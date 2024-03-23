×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No PF 171484

Kerala Lottery Results Today 21.03.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-514 Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-514 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-514 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
3: 09 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: PF 171484

3: 10 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: PC 331857

3: 14 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

PA 189550

PB 417028

PC 492410

PD 526265

PE 532016

PF 366176

PG 972044

PH 450814

PJ 629623

PK 175553

PL 974104

PM 447056

3: 11 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

PA 171484

PB 171484

PC 171484

PD 171484

PE 171484

PG 171484

PH 171484

PJ 171484

PK 171484

PL 171484

PM 171484

3: 24 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0419  0517  2375  2701  3870  3907  3922  4276  4702  4732  5656  6427  6843  6949  8079  8456  9827  9972

3: 26 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 5th Prize Winner

0070  0604  1025  1385  1406  1964  2405  2785  3052  3206  3355  3541  3730  3758  4117  4650  5264  6077  6439  6785  7391  7412  7457  7471  7621  7839  8263  8275  8596  8775  8821  9105  9171  9284

3: 37 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0515  0556  0610  0684  1264  1272  1761  1801  1899  1975  2029  2309  2319  2341  2351  2391  2491  2519  2793  2862  2975  3140  3198  3239  3608  3650  3743  3754  3836  3873  3885  3901  4070  4231  4337  4382  4516  4551  4769  4867  5003  5303  5350  5351  5848  5911  5926  5931  5956  6176  6243  6263  6323  6531  6549  6582  6652  6865  7029  7177  7255  7282  7453  7546  7580  7759  7815  7919  7930  8242  8300  8617  8962  9452  9510  9519  9653  9861  9947  9978

4: 00 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-514 Lucky 7th Prize Winner

0035  0131  0136  0146  0216  0371  0629  0768  1228  1251  1256  1280  1417  1427  1437  1659  1890  1912  1922  2050  2095  2105  2140  2160  2220  2237  2248  2261  2342  2363  2367  2642  2821  2884  2889  2918  2962  3006  3225  3255  3374  3566  3740  3797  3867  4041  4166  4229  4363  4385  4747  4757  4796  4854  4923  4938  4953  5139  5366  5400  5415  5461  5542  5644  5659  5704  5735  5850  5875  5950  5955  6026  6031  6060  6146  6230  6431  6572  6594  6881  6936  7047  7051  7088  7138  7215  7473  7581  7587  7683  7714  7757  7790  7802  7912  7948  7996  7997  8029  8058  8151  8331  8493  8558  8574  8607  8642  8663  8730  8779  8863  8903  8990  9015  9080  9179  9213  9351  9425  9530  9606  9684  9749  9794  9888  9936


 

3: 59 IST, March 21st 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PF 171484

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PC 331857

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 189550 PB 417028 PC 492410 PD 526265 PE 532016 PF 366176 PG 972044 PH 450814 PJ 629623 PK 175553 PL 974104 PM 447056

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 171484 PB 171484 PC 171484 PD 171484 PE 171484 PG 171484 PH 171484 PJ 171484 PK 171484 PL 171484 PM 171484

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0419  0517  2375  2701  3870  3907  3922  4276  4702  4732  5656  6427  6843  6949  8079  8456  9827  9972

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0070  0604  1025  1385  1406  1964  2405  2785  3052  3206  3355  3541  3730  3758  4117  4650  5264  6077  6439  6785  7391  7412  7457  7471  7621  7839  8263  8275  8596  8775  8821  9105  9171  9284

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0515  0556  0610  0684  1264  1272  1761  1801  1899  1975  2029  2309  2319  2341  2351  2391  2491  2519  2793  2862  2975  3140  3198  3239  3608  3650  3743  3754  3836  3873  3885  3901  4070  4231  4337  4382  4516  4551  4769  4867  5003  5303  5350  5351  5848  5911  5926  5931  5956  6176  6243  6263  6323  6531  6549  6582  6652  6865  7029  7177  7255  7282  7453  7546  7580  7759  7815  7919  7930  8242  8300  8617  8962  9452  9510  9519  9653  9861  9947  9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0035  0131  0136  0146  0216  0371  0629  0768  1228  1251  1256  1280  1417  1427  1437  1659  1890  1912  1922  2050  2095  2105  2140  2160  2220  2237  2248  2261  2342  2363  2367  2642  2821  2884  2889  2918  2962  3006  3225  3255  3374  3566  3740  3797  3867  4041  4166  4229  4363  4385  4747  4757  4796  4854  4923  4938  4953  5139  5366  5400  5415  5461  5542  5644  5659  5704  5735  5850  5875  5950  5955  6026  6031  6060  6146  6230  6431  6572  6594  6881  6936  7047  7051  7088  7138  7215  7473  7581  7587  7683  7714  7757  7790  7802  7912  7948  7996  7997  8029  8058  8151  8331  8493  8558  8574  8607  8642  8663  8730  8779  8863  8903  8990  9015  9080  9179  9213  9351  9425  9530  9606  9684  9749  9794  9888  9936

KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 56 IST, March 21st 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

3: 17 IST, March 21st 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 56 IST, March 21st 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 57 IST, March 21st 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

3: 17 IST, March 21st 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

3: 18 IST, March 21st 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

3: 19 IST, March 21st 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

3: 19 IST, March 21st 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

6: 58 IST, March 21st 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 07:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

