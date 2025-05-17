LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-05-2025): KARUNYA KR-706 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KH 693615

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 17, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-706 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-706 now!
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: KH 693615 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: RAJESH K
Agency No.: P 4723
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-706 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KB 574949 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: A B BABY
Agency No.: K 4636
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: KB 861812 (PAYYANNUR)
Agent Name: P V VALSARAJAN
Agency No.: C 4164
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 693615
KB 693615
KC 693615
KD 693615
KE 693615
KF 693615
KG 693615
KJ 693615
KK 693615
KL 693615
KM 693615
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-706 Saturday Result: KH 693615 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: RAJESH K
Agency No.: P 4723
2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]: KB 574949 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: A B BABY
Agency No.: K 4636
3rd Prize: KB 861812 (PAYYANNUR)
Agent Name: P V VALSARAJAN
Agency No.: C 4164
4th Prize: 1) KA 149590
2) KB 668495
3) KC 894197
4) KD 857138
5) KE 146002
6) KF 565135
7) KG 345550
8) KH 535815
9) KJ 743275
10) KK 635899
11) KL 740560
12) KM 597897
5th Prize: 0424 0671 1197 1289 1827 2005 3957 4130 4319 4336 4381 4439 4572 5415 6850 7161 8143 8748
6th Prize: 0461 0724 1815 1826 2364 3378 3825 5240 5372 5535 6273 6292 6721 7123 7262 7677 7754 7804 7933 8015 8637 9234 9426 9965
7th Prize: 0078 0132 0207 0298 0338 0413 0588 0697 0822 0938 0998 1019 1063 1301 1411 1423 1459 1498 1809 1881 2136 2177 2181 2250 2341 2393 2476 2484 2590 2591 2655 2757 2758 2865 2894 2912 2965 3004 3036 3051 3054 3120 3259 3360 3414 3593 3725 3941 3949 4096 4129 4147 4158 4165 4190 4240 4258 4322 4495 4567 4705 4794 4939 4964 5013 5014 5094 5162 5248 5360 5453 5515 5520 5577 5709 5774 5820 5827 5893 6182 6247 6317 6422 6456 6460 6529 6659 6808 6849 6897 7021 7199 7320 7417 7512 7557 7656 7683 7782 7890 7896 8362 8427 8448 8488 8518 8533 8549 8567 8926 9044 9053 9119 9137 9155 9340 9511 9529 9548 9559 9597 9621 9749 9867 9910 9996
8th Prize: 0085 0131 0170 0174 0275 0372 0408 0426 0456 0480 0512 0597 0640 0817 0831 0872 0931 0978 1039 1174 1370 1427 1444 1460 1631 1728 1823 1918 2021 2095 2130 2209 2494 2578 2588 2671 2799 2849 2863 2867 2877 2891 2911 3037 3042 3056 3057 3123 3125 3143 3319 3431 3469 3516 3629 3742 3780 3801 3843 3890 4044 4055 4058 4110 4177 4255 4314 4425 4447 4493 4588 4637 4648 4697 4792 4847 4852 4857 4864 4929 5048 5060 5064 5077 5089 5157 5379 5424 5464 5475 5503 5588 5628 5710 5908 5923 5955 6052 6119 6132 6150 6167 6208 6246 6271 6284 6294 6324 6393 6436 6504 6530 6604 6657 6676 6701 6815 6821 6832 6920 7049 7054 7088 7109 7181 7238 7277 7324 7370 7397 7450 7472 7585 7630 7659 7699 7763 7815 7861 7876 7905 7910 7915 7926 7932 8021 8119 8196 8262 8373 8398 8438 8450 8514 8545 8650 8674 8679 8719 8757 8785 8797 8803 8822 8898 8915 8935 8948 9069 9142 9228 9262 9271 9305 9310 9321 9603 9623 9774 9957
9th Prize: 0004 0016 0022 0027 0038 0056 0171 0187 0306 0377 0414 0415 0427 0462 0493 0500 0509 0550 0557 0583 0720 0761 0814 0829 0875 0919 0947 0955 1098 1120 1132 1200 1236 1260 1278 1419 1425 1448 1486 1505 1537 1550 1609 1619 1763 1807 1854 1888 1937 2029 2039 2117 2127 2184 2186 2334 2344 2356 2367 2374 2395 2400 2403 2440 2455 2477 2518 2522 2594 2664 2745 2811 2832 2857 2959 2975 3024 3095 3117 3161 3306 3353 3389 3411 3474 3526 3531 3537 3555 3689 3710 3791 3868 3989 4046 4061 4084 4133 4146 4191 4243 4253 4281 4338 4383 4398 4403 4405 4436 4517 4541 4549 4562 4701 4745 4803 4861 4869 4877 4892 4940 4957 4961 4967 4970 5009 5043 5054 5170 5193 5271 5330 5340 5359 5467 5479 5542 5580 5620 5645 5649 5696 5924 6020 6056 6074 6107 6171 6235 6267 6270 6362 6365 6374 6378 6409 6442 6454 6469 6470 6472 6480 6510 6513 6579 6585 6633 6653 6749 6820 6885 6895 6922 6964 7010 7056 7068 7113 7139 7196 7218 7233 7278 7302 7326 7333 7379 7411 7443 7522 7538 7549 7552 7626 7711 7747 7765 7768 7783 7909 7934 7935 7944 7963 8005 8011 8043 8065 8094 8171 8192 8223 8226 8317 8326 8400 8460 8475 8557 8577 8585 8662 8800 8813 8829 8862 8863 8947 8988 9003 9007 9018 9020 9040 9065 9101 9114 9185 9242 9309 9350 9373 9409 9414 9493 9495 9527 9537 9564 9571 9619 9633 9635 9652 9676 9780 9793 9816
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.