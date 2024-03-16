Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-645 LotterLy

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KP 177710

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KX 775722

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 593153 KO 464415 KP 848949 KR 460665 KS 833760 KT 713196 KU 287326 KV 429265 KW 299662 KX 563165 KY 217825 KZ 551189

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 177710 KO 177710 KR 177710 KS 177710 KT 177710 KU 177710 KV 177710 KW 177710 KX 177710 KY 177710 KZ 177710

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7741 8711 5329 9243 4245 1572 7464 6771 3612 0436 5 272 9378 1892 0687 1451 1353 9221 6588

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1135 1256 2854 3820 5717 6067 7543 7786 8365 9905

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 3192 3450 3977 4725 4890 5014 5030 5137 5721 7883 7956 8973 9516 9962

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 3920 9132 6722 0300 7332 9186 1255 5218 2196 1436 5396 7463 6883 8214 8626 7511 2417 8682 4606 1112 5825 2578 1100 6971 2717 5861 8275 2289 9729 3529 6537 1167 8182 7616 2280 9989 7749 3416 6323 8090 6880 9918 4134 8560 5092 9363 4313 8559 7363 4824 4589 5641 7880 1832 9196 2815 4552 0967 0049 6688 5773 4856 9145 5534 8556 5893 0988 5776 4106 7731 0503 7789 1931 9424 7953 9216 1473 2159 3973 6878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9899 0313 6175 8269 2279 4750 2971 4768 9861 5110 1193 1374 8928 5269 1757 5289 0860 3307 9141 9755 4773 4003 3345 4852 7849 5951 4128 5451 9728 8463 9783 3339 8291 8181 0644 5801 9177 1620 4084 6851 6837 7573 9557 8417 0756 2972 1571 2075 0407 6075 3942 5911 2352 8878



KARUNYA KR-645 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)