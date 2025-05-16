LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RL 528610

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RL 528610 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: DHAYANANDHAN T B

Agency No.: R 5236

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RH 410634 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN

Agency No.: T 2441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RF 227482 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: B USHA KUMARI

Agency No.: Q 448

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RA 528610

RB 528610

RC 528610

RD 528610

RE 528610

RF 528610

RG 528610

RH 528610

RJ 528610

RK 528610

RM 528610



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RK 401912 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SANTHI K

Agency No.: P 2851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RA 495580

2) RB 138308

3) RC 377419

4) RD 839830

5) RE 812364

6) RF 380447

7) RG 364017

8) RH 791412

9) RJ 165489

10) RK 370097

11) RL 703480

12) RM 281804

6th Prize winner: 0431 0916 1230 1402 1508 2535 3607 3873 4255 5426 5493 7278 7325 7552 8217 8388 9850 9967

7th prize winner: 0167 0179 0992 1013 1034 1097 1463 2307 3258 3292 3381 3508 3569 3935 3977 4013 4052 4160 4591 5139 5154 5603 6569 7083 7101 7223 7268 7951 8689 8764

8th Prize Winner: 0024 0101 0264 0405 0437 0612 0626 0745 0767 0872 0889 1054 1247 1352 1443 1465 1563 1567 1620 1768 2061 2104 2172 2208 2277 2595 2746 2821 2918 2989 2995 3058 3156 3163 3324 3584 3601 3615 3620 3641 3682 3829 3842 3910 4132 4182 4363 4774 4812 4913 4954 5132 5342 5456 5546 5577 5726 5859 5901 5986 6042 6179 6303 6354 6369 6447 6470 6494 6557 6675 6704 6712 6773 6925 7012 7097 7307 7329 7439 7471 7586 7632 7878 7932 7941 8037 8126 8201 8254 8289 8315 8325 8462 8741 8868 8919 9081 9124 9232 9408 9459 9502 9546 9577 9668 9727 9942 9969

9th Prize: 0034 0035 0059 0152 0212 0235 0270 0330 0331 0494 0668 0753 0835 0855 0938 0948 0973 0983 1010 1040 1082 1087 1100 1102 1156 1273 1301 1417 1496 1588 1772 1781 1948 1977 1979 1993 2001 2038 2157 2186 2195 2234 2295 2308 2339 2418 2509 2518 2526 2560 2728 2734 2831 2853 2857 2936 2976 3001 3033 3088 3133 3139 3175 3194 3220 3372 3377 3398 3424 3432 3520 3535 3718 3794 3835 3864 3931 3933 3947 4169 4262 4305 4316 4339 4525 4613 4676 4684 4797 4862 4925 4944 5007 5013 5016 5032 5036 5093 5108 5126 5147 5163 5188 5198 5274 5284 5340 5355 5387 5403 5409 5440 5487 5495 5592 5685 5735 5888 5942 6061 6083 6158 6190 6197 6271 6291 6322 6358 6656 6727 6908 6993 7113 7236 7312 7356 7399 7400 7433 7437 7486 7496 7497 7562 7602 7728 7871 7916 7943 7970 7990 7995 8028 8029 8055 8062 8072 8138 8185 8197 8205 8212 8242 8265 8365 8461 8522 8577 8597 8598 8621 8670 8686 8733 8744 8808 8827 8967 9009 9018 9028 9036 9212 9288 9307 9367 9380 9396 9417 9427 9452 9545 9688 9745 9790 9836 9921 9996

10th Prize: 0046 0056 0096 0118 0140 0180 0191 0227 0236 0239 0337 0362 0411 0423 0451 0476 0499 0515 0562 0698 0773 0778 1011 1030 1038 1058 1096 1110 1145 1167 1289 1292 1341 1381 1399 1531 1660 1677 1695 1837 1872 1903 1981 2012 2042 2048 2049 2057 2124 2161 2209 2242 2287 2292 2613 2616 2667 2697 2744 2878 2881 2888 2939 2940 3053 3068 3120 3126 3137 3182 3238 3265 3298 3357 3376 3500 3518 3566 3576 3639 3669 3739 3786 3798 3850 3879 3915 3965 3980 3993 3997 4003 4031 4041 4114 4125 4136 4137 4170 4185 4203 4204 4216 4353 4420 4444 4487 4493 4523 4533 4542 4606 4721 4834 4864 4950 4965 4977 5003 5031 5081 5101 5116 5124 5164 5165 5169 5179 5204 5277 5317 5377 5414 5431 5432 5448 5467 5501 5504 5526 5540 5596 5628 5637 5681 5682 5692 5728 5734 5756 5771 5774 5826 5865 5882 5887 5891 6022 6025 6068 6188 6252 6253 6311 6377 6424 6484 6498 6527 6545 6570 6629 6724 6881 6910 6924 6934 6943 6985 6986 7023 7069 7080 7141 7173 7247 7361 7392 7490 7544 7598 7617 7726 7739 7758 7807 7811 7837 7867 7876 7922 7977 8016 8053 8108 8159 8336 8352 8417 8431 8520 8524 8552 8565 8628 8662 8663 8677 8682 8684 8743 8797 8840 8849 8914 8915 9040 9051 9095 9116 9126 9156 9159 9303 9563 9571 9572 9636 9638 9647 9667 9691 9703 9759 9828 9829 9927 9945 9947 9985 9991 9993

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize Rs.50