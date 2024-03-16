Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:46 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.03.2024 KARUNYA KR-645 Saturday 1PM Draw OUT- 1st KP 177710
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 5 min read
3: 36 IST, March 16th 2024
KARUNYA KN-645 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No.
KP 177710 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: BINI K JOHN
Agency No.: K 6214
3: 36 IST, March 16th 2024
KARUNYA KN-645 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No.
KX 775722 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN
Agency No.: Q 2964
Advertisement
3: 17 IST, March 16th 2024
KARUNYA KN-645 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
KN 593153 KO 464415 KP 848949 KR 460665 KS 833760 KT 713196 KU 287326 KV 429265 KW 299662 KX 563165 KY 217825 KZ 551189
3: 15 IST, March 16th 2024
KARUNYA KN-645 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
KN 177710 KO 177710 KR 177710 KS 177710 KT 177710 KU 177710 KV 177710 KW 177710 KX 177710 KY 177710 KZ 177710
Advertisement
3: 46 IST, March 16th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-645 LotterLy
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KP 177710
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KX 775722
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 593153 KO 464415 KP 848949 KR 460665 KS 833760 KT 713196 KU 287326 KV 429265 KW 299662 KX 563165 KY 217825 KZ 551189
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 177710 KO 177710 KR 177710 KS 177710 KT 177710 KU 177710 KV 177710 KW 177710 KX 177710 KY 177710 KZ 177710
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7741 8711 5329 9243 4245 1572 7464 6771 3612 0436 5 272 9378 1892 0687 1451 1353 9221 6588
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1135 1256 2854 3820 5717 6067 7543 7786 8365 9905
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 3192 3450 3977 4725 4890 5014 5030 5137 5721 7883 7956 8973 9516 9962
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 3920 9132 6722 0300 7332 9186 1255 5218 2196 1436 5396 7463 6883 8214 8626 7511 2417 8682 4606 1112 5825 2578 1100 6971 2717 5861 8275 2289 9729 3529 6537 1167 8182 7616 2280 9989 7749 3416 6323 8090 6880 9918 4134 8560 5092 9363 4313 8559 7363 4824 4589 5641 7880 1832 9196 2815 4552 0967 0049 6688 5773 4856 9145 5534 8556 5893 0988 5776 4106 7731 0503 7789 1931 9424 7953 9216 1473 2159 3973 6878
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9899 0313 6175 8269 2279 4750 2971 4768 9861 5110 1193 1374 8928 5269 1757 5289 0860 3307 9141 9755 4773 4003 3345 4852 7849 5951 4128 5451 9728 8463 9783 3339 8291 8181 0644 5801 9177 1620 4084 6851 6837 7573 9557 8417 0756 2972 1571 2075 0407 6075 3942 5911 2352 8878
KARUNYA KR-645 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
7: 08 IST, March 16th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Advertisement
7: 08 IST, March 16th 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-644" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-645" will be drawn today, March 16, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
7: 07 IST, March 16th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-645 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 16, will be released soon.
Advertisement
7: 06 IST, March 16th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
7: 02 IST, March 16th 2024
Akshaya Lottery AK-643 Draw on 17.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm
Advertisement
7: 02 IST, March 16th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
7: 01 IST, March 16th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Advertisement
Published March 16th, 2024 at 07:17 IST