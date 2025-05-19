LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (19-05-2025):Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BG 586755

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 19 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore.
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BA 586755
BB 586755
BC 586755
BD 586755
BE 586755
BF 586755
BH 586755
BJ 586755
BK 586755
BL 586755
BM 586755
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BG 586755 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: JAYASREE J
Agency No.: P 6658
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: BG 318192 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: SATHEESH
Agency No.: P 7628
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) BA 285079
2) BB 147990
3) BC 630734
4) BD 634497
5) BE 556889
6) BF 748977
7) BG 209812
8) BH 450321
9) BJ 173574
10) BK 135098
11) BL 307430
12) BM 879814
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 1230 1742 2819 3158 3331 3857 4374 4982 6409 6881 6917 6964 7979 7987 8014 8100 9070 9829
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0084 0456 1115 1143 1371 1607 1785 2425 2662 3393 3512 3555 3970 4384 4417 4625 5119 5186 5474 6169 6223 6860 7440 7699 7739 8040 8450 9063 9121 9558
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0030 0106 0139 0156 0252 0274 0569 0623 0722 0740 0889 0965 0987 1093 1151 1322 1466 1634 1816 1858 1868 1883 2150 2195 2288 2434 2763 2961 3062 3130 3148 3183 3237 3333 3499 3759 3793 3913 4063 4237 4253 4324 4642 4655 4945 4995 4999 5050 5122 5175 5200 5237 5242 5282 5464 5506 5614 5927 6039 6214 6318 6406 6458 6460 6715 6944 7107 7138 7162 7192 7276 7280 7347 7361 7406 7463 7629 7695 7811 8078 8105 8114 8172 8272 8376 8424 8459 8540 8627 8661 8724 8783 8801 8802 8816 8901 9051 9078 9102 9146 9478 9681 9706 9715 9765 9795 9876 9948
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0162 0251 0300 0311 0323 0332 0343 0358 0394 0422 0484 0615 0671 0766 0775 0792 0802 0892 0912 0927 0964 1040 1072 1195 1210 1217 1246 1258 1361 1369 1388 1418 1437 1461 1478 1481 1513 1539 1545 1650 1806 1814 1817 1822 1853 1892 1928 1969 1980 2064 2074 2096 2166 2197 2200 2203 2261 2280 2326 2370 2383 2711 2768 2828 2878 2888 2957 2991 3000 3027 3155 3210 3238 3271 3314 3366 3375 3396 3537 3560 3626 3644 3937 3975 4044 4148 4159 4212 4348 4412 4433 4449 4468 4526 4577 4605 4712 4811 4873 4960 5033 5087 5264 5286 5306 5327 5346 5393 5475 5508 5560 5599 5629 5666 5777 5819 5956 6110 6157 6209 6215 6287 6325 6417 6622 6623 6634 6639 6701 6743 6755 6808 6838 6923 6960 6989 7026 7091 7095 7137 7139 7283 7335 7441 7549 7566 7615 7669 7710 7715 7776 7786 7793 7819 7880 7891 7947 7977 7994 8092 8097 8099 8162 8397 8408 8409 8417 8421 8477 8512 8533 8633 8687 8701 8793 8896 8898 8907 9055 9141 9220 9227 9244 9345 9375 9475 9476 9568 9620 9762 9788 9827 9843 9846 9862 9868 9892 9927
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0003 0023 0033 0067 0101 0112 0219 0223 0278 0328 0446 0467 0487 0559 0681 0717 0801 0824 0830 0943 1006 1019 1068 1084 1176 1223 1252 1284 1287 1291 1335 1419 1462 1485 1636 1754 1904 1920 2024 2041 2043 2047 2058 2076 2088 2099 2172 2191 2274 2283 2292 2295 2311 2322 2360 2490 2492 2546 2547 2597 2608 2699 2723 2831 2916 2924 2926 2959 2966 2999 3007 3058 3063 3078 3096 3135 3317 3318 3323 3363 3376 3382 3453 3475 3487 3517 3570 3571 3574 3579 3618 3658 3675 3694 3715 3743 3782 3809 3810 3998 4073 4091 4098 4114 4180 4226 4229 4319 4343 4356 4367 4371 4396 4456 4482 4550 4588 4597 4606 4647 4814 4880 4909 4917 4980 4988 5084 5091 5146 5179 5182 5202 5357 5452 5559 5608 5745 5917 5957 5963 5986 5999 6011 6106 6124 6150 6154 6167 6217 6229 6257 6272 6289 6291 6320 6345 6356 6373 6407 6434 6504 6509 6525 6569 6574 6584 6660 6668 6674 6688 6747 6817 6853 6863 6935 7006 7009 7025 7056 7058 7072 7092 7130 7142 7285 7294 7317 7327 7405 7429 7434 7491 7502 7518 7606 7711 7745 7783 7816 7873 7935 7952 7966 7976 7999 8043 8047 8058 8062 8121 8206 8265 8320 8379 8398 8419 8443 8524 8644 8698 8777 8807 8838 8856 8959 9017 9031 9032 9044 9276 9320 9324 9335 9342 9356 9389 9398 9405 9436 9449 9472 9506 9553 9586 9623 9638 9731 9792 9847 9913 9949 9975
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.