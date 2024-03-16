LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.03.2024 KARUNYA KR-645 Saturday 1PM Draw OUT- 1st KP 177710

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala KARUNYA KN-645 Lottery Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala KARUNYA KN-645 Lottery Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala KARUNYA KN-645 Lottery Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winners
3: 36 IST, March 16th 2024

KARUNYA KN-645 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

KP 177710 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BINI K JOHN

Agency No.: K 6214


 

3: 36 IST, March 16th 2024

KARUNYA KN-645 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No.

KX 775722 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN

Agency No.: Q 2964

Advertisement
3: 17 IST, March 16th 2024

KARUNYA KN-645 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

KN 593153 KO 464415 KP 848949 KR 460665 KS 833760 KT 713196 KU 287326 KV 429265 KW 299662 KX 563165 KY 217825 KZ 551189


 

3: 15 IST, March 16th 2024

KARUNYA KN-645 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:  

KN 177710 KO 177710 KR 177710 KS 177710 KT 177710 KU 177710 KV 177710 KW 177710 KX 177710 KY 177710 KZ 177710
 

Advertisement
3: 46 IST, March 16th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-645 LotterLy

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KP 177710

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KX 775722

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 593153 KO 464415 KP 848949 KR 460665 KS 833760 KT 713196 KU 287326 KV 429265 KW 299662 KX 563165 KY 217825 KZ 551189

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 177710 KO 177710 KR 177710 KS 177710 KT 177710 KU 177710 KV 177710 KW 177710 KX 177710 KY 177710 KZ 177710

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7741  8711  5329  9243  4245  1572  7464  6771  3612  0436 5 272  9378  1892  0687  1451  1353  9221  6588

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1135  1256  2854  3820  5717  6067  7543  7786  8365  9905

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 3192  3450  3977  4725  4890  5014  5030  5137  5721  7883  7956  8973  9516  9962

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 3920  9132  6722  0300  7332  9186  1255  5218  2196  1436  5396  7463  6883  8214  8626  7511  2417  8682  4606  1112  5825  2578  1100  6971  2717  5861  8275  2289  9729  3529  6537  1167  8182  7616  2280  9989  7749  3416  6323  8090  6880  9918  4134  8560  5092  9363  4313  8559  7363  4824  4589  5641  7880  1832  9196  2815  4552  0967  0049  6688  5773  4856  9145  5534  8556  5893  0988  5776  4106  7731  0503  7789  1931  9424  7953  9216  1473  2159  3973  6878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9899  0313  6175  8269  2279  4750  2971  4768  9861  5110  1193  1374  8928  5269  1757  5289  0860  3307  9141  9755  4773  4003  3345  4852  7849  5951  4128  5451  9728  8463  9783  3339  8291  8181  0644  5801  9177  1620  4084  6851  6837  7573  9557  8417  0756  2972  1571  2075  0407  6075  3942  5911  2352  8878
 

KARUNYA KR-645 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

7: 08 IST, March 16th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
7: 08 IST, March 16th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-644" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-645" will be drawn today, March 16, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

7: 07 IST, March 16th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-645 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 16, will be released soon.

Advertisement
7: 06 IST, March 16th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

7: 02 IST, March 16th 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-643 Draw on 17.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm

Advertisement
7: 02 IST, March 16th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

7: 01 IST, March 16th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 07:17 IST