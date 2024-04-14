Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-649 Lottery

UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 409399

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KW 994496

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 819764 KO 173878 KP 367077 KR 360591 KS 967140 KT 308220 KU 815415 KV 600071 KW 976345 KX 529683 KY 778559 KZ 651707

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 409399 KO 409399 KP 409399 KR 409399 KS 409399 KU 409399 KV 409399 KW 409399 KX 409399 KY 409399 KZ 409399

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0274 0536 0673 0951 1249 1296 2545 2704 3190 3226 3768 4552 5140 5503 6787 6843 7099 9724

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1789 2499 2711 5071 6442 6614 6866 7189 7831 9722

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1544 1635 2365 3022 5111 5393 6172 6504 7907 7957 8857 8912 9209 9854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0217 0412 0441 0452 0671 0811 0922 0991 1031 1091 1159 1186 1301 1340 1352 1454 1470 1552 1736 2139 2291 2403 2413 2483 2717 2994 3137 3186 3502 3523 3557 3795 3836 3837 3857 3865 3920 3984 4012 4159 4212 4329 4450 4808 4845 4994 5048 5670 5803 5971 6573 6647 6756 6904 6945 7031 7076 7279 7397 7444 7526 7578 7911 8000 8173 8439 8691 8730 8963 9015 9061 9162 9194 9366 9555 9581 9591 9692 9813 9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0005 0045 0214 0475 0553 0584 0618 0799 0943 1036 1067 1090 1169 1181 1272 1481 1625 1646 1692 1784 1838 1974 1983 1999 2148 2371 2474 2490 2491 2526 2540 2541 2621 2630 2699 2790 2810 2813 2849 2958 3119 3272 3285 3468 3522 3627 3817 3889 3922 4017 4018 4055 4100 4114 4180 4395 4427 4555 4586 4677 4703 4796 4798 4821 4833 4871 4938 5022 5054 5222 5256 5365 5410 5547 5739 5774 5979 5990 6122 6149 6192 6210 6227 6594 6653 6690 6748 6793 6799 6814 6827 7035 7343 7591 7602 7609 7709 7805 7844 7920 8073 8093 8121 8435 8448 8453 8480 8510 8800 8907 8959 8982 8989 9034 9077 9348 9391 9463 9753 9811 9855 9903 9907 9932



KARUNYA KR-649 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)