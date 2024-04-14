×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 13.04.2024 KARUNYA KR-649 Saturday Draw - 1st Prize Ticket No. KT 40939

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala KARUNYA KN-649 Lottery Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
KARUNYA KN-648 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No. To Be Announced
Kerala KARUNYA KN-649 Lottery Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winners
  • Listen to this article
3: 11 IST, April 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-648 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No.

KT 409399

Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

3: 11 IST, April 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-648 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No. Out

KW 994496

Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

 

Advertisement
3: 15 IST, April 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-649 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

KN 819764 KO 173878 KP 367077 KR 360591 KS 967140 KT 308220 KU 815415 KV 600071 KW 976345 KX 529683 KY 778559 KZ 651707 


 

3: 12 IST, April 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-649 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:  

KN 409399 KO 409399 KP 409399 KR 409399 KS 409399 KU 409399 KV 409399 KW 409399 KX 409399 KY 409399 KZ 409399


 

Advertisement
3: 57 IST, April 13th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-649 Lottery

UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 409399

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:  KW 994496

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:  KN 819764 KO 173878 KP 367077 KR 360591 KS 967140 KT 308220 KU 815415 KV 600071 KW 976345 KX 529683 KY 778559 KZ 651707 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  KN 409399 KO 409399 KP 409399 KR 409399 KS 409399 KU 409399 KV 409399 KW 409399 KX 409399 KY 409399 KZ 409399

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  0274  0536  0673  0951  1249  1296  2545  2704  3190  3226  3768  4552  5140  5503  6787  6843  7099  9724

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  1789  2499  2711  5071  6442  6614  6866  7189  7831  9722

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  1544  1635  2365  3022  5111  5393  6172  6504  7907  7957  8857  8912  9209  9854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0217  0412  0441  0452  0671  0811  0922  0991  1031  1091  1159  1186  1301  1340  1352  1454  1470  1552  1736  2139  2291  2403  2413  2483  2717  2994  3137  3186  3502  3523  3557  3795  3836  3837  3857  3865  3920  3984  4012  4159  4212  4329  4450  4808  4845  4994  5048  5670  5803  5971  6573  6647  6756  6904  6945  7031  7076  7279  7397  7444  7526  7578  7911  8000  8173  8439  8691  8730  8963  9015  9061  9162  9194  9366  9555  9581  9591  9692  9813  9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0005  0045  0214  0475  0553  0584  0618  0799  0943  1036  1067  1090  1169  1181  1272  1481  1625  1646  1692  1784  1838  1974  1983  1999  2148  2371  2474  2490  2491  2526  2540  2541  2621  2630  2699  2790  2810  2813  2849  2958  3119  3272  3285  3468  3522  3627  3817  3889  3922  4017  4018  4055  4100  4114  4180  4395  4427  4555  4586  4677  4703  4796  4798  4821  4833  4871  4938  5022  5054  5222  5256  5365  5410  5547  5739  5774  5979  5990  6122  6149  6192  6210  6227  6594  6653  6690  6748  6793  6799  6814  6827  7035  7343  7591  7602  7609  7709  7805  7844  7920  8073  8093  8121  8435  8448  8453  8480  8510  8800  8907  8959  8982  8989  9034  9077  9348  9391  9463  9753  9811  9855  9903  9907  9932
 

KARUNYA KR-649 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 58 IST, April 13th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-648" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-648" will be drawn today, April 13, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

Advertisement
6: 58 IST, April 13th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-649 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, April 13, will be released soon.

6: 57 IST, April 13th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

Advertisement
6: 54 IST, April 13th 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-647 Draw on 14.04.2024 @ 3.00 pm

6: 49 IST, April 13th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

Advertisement
6: 49 IST, April 13th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 07:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

5 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

10 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

10 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

11 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

12 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

13 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

14 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

14 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

14 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

14 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

14 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

22 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

24 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

26 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

27 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

29 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

30 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo