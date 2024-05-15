Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-95 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: FG 348822 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FH 271773 (CHITTUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 348822 FB 348822 FC 348822 FD 348822 FE 348822 FF 348822 FH 348822 FJ 348822 FK 348822 FL 348822 FM 348822

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0329 1055 2074 2438 2503 2576 3186 3876 5263 6220 6225 6245 6418 6566 6876 7180 7709 9071 9291 9387 9429 9787 9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0089 0127 0640 1232 1266 1965 2104 2762 7281 7839 9337 9612

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0041 0078 0718 2286 3047 3318 3690 4957 5345 5403 5429 5616 5621 6349 6624 6857 7342 7433 7842 7960 8545 8596 9660 9946

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0112 0276 0410 0544 0780 0781 0877 1000 1009 1080 1249 1254 1257 1366 1370 1693 1717 1918 1962 1988 2010 2101 2128 2177 2211 2344 2464 2477 2656 2698 2796 2862 3046 3057 3133 3235 3312 3536 3700 3933 3939 4043 4246 4397 4579 4600 4872 4907 5005 5106 5327 5629 5809 5920 6200 6254 6348 6390 6421 6434 6512 6592 6646 6648 6795 6884 7037 7058 7077 7248 7501 7636 7762 7781 7894 7919 7972 8007 8107 8200 8508 8553 8689 8897 8948 9202 9319 9355 9415 9467 9717 9798 9849 9901 9989 9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003 0101 0174 0249 0310 0419 0604 0770 0952 0991 1031 1042 1094 1146 1204 1209 1363 1367 1415 1442 1474 1587 1599 1692 1716 1718 1756 2012 2049 2219 2288 2338 2386 2456 2501 2658 2660 2757 2847 2873 3001 3437 3448 3508 3518 3535 3574 3733 3799 3849 3923 4041 4094 4141 4260 4336 4469 4534 4580 4700 4763 4850 4920 4996 5034 5041 5101 5362 5489 5570 5584 5698 5708 5922 6040 6044 6057 6153 6473 6548 6579 6816 6900 6952 7000 7086 7229 7324 7394 7461 7472 7507 7514 7531 7597 7602 7721 7896 7967 8061 8161 8221 8240 8259 8272 8295 8307 8324 8351 8415 8495 8685 8708 8744 8992 9005 9009 9031 9229 9269 9359 9408 9620 9647 9664 9960



FIFTY FIFTY FF-95 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)