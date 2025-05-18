Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18-05-2025): Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MG 400420
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:08 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18-05-2025): Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MG 400420

Kerala Lottery Results Today 18.05.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Win Win W-748 Result Monday: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 SUNDAY: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today 18.05.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners Live.

Live Blog

The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.  

May 18th 2025, 16:10 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: MG 400420 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: C AKHILAN
Agency No.: D 4560

May 18th 2025, 16:10 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Sunday Result Out: 75 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: MJ 649107 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830

May 18th 2025, 16:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MG 400420 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: C AKHILAN
Agency No.: D 4560

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: MJ 649107 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: MD 543290 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: SMITHA T
Agency No.: P 4296

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 400420
MB 400420
MC 400420
MD 400420
ME 400420
MF 400420
MH 400420
MJ 400420
MK 400420
ML 400420
MM 400420
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 lakh ARE: 1) MA 547838
2) MB 676480
3) MC 849675
4) MD 430012
5) ME 818252
6) MF 210045
7) MG 359332
8) MH 734665
9) MJ 741490
10) MK 290960
11) ML 564500
12) MM 560447
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0092  1017  1439  2567  2580  2588  2909  3472  3712  4217  4536  5814  5826  7280  7791  8177  9339  9710
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1222  1762  2383  2465  2668  3133  3218  3609  3736  4344  4361  4479  4659  5268  5626  6251  6342  6472  6888  7046  7108  7244  7705  7846  7874  8134  8875  9237  9399  9867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0050  0133  0384  0470  0587  0629  0699  0778  0887  1083  1274  1297  1317  1318  1373  1569  1614  1688  1805  2068  2193  2202  2261  2425  2430  2452  2458  2475  2553  2597  2756  2934  3068  3089  3162  3181  3242  3471  3476  3488  3784  4094  4269  4273  4281  4320  4367  4382  4451  4698  4699  4867  5159  5292  5389  5403  5503  5589  5629  5677  5850  5974  6211  6280  6341  6387  6437  6494  6499  6507  6593  6698  6820  6853  7194  7270  7349  7409  7430  7611  7618  7689  7738  7761  7835  7937  8032  8053  8133  8206  8447  8497  8642  8703  8704  8817  8851  9010  9723  9737  9827  9920

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008  0011  0182  0189  0246  0311  0391  0445  0459  0493  0496  0501  0673  0798  0836  0903  0977  0979  1015  1046  1049  1058  1074  1118  1125  1149  1171  1172  1214  1258  1279  1327  1380  1444  1491  1658  1710  1732  1776  1786  1852  1967  2132  2153  2237  2256  2335  2378  2407  2411  2484  2514  2691  2694  2731  2811  2832  2846  2896  2936  2963  3009  3014  3069  3096  3105  3154  3231  3291  3502  3604  3616  3638  3802  3873  3881  4020  4031  4070  4092  4165  4166  4201  4225  4291  4296  4303  4337  4339  4411  4440  4470  4522  4525  4529  4749  4798  4899  4950  4979  4992  5024  5066  5074  5086  5155  5439  5522  5594  5596  5660  5727  5803  5828  5926  5992  6107  6121  6138  6209  6212  6244  6245  6303  6308  6330  6365  6391  6392  6396  6466  6533  6540  6582  6810  6843  6868  6912  6924  6987  7014  7105  7293  7320  7326  7342  7376  7423  7453  7460  7589  7624  7625  7669  7670  7753  7757  7826  7916  7972  7990  8040  8054  8160  8226  8247  8359  8421  8474  8501  8516  8602  8633  8660  8705  8724  8820  8927  9147  9166  9218  9226  9250  9271  9296  9401  9434  9575  9587  9596  9797  9800  9816  9830  9857  9953  9984  9992

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0034  0143  0161  0177  0186  0187  0204  0255  0319  0322  0351  0352  0353  0424  0473  0565  0577  0826  0846  0926  0940  0942  1059  1097  1121  1135  1139  1147  1158  1164  1209  1249  1346  1387  1408  1414  1476  1501  1633  1645  1806  1876  1877  1935  1957  2012  2014  2027  2077  2116  2191  2260  2284  2379  2410  2442  2445  2613  2744  2745  2762  2838  2907  2920  2922  2941  3008  3013  3021  3022  3082  3102  3113  3116  3127  3212  3216  3237  3241  3279  3330  3438  3460  3521  3522  3605  3699  3720  3804  3829  3835  3844  3856  3893  3953  3962  3964  4085  4093  4136  4146  4188  4241  4248  4270  4280  4347  4353  4360  4385  4389  4422  4426  4453  4485  4509  4534  4564  4638  4648  4686  4689  4690  4718  4776  4888  4920  4946  4964  5078  5087  5165  5196  5223  5326  5371  5420  5453  5469  5565  5576  5627  5652  5754  5758  5792  5990  5996  6011  6017  6023  6027  6128  6175  6183  6221  6272  6314  6335  6383  6436  6444  6501  6529  6547  6724  6740  6837  6864  6879  6887  6916  6919  6936  7057  7113  7128  7158  7164  7213  7252  7294  7366  7386  7407  7431  7477  7572  7590  7597  7598  7694  7732  7788  7838  7859  7883  7962  7971  8009  8014  8059  8089  8100  8263  8276  8335  8403  8413  8444  8569  8591  8701  8731  8732  8743  8764  8819  8853  8877  8898  8902  8930  9032  9075  9132  9173  9201  9248  9259  9266  9327  9348  9355  9365  9381  9391  9407  9423  9459  9479  9491  9514  9614  9634  9637  9682  9689  9700  9725  9742  9758  9812  9882  9961  9985  9986  9995

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 18th 2025, 16:09 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published May 18th 2025, 16:14 IST