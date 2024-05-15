LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 15th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result (15.05.2024): Fifty Fifty FF-95 WEDNESDAY -1st Prize Ticket No FG 348822

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the Fifty Fifty lottery. The "Fifty Fifty" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-95 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-95 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-95 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner
Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-95 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: FG 348822 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)


Agent Name: P MUHAMMED SALI
Agency No.: T 235
 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-95 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: FH 271773 (CHITTUR)


Agent Name: PARAMASIVAN M M
Agency No.: P 4016
 


 

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-95 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0329  1055  2074  2438  2503  2576  3186  3876  5263  6220  6225  6245  6418  6566  6876  7180  7709  9071  9291  9387  9429  9787  9993


 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-95 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FA 348822 FB 348822 FC 348822 FD 348822 FE 348822 FF 348822 FH 348822 FJ 348822 FK 348822 FL 348822 FM 348822

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-95 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: FG 348822 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FH 271773 (CHITTUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 348822 FB 348822 FC 348822 FD 348822 FE 348822 FF 348822 FH 348822 FJ 348822 FK 348822 FL 348822 FM 348822

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0329  1055  2074  2438  2503  2576  3186  3876  5263  6220  6225  6245  6418  6566  6876  7180  7709  9071  9291  9387  9429  9787  9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0089  0127  0640  1232  1266  1965  2104  2762  7281  7839  9337  9612

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0041  0078  0718  2286  3047  3318  3690  4957  5345  5403  5429  5616  5621  6349  6624  6857  7342  7433  7842  7960  8545  8596  9660  9946

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0112  0276  0410  0544  0780  0781  0877  1000  1009  1080  1249  1254  1257  1366  1370  1693  1717  1918  1962  1988  2010  2101  2128  2177  2211  2344  2464  2477  2656  2698  2796  2862  3046  3057  3133  3235  3312  3536  3700  3933  3939  4043  4246  4397  4579  4600  4872  4907  5005  5106  5327  5629  5809  5920  6200  6254  6348  6390  6421  6434  6512  6592  6646  6648  6795  6884  7037  7058  7077  7248  7501  7636  7762  7781  7894  7919  7972  8007  8107  8200  8508  8553  8689  8897  8948  9202  9319  9355  9415  9467  9717  9798  9849  9901  9989  9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003  0101  0174  0249  0310  0419  0604  0770  0952  0991  1031  1042  1094  1146  1204  1209  1363  1367  1415  1442  1474  1587  1599  1692  1716  1718  1756  2012  2049  2219  2288  2338  2386  2456  2501  2658  2660  2757  2847  2873  3001  3437  3448  3508  3518  3535  3574  3733  3799  3849  3923  4041  4094  4141  4260  4336  4469  4534  4580  4700  4763  4850  4920  4996  5034  5041  5101  5362  5489  5570  5584  5698  5708  5922  6040  6044  6057  6153  6473  6548  6579  6816  6900  6952  7000  7086  7229  7324  7394  7461  7472  7507  7514  7531  7597  7602  7721  7896  7967  8061  8161  8221  8240  8259  8272  8295  8307  8324  8351  8415  8495  8685  8708  8744  8992  9005  9009  9031  9229  9269  9359  9408  9620  9647  9664  9960
 

FIFTY FIFTY FF-95 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

There are 9 prizes on an Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-94 lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "1 crore" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-95 is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-93 lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 50.

Next Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-96 Draw on 22-05-2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published May 15th, 2024 at 09:23 IST