0013  0025  0186  0273  0390  0460  0465  0681  0760  0799  0840  0906  1064  1077  1109  1128  1271  1331  1435  1480  1576  1714  1742  1764  1880  1962  1998  2339  2365  2369  2451  2588  2689  2741  2887  2911  3014  3231  3849  4020  4220  4537  4616  5098  5160  5356  5401  5443  5478  5496  5533  5610  5766  5824  5908  6303  6623  6790  6850  7086  7124  7246  7247  7290  7319  7453  7622  7848  7856  8029  8137  8705  8738  8919  9078  9314  9333  9349  9756  9900

6: 02 IST, May 11th 2024

KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 8th Prize Winners: 0076  0221  0258  0350  0359  0361  0399  0407  0453  0549  0551  0820  0831  0936  0961  0965  1005  1026  1047  1091  1127  1254  1474  1507  1603  1617  2112  2249  2285  2286  2528  2531  2618  2654  2774  2871  2926  3216  3244  3368  3374  3399  3523  3624  3664  3721  3777  3805  3838  3967  4022  4072  4091  4166  4272  4275  4315  4424  4434  4605  4620  4656  4665  4797  4837  4844  4939  4977  4999  5037  5195  5245  5419  5791  5850  5911  6351  6529  6539  6607  6669  6707  6719  6843  6881  6911  6947  7066  7108  7164  7182  7194  7227  7260  7273  7283  7456  7515  7716  8089  8108  8176  8224  8300  8500  8649  8664  8758  8778  8795  8800  8802  8824  8826  8957  9022  9347  9357  9466  9475  9570  9642  9807  9870

8: 09 IST, May 11th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-653 Lottery

KARUNYA KR-653 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

8: 10 IST, May 11th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-650" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-649" will be drawn today, April 20, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

8: 10 IST, May 11th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-653 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, April 27, will be released soon.

8: 11 IST, May 11th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

8: 11 IST, May 11th 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-651 Draw on 12.05.2024 @ 3.00 pm

8: 12 IST, May 11th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

8: 12 IST, May 11th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

8: 13 IST, May 11th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

8: 13 IST, May 11th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

8: 14 IST, May 11th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published May 11th, 2024 at 08:16 IST