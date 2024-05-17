Updated May 17th, 2024 at 09:29 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.05.2024): NIRMAL NR-380 FRIDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize 70 LAKH
Kerala Lottery Results Today (17.05.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
9: 20 IST, May 17th 2024
Nirmal NR-380 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED
9: 21 IST, May 17th 2024
Nirmal NR-380 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED
9: 22 IST, May 17th 2024
Nirmal NR-380 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED
9: 22 IST, May 17th 2024
Nirmal NR-380 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED
9: 23 IST, May 17th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-380 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
NIRMAL NR-380 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 23 IST, May 17th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
9: 24 IST, May 17th 2024
Karunya Lottery KR-652 Draw on 18-05-2024
9: 24 IST, May 17th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
9: 25 IST, May 17th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
9: 25 IST, May 17th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
9: 26 IST, May 17th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
9: 26 IST, May 17th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
9: 26 IST, May 17th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published May 17th, 2024 at 09:29 IST