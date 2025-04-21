LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (21-04-2025): WIN WIN W-818 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WA 720120

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 21 2025, featuring WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs.
The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya: WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs.
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result: WA 720120 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: K SARAL BHANU
Agency No: Y 4677
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result 5 Lakh: WK 127448 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: APPUKKUTTAN V
Agency No.: T 5281
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WB 720120
WC 720120
WD 720120
WE 720120
WF 720120
WG 720120
WH 720120
WJ 720120
WK 720120
WL 720120
WM 720120
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WA 720120 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: K SARAL BHANU
Agency No: Y 4677
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WK 127448 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: APPUKKUTTAN V
Agency No.: T 5281
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WA 578470
2) WB 797978
3) WC 858790
4) WD 736312
5) WE 149005
6) WF 440495
7) WG 332349
8) WH 779461
9) WJ 155815
10) WK 707830
11) WL 259950
12) WM 559064
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0239 0698 1380 1958 2729 4167 4374 5379 6080 7194 7278 7365 8062 8594 8873 8937 9100 9337
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0671 1162 1421 5419 5518 5987 7140 7817 8304 9739
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0405 0991 1374 1562 2892 3003 3386 6485 6590 7279 8144 8264 8666 9085
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0102 0191 0294 0699 0887 0957 1317 1354 1658 1935 2197 2295 2347 2489 2583 2601 2634 2669 2697 2699 2725 2834 2844 2874 2936 3264 3757 3808 3809 3919 3936 3968 4249 4635 4785 4825 4956 4967 4984 5047 5067 5391 5439 5450 5470 5487 5509 5513 5877 6107 6172 6408 6492 6524 6545 6584 6655 6665 6842 6890 6912 6917 7162 7199 7285 7292 7427 7561 7685 7706 7874 8373 8516 8538 8562 8885 9038 9471 9581 9657 9675 9915
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0116 0182 0401 0437 0605 0610 0659 0693 0857 0930 0960 1023 1055 1095 1146 1189 1216 1226 1269 1432 1497 1506 1561 1618 1667 1672 1856 1864 1880 2055 2130 2146 2202 2293 2298 2447 2529 2642 2766 2802 2893 2928 2944 3025 3103 3123 3350 3357 3721 3750 3878 3895 3907 3969 4084 4108 4178 4254 4392 4422 4729 4773 4775 4881 4883 4928 4931 4936 4983 5149 5258 5333 5356 5382 5474 5514 5722 5750 5852 6011 6045 6087 6109 6122 6210 6277 6282 6305 6355 6454 6848 6860 6980 7067 7124 7146 7378 7617 7780 7925 7968 8098 8104 8186 8267 8321 8481 8493 8548 8606 8619 8627 8680 8762 8849 8863 8964 8999 9399 9727 9857 9884 9914 9926 9952 9978
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.