  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-681 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AH 728864
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:15 IST, December 15th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-681 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AH 728864

Kerala Lottery Results Today 15.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

16:24 IST, December 15th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 681 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 681 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AH 728864 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: C N MITHRAN
Agency No.: T 3796

16:24 IST, December 15th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-681 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 681 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AE 675158 (VADAKARRA)
Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH
Agency No.: D 3267
 

16:26 IST, December 15th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 681 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-681 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AH 728864 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: C N MITHRAN
Agency No.: T 3796

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AE 675158 (VADAKARRA)
Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH
Agency No.: D 3267
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 628381
2) AB 725561
3) AC 707272
4) AD 705579
5) AE 275913
6) AF 678841
7) AG 665615
8) AH 572901
9) AJ 494899
10) AK 949226
11) AL 944255
12) AM 298929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 728864
AB 728864
AC 728864
AD 728864
AE 728864
AF 728864
AG 728864
AJ 728864
AK 728864
AL 728864
AM 728864

 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0148  1823  1915  2268  2325  2355  4340  4639  4836  5087  5399  5478  6304  6329  7086  7818  7878  8966
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0360  1163  2253  3374  4459  5347  6628
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0236  0781  1421  1549  1592  2492  2582  3667  3811  4331  4521  5506  6038  6645  6923  7101  7262  7456  7943  8122  8191  8403  8861  8944  9176  9871

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0436  0517  0681  0803  0833  0838  0878  0988  1244  1430  1598  1666  1670  1740  1857  1865  2085  2610  2634  2657  3095  3164  3180  3371  3471  3768  3900  3965  4175  4228  4348  4377  4386  4497  4855  4896  4973  4990  5126  5463  5638  5722  5907  6023  6089  6533  6644  6853  6936  7092  7438  7598  7644  7731  7792  7895  7926  7934  8410  8493  8508  8557  8754  8786  8897  8917  9426  9491  9599  9656  9901  9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0190  0429  0495  0570  0688  0753  0835  0840  0903  0947  0962  1035  1108  1203  1281  1515  1550  1676  1762  1825  1997  2039  2098  2187  2342  2399  2530  2550  2627  2747  2755  2784  2786  2794  2897  3032  3276  3277  3306  3442  3610  3634  3803  3879  3937  3973  4111  4199  4201  4211  4283  4356  4434  4484  4515  4575  4647  4712  4767  4774  4989  5216  5274  5497  5590  5628  5787  5799  5808  5818  5989  6079  6310  6350  6395  6397  6495  6661  6665  6680  7016  7087  7159  7174  7182  7236  7251  7255  7256  7277  7563  7576  7646  7671  7688  7800  7874  7881  7885  7938  7950  8004  8018  8053  8063  8184  8222  8432  8474  8491  8498  8552  8801  8936  9062  9136  9214  9364  9500  9625  9713  9792  9939

AKSHAYA AK-681: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

13:16 IST, December 15th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully. 

13:16 IST, December 15th 2024

Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today

AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.   

13:13 IST, December 15th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -681 Prize Details

There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

Updated 16:26 IST, December 15th 2024