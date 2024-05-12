Updated May 11th, 2024 at 18:02 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.05.2024): KARUNYA KR-653 Saturday OUT-1st Prize 80 LAKH
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
5: 59 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 1st Prize Lucky Winner: KP 998730 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: AJI KUMAR N
Agency No.: H 4148
6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KZ 693570 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: S DEVANANDA BHATT
Agency No.: A 3160
6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-652 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 117467 (ADOOR)
2) KO 198119 (ALAPPUZHA)
3) KP 726078 (ERNAKULAM)
4) KR 142562 (KOLLAM)
5) KS 711017 (IRINJALAKUDA)
6) KT 669604 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
7) KU 624940 (ALAPPUZHA)
8) KV 597761 (ALAPPUZHA)
9) KW 330013 (KOLLAM)
10) KX 390016 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
11) KY 955773 (KAYAMKULAM)
12) KZ 955280 (KAYAMKULAM)
6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 998730
KO 998730
KR 998730
KS 998730
KT 998730
KU 998730
KV 998730
KW 998730
KX 998730
KY 998730
KZ 998730
6: 01 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 4th Prize Winners: 0164 0883 2585 3185 3328 3593 4085 5263 5489 6596 6982 7077 7454 7687 8079 8142 8519 9878
6: 01 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 5th Prize Winners: 1456 1756 3445 3913 5495 6306 7291 7883 8001 9841
6: 01 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 6th Prize Winners: 0925 1188 1562 2693 5561 5941 5978 6036 6158 6185 8329 8601 9493 9585
6: 02 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 7th Prize Winners: 0013 0025 0186 0273 0390 0460 0465 0681 0760 0799 0840 0906 1064 1077 1109 1128 1271 1331 1435 1480 1576 1714 1742 1764 1880 1962 1998 2339 2365 2369 2451 2588 2689 2741 2887 2911 3014 3231 3849 4020 4220 4537 4616 5098 5160 5356 5401 5443 5478 5496 5533 5610 5766 5824 5908 6303 6623 6790 6850 7086 7124 7246 7247 7290 7319 7453 7622 7848 7856 8029 8137 8705 8738 8919 9078 9314 9333 9349 9756 9900
6: 02 IST, May 11th 2024
KARUNYA KN-653 Saturday Lucky 8th Prize Winners: 0076 0221 0258 0350 0359 0361 0399 0407 0453 0549 0551 0820 0831 0936 0961 0965 1005 1026 1047 1091 1127 1254 1474 1507 1603 1617 2112 2249 2285 2286 2528 2531 2618 2654 2774 2871 2926 3216 3244 3368 3374 3399 3523 3624 3664 3721 3777 3805 3838 3967 4022 4072 4091 4166 4272 4275 4315 4424 4434 4605 4620 4656 4665 4797 4837 4844 4939 4977 4999 5037 5195 5245 5419 5791 5850 5911 6351 6529 6539 6607 6669 6707 6719 6843 6881 6911 6947 7066 7108 7164 7182 7194 7227 7260 7273 7283 7456 7515 7716 8089 8108 8176 8224 8300 8500 8649 8664 8758 8778 8795 8800 8802 8824 8826 8957 9022 9347 9357 9466 9475 9570 9642 9807 9870
8: 09 IST, May 11th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-653 Lottery
KARUNYA KR-653 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
8: 10 IST, May 11th 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-650" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-649" will be drawn today, April 20, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
8: 10 IST, May 11th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-653 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, April 27, will be released soon.
8: 11 IST, May 11th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
8: 11 IST, May 11th 2024
Akshaya Lottery AK-651 Draw on 12.05.2024 @ 3.00 pm
8: 12 IST, May 11th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
8: 12 IST, May 11th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
8: 13 IST, May 11th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
8: 13 IST, May 11th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
8: 14 IST, May 11th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published May 11th, 2024 at 08:16 IST