LIVE-BLOG
Published 16:04 IST, November 14th 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.11.2024) KARUNYA KN-547 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no PY 872247
Kerala Lottery Results Today (14.11.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk