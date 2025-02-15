Updated 12:59 IST, February 15th 2025
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-693 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.
The Kerala Lottery results for today, feb 15, 2025, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 693 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
12:57 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-693: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:
12:56 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-693 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners:
12:56 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:
12:55 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
12:55 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]:
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-:
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-:
6th Prize Rs.1,000/-
7th Prize Rs.500/-
8th Prize Rs.100/-
12:54 IST, February 15th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
Published 12:59 IST, February 15th 2025