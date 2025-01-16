Published 13:31 IST, January 16th 2025
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-556 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no.
Kerala Lottery Results Today (16.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 2 min read
Kerala Lottery Results Today (16.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.
Live Blog
Kerala Lottery Results Today (16.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.
13:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-556 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-556 1st Prize Lucky Winner:
13:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners:
13:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
13:29 IST, January 16th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
13:29 IST, January 16th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-556 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-556 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
Karunya Plus KN-556 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
13:26 IST, January 16th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
Updated 13:31 IST, January 16th 2025