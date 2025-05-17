Republic World
Updated May 17th 2025, 17:16 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-05-2025): KARUNYA KR-706 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KH 693615

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 17, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-704 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 17, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-706 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now! 

Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-706 now!

May 17th 2025, 15:27 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: KH 693615 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: RAJESH K
Agency No.: P 4723

May 17th 2025, 15:28 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: 50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-706 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KB 574949 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: A B BABY
Agency No.: K 4636

May 17th 2025, 15:28 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: KB 861812 (PAYYANNUR)
Agent Name: P V VALSARAJAN
Agency No.: C 4164

May 17th 2025, 15:28 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 693615
KB 693615
KC 693615
KD 693615
KE 693615
KF 693615
KG 693615
KJ 693615
KK 693615
KL 693615
KM 693615

May 17th 2025, 17:16 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: KH 693615 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: RAJESH K
Agency No.: P 4723

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]: KB 574949 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: A B BABY
Agency No.: K 4636

3rd Prize: KB 861812 (PAYYANNUR)
Agent Name: P V VALSARAJAN
Agency No.: C 4164

4th Prize: 1) KA 149590
2) KB 668495
3) KC 894197
4) KD 857138
5) KE 146002
6) KF 565135
7) KG 345550
8) KH 535815
9) KJ 743275
10) KK 635899
11) KL 740560
12) KM 597897

5th Prize: 0424  0671  1197  1289  1827  2005  3957  4130  4319  4336  4381  4439  4572  5415  6850  7161  8143  8748

6th Prize: 0461  0724  1815  1826  2364  3378  3825  5240  5372  5535  6273  6292  6721  7123  7262  7677  7754  7804  7933  8015  8637  9234  9426  9965

7th Prize: 0078  0132  0207  0298  0338  0413  0588  0697  0822  0938  0998  1019  1063  1301  1411  1423  1459  1498  1809  1881  2136  2177  2181  2250  2341  2393  2476  2484  2590  2591  2655  2757  2758  2865  2894  2912  2965  3004  3036  3051  3054  3120  3259  3360  3414  3593  3725  3941  3949  4096  4129  4147  4158  4165  4190  4240  4258  4322  4495  4567  4705  4794  4939  4964  5013  5014  5094  5162  5248  5360  5453  5515  5520  5577  5709  5774  5820  5827  5893  6182  6247  6317  6422  6456  6460  6529  6659  6808  6849  6897  7021  7199  7320  7417  7512  7557  7656  7683  7782  7890  7896  8362  8427  8448  8488  8518  8533  8549  8567  8926  9044  9053  9119  9137  9155  9340  9511  9529  9548  9559  9597  9621  9749  9867  9910  9996

8th Prize: 0085  0131  0170  0174  0275  0372  0408  0426  0456  0480  0512  0597  0640  0817  0831  0872  0931  0978  1039  1174  1370  1427  1444  1460  1631  1728  1823  1918  2021  2095  2130  2209  2494  2578  2588  2671  2799  2849  2863  2867  2877  2891  2911  3037  3042  3056  3057  3123  3125  3143  3319  3431  3469  3516  3629  3742  3780  3801  3843  3890  4044  4055  4058  4110  4177  4255  4314  4425  4447  4493  4588  4637  4648  4697  4792  4847  4852  4857  4864  4929  5048  5060  5064  5077  5089  5157  5379  5424  5464  5475  5503  5588  5628  5710  5908  5923  5955  6052  6119  6132  6150  6167  6208  6246  6271  6284  6294  6324  6393  6436  6504  6530  6604  6657  6676  6701  6815  6821  6832  6920  7049  7054  7088  7109  7181  7238  7277  7324  7370  7397  7450  7472  7585  7630  7659  7699  7763  7815  7861  7876  7905  7910  7915  7926  7932  8021  8119  8196  8262  8373  8398  8438  8450  8514  8545  8650  8674  8679  8719  8757  8785  8797  8803  8822  8898  8915  8935  8948  9069  9142  9228  9262  9271  9305  9310  9321  9603  9623  9774  9957

9th Prize: 0004  0016  0022  0027  0038  0056  0171  0187  0306  0377  0414  0415  0427  0462  0493  0500  0509  0550  0557  0583  0720  0761  0814  0829  0875  0919  0947  0955  1098  1120  1132  1200  1236  1260  1278  1419  1425  1448  1486  1505  1537  1550  1609  1619  1763  1807  1854  1888  1937  2029  2039  2117  2127  2184  2186  2334  2344  2356  2367  2374  2395  2400  2403  2440  2455  2477  2518  2522  2594  2664  2745  2811  2832  2857  2959  2975  3024  3095  3117  3161  3306  3353  3389  3411  3474  3526  3531  3537  3555  3689  3710  3791  3868  3989  4046  4061  4084  4133  4146  4191  4243  4253  4281  4338  4383  4398  4403  4405  4436  4517  4541  4549  4562  4701  4745  4803  4861  4869  4877  4892  4940  4957  4961  4967  4970  5009  5043  5054  5170  5193  5271  5330  5340  5359  5467  5479  5542  5580  5620  5645  5649  5696  5924  6020  6056  6074  6107  6171  6235  6267  6270  6362  6365  6374  6378  6409  6442  6454  6469  6470  6472  6480  6510  6513  6579  6585  6633  6653  6749  6820  6885  6895  6922  6964  7010  7056  7068  7113  7139  7196  7218  7233  7278  7302  7326  7333  7379  7411  7443  7522  7538  7549  7552  7626  7711  7747  7765  7768  7783  7909  7934  7935  7944  7963  8005  8011  8043  8065  8094  8171  8192  8223  8226  8317  8326  8400  8460  8475  8557  8577  8585  8662  8800  8813  8829  8862  8863  8947  8988  9003  9007  9018  9020  9040  9065  9101  9114  9185  9242  9309  9350  9373  9409  9414  9493  9495  9527  9537  9564  9571  9619  9633  9635  9652  9676  9780  9793  9816

May 17th 2025, 15:03 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published May 17th 2025, 15:11 IST