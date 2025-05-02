sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Karnataka Class 10 Result | Pak Spy Arrested | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Delhi Rains | IPL 2025 | India Talks Tough |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (2.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RF 726828
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 2nd 2025, 16:39 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (2.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RF 726828

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 2 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 2 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1.

Live Blog

Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1.

May 2nd 2025, 16:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner: RF 726828 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: HAJIRA
Agency No.: Y 3719

May 2nd 2025, 16:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: RC 669494 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR M
Agency No.: R 6258

May 2nd 2025, 16:01 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners: RA 726828
RB 726828
RC 726828
RD 726828
RE 726828
RG 726828
RH 726828
RJ 726828
RK 726828
RL 726828
RM 726828

May 2nd 2025, 16:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 Friday Result: - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RF 726828 (ADIMALY)Lottery-themed food and beverages
Agent Name: HAJIRA
Agency No.: Y 3719

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RC 669494 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR M
Agency No.: R 6258

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RD 440168 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SINURAJ P
Agency No.: C 4861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RA 726828
RB 726828
RC 726828
RD 726828
RE 726828
RG 726828
RH 726828
RJ 726828
RK 726828
RL 726828
RM 726828
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RD 135164 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: ASHWITHA
Agency No.: P 7009

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RA 526608
2) RB 540428
3) RC 599609
4) RD 813642
5) RE 234930
6) RF 749144
7) RG 431904
8) RH 750405
9) RJ 694423
10) RK 569640
11) RL 170933
12) RM 498180

6th Prize winner: 0798  2218  2387  4023  4343  4550  5247  5372  5757  5883  6489  6905  6950  6971  7599  8930  9463  9657

7th prize winner: 0108  0691  1056  1119  1155  2122  2295  2354  3846  4011  4816  5173  5459  5622  6204  6519  6545  6784  6867  6889  7155  7639  7859  8082  8355  8463  8595  8932  9121  9839

8th Prize Winner: 0072  0136  0160  0194  0207  0224  0269  0388  0426  0449  0536  0663  1002  1146  1290  1395  1546  1562  1566  1904  2096  2298  2476  2782  2816  2883  2946  2971  3182  3194  3228  3240  3331  3750  3797  3954  4168  4268  4412  4413  4627  4835  4872  4914  4953  5026  5038  5050  5068  5447  5512  5602  5609  5640  5907  5943  6032  6058  6160  6257  6263  6268  6421  6565  6571  6573  6636  6754  6799  6847  6952  7083  7238  7312  7329  7387  7390  7552  7677  7709  7720  7725  7732  7846  7883  7891  7997  8019  8025  8037  8050  8167  8295  8312  8437  8528  8568  8821  9137  9300  9326  9556  9610  9834  9850  9870  9933  9940

9th Prize: 0059  0127  0146  0176  0339  0354  0407  0472  0506  0529  0556  0631  0676  0684  0767  0848  0906  1122  1136  1138  1227  1316  1369  1413  1438  1525  1569  1829  2063  2104  2124  2243  2275  2362  2386  2486  2510  2537  2539  2552  2578  2593  2621  2668  2806  2839  2880  2888  2891  2974  3003  3012  3030  3102  3229  3241  3252  3253  3381  3389  3393  3460  3478  3507  3568  3582  3617  3627  3677  3847  3849  3876  3904  4133  4155  4158  4204  4259  4266  4293  4331  4385  4474  4617  4619  4667  4692  4777  4783  4803  4827  4852  4871  4916  4933  4967  5083  5154  5188  5258  5303  5392  5424  5439  5441  5547  5560  5593  5771  5777  5906  5932  5983  6036  6041  6053  6138  6142  6184  6201  6271  6430  6454  6538  6564  6598  6615  6622  6651  6742  6835  6873  6886  6940  7014  7056  7104  7166  7276  7362  7396  7422  7423  7427  7429  7539  7594  7607  7619  7763  7804  7830  7895  7986  8143  8299  8357  8393  8422  8501  8510  8587  8685  8724  8775  8890  8955  8985  9021  9024  9025  9154  9185  9196  9207  9225  9233  9271  9296  9383  9418  9430  9496  9602  9642  9654  9724  9725  9825  9836  9838  9852  9858  9861  9923  9939  9989  9994

10th Prize: 0085  0191  0221  0267  0305  0335  0378  0417  0423  0453  0507  0520  0541  0548  0573  0610  0658  0744  0806  0850  0922  0930  0960  1065  1074  1139  1162  1177  1322  1379  1430  1453  1500  1570  1586  1619  1651  1755  1823  1866  1884  1892  1909  1939  1990  2023  2091  2098  2113  2181  2214  2254  2304  2308  2382  2514  2548  2674  2720  2754  2756  2840  2844  2892  2942  2959  3028  3036  3170  3178  3214  3239  3251  3259  3289  3351  3373  3400  3418  3436  3542  3544  3552  3560  3577  3604  3630  3767  3776  3911  3917  3923  3949  3963  3994  4076  4082  4112  4113  4117  4141  4156  4182  4193  4269  4279  4317  4342  4346  4479  4590  4598  4633  4651  4698  4779  4846  4850  4876  4879  4896  4897  4915  4919  4985  5017  5018  5045  5057  5090  5097  5119  5177  5276  5307  5416  5467  5573  5615  5708  5727  5784  5804  5854  5856  5859  5861  5889  5917  5924  5997  6003  6050  6080  6118  6157  6179  6217  6321  6332  6382  6441  6496  6530  6617  6646  6748  6772  6775  6863  6868  6882  6972  6998  7031  7035  7037  7103  7123  7181  7233  7271  7316  7324  7440  7466  7470  7515  7533  7550  7556  7741  7776  7831  7847  7932  7950  7968  7983  8028  8060  8128  8140  8150  8184  8243  8381  8392  8394  8430  8470  8498  8513  8518  8534  8584  8604  8723  8755  8815  8847  8857  8921  8956  8984  9011  9052  9074  9113  9118  9191  9214  9266  9282  9284  9328  9336  9337  9348  9382  9411  9421  9471  9551  9561  9643  9711  9719  9811  9819  9820  9880

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 2nd 2025, 15:52 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 2nd 2025, 16:06 IST