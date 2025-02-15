sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12:59 IST, February 15th 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-693 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.

The Kerala Lottery results for today, feb 15, 2025, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 693 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Saturday Draw OUT
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw. 

12:57 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-693: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:

12:56 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-693 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners:

12:56 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:

12:55 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 

12:55 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  

7th Prize Rs.500/-  

8th Prize Rs.100/-

12:54 IST, February 15th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 12:59 IST, February 15th 2025