Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:57 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 13.04.2024 KARUNYA KR-649 Saturday Draw - 1st Prize Ticket No. KT 40939
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 5 min read
3: 11 IST, April 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-648 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No.
KT 409399
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
3: 11 IST, April 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-648 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No. Out
KW 994496
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Advertisement
3: 15 IST, April 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-649 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
KN 819764 KO 173878 KP 367077 KR 360591 KS 967140 KT 308220 KU 815415 KV 600071 KW 976345 KX 529683 KY 778559 KZ 651707
3: 12 IST, April 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-649 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
KN 409399 KO 409399 KP 409399 KR 409399 KS 409399 KU 409399 KV 409399 KW 409399 KX 409399 KY 409399 KZ 409399
Advertisement
3: 57 IST, April 13th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-649 Lottery
UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 409399
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KW 994496
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 819764 KO 173878 KP 367077 KR 360591 KS 967140 KT 308220 KU 815415 KV 600071 KW 976345 KX 529683 KY 778559 KZ 651707
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 409399 KO 409399 KP 409399 KR 409399 KS 409399 KU 409399 KV 409399 KW 409399 KX 409399 KY 409399 KZ 409399
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0274 0536 0673 0951 1249 1296 2545 2704 3190 3226 3768 4552 5140 5503 6787 6843 7099 9724
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1789 2499 2711 5071 6442 6614 6866 7189 7831 9722
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1544 1635 2365 3022 5111 5393 6172 6504 7907 7957 8857 8912 9209 9854
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0217 0412 0441 0452 0671 0811 0922 0991 1031 1091 1159 1186 1301 1340 1352 1454 1470 1552 1736 2139 2291 2403 2413 2483 2717 2994 3137 3186 3502 3523 3557 3795 3836 3837 3857 3865 3920 3984 4012 4159 4212 4329 4450 4808 4845 4994 5048 5670 5803 5971 6573 6647 6756 6904 6945 7031 7076 7279 7397 7444 7526 7578 7911 8000 8173 8439 8691 8730 8963 9015 9061 9162 9194 9366 9555 9581 9591 9692 9813 9943
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0005 0045 0214 0475 0553 0584 0618 0799 0943 1036 1067 1090 1169 1181 1272 1481 1625 1646 1692 1784 1838 1974 1983 1999 2148 2371 2474 2490 2491 2526 2540 2541 2621 2630 2699 2790 2810 2813 2849 2958 3119 3272 3285 3468 3522 3627 3817 3889 3922 4017 4018 4055 4100 4114 4180 4395 4427 4555 4586 4677 4703 4796 4798 4821 4833 4871 4938 5022 5054 5222 5256 5365 5410 5547 5739 5774 5979 5990 6122 6149 6192 6210 6227 6594 6653 6690 6748 6793 6799 6814 6827 7035 7343 7591 7602 7609 7709 7805 7844 7920 8073 8093 8121 8435 8448 8453 8480 8510 8800 8907 8959 8982 8989 9034 9077 9348 9391 9463 9753 9811 9855 9903 9907 9932
KARUNYA KR-649 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
6: 58 IST, April 13th 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-648" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-648" will be drawn today, April 13, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
Advertisement
6: 58 IST, April 13th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-649 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, April 13, will be released soon.
6: 57 IST, April 13th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Advertisement
6: 54 IST, April 13th 2024
Akshaya Lottery AK-647 Draw on 14.04.2024 @ 3.00 pm
6: 49 IST, April 13th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
Advertisement
6: 49 IST, April 13th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published April 13th, 2024 at 07:05 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.