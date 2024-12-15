LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-681 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AH 728864

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-681 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AH 728864 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AE 675158 (VADAKARRA)

Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH

Agency No.: D 3267



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 628381

2) AB 725561

3) AC 707272

4) AD 705579

5) AE 275913

6) AF 678841

7) AG 665615

8) AH 572901

9) AJ 494899

10) AK 949226

11) AL 944255

12) AM 298929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 728864

AB 728864

AC 728864

AD 728864

AE 728864

AF 728864

AG 728864

AJ 728864

AK 728864

AL 728864

AM 728864





(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0148 1823 1915 2268 2325 2355 4340 4639 4836 5087 5399 5478 6304 6329 7086 7818 7878 8966



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0360 1163 2253 3374 4459 5347 6628



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0236 0781 1421 1549 1592 2492 2582 3667 3811 4331 4521 5506 6038 6645 6923 7101 7262 7456 7943 8122 8191 8403 8861 8944 9176 9871

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0436 0517 0681 0803 0833 0838 0878 0988 1244 1430 1598 1666 1670 1740 1857 1865 2085 2610 2634 2657 3095 3164 3180 3371 3471 3768 3900 3965 4175 4228 4348 4377 4386 4497 4855 4896 4973 4990 5126 5463 5638 5722 5907 6023 6089 6533 6644 6853 6936 7092 7438 7598 7644 7731 7792 7895 7926 7934 8410 8493 8508 8557 8754 8786 8897 8917 9426 9491 9599 9656 9901 9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0190 0429 0495 0570 0688 0753 0835 0840 0903 0947 0962 1035 1108 1203 1281 1515 1550 1676 1762 1825 1997 2039 2098 2187 2342 2399 2530 2550 2627 2747 2755 2784 2786 2794 2897 3032 3276 3277 3306 3442 3610 3634 3803 3879 3937 3973 4111 4199 4201 4211 4283 4356 4434 4484 4515 4575 4647 4712 4767 4774 4989 5216 5274 5497 5590 5628 5787 5799 5808 5818 5989 6079 6310 6350 6395 6397 6495 6661 6665 6680 7016 7087 7159 7174 7182 7236 7251 7255 7256 7277 7563 7576 7646 7671 7688 7800 7874 7881 7885 7938 7950 8004 8018 8053 8063 8184 8222 8432 8474 8491 8498 8552 8801 8936 9062 9136 9214 9364 9500 9625 9713 9792 9939

AKSHAYA AK-681: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100