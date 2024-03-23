Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PF 171484

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PC 331857

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 189550 PB 417028 PC 492410 PD 526265 PE 532016 PF 366176 PG 972044 PH 450814 PJ 629623 PK 175553 PL 974104 PM 447056

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 171484 PB 171484 PC 171484 PD 171484 PE 171484 PG 171484 PH 171484 PJ 171484 PK 171484 PL 171484 PM 171484

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0419 0517 2375 2701 3870 3907 3922 4276 4702 4732 5656 6427 6843 6949 8079 8456 9827 9972

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0070 0604 1025 1385 1406 1964 2405 2785 3052 3206 3355 3541 3730 3758 4117 4650 5264 6077 6439 6785 7391 7412 7457 7471 7621 7839 8263 8275 8596 8775 8821 9105 9171 9284

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0515 0556 0610 0684 1264 1272 1761 1801 1899 1975 2029 2309 2319 2341 2351 2391 2491 2519 2793 2862 2975 3140 3198 3239 3608 3650 3743 3754 3836 3873 3885 3901 4070 4231 4337 4382 4516 4551 4769 4867 5003 5303 5350 5351 5848 5911 5926 5931 5956 6176 6243 6263 6323 6531 6549 6582 6652 6865 7029 7177 7255 7282 7453 7546 7580 7759 7815 7919 7930 8242 8300 8617 8962 9452 9510 9519 9653 9861 9947 9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0035 0131 0136 0146 0216 0371 0629 0768 1228 1251 1256 1280 1417 1427 1437 1659 1890 1912 1922 2050 2095 2105 2140 2160 2220 2237 2248 2261 2342 2363 2367 2642 2821 2884 2889 2918 2962 3006 3225 3255 3374 3566 3740 3797 3867 4041 4166 4229 4363 4385 4747 4757 4796 4854 4923 4938 4953 5139 5366 5400 5415 5461 5542 5644 5659 5704 5735 5850 5875 5950 5955 6026 6031 6060 6146 6230 6431 6572 6594 6881 6936 7047 7051 7088 7138 7215 7473 7581 7587 7683 7714 7757 7790 7802 7912 7948 7996 7997 8029 8058 8151 8331 8493 8558 8574 8607 8642 8663 8730 8779 8863 8903 8990 9015 9080 9179 9213 9351 9425 9530 9606 9684 9749 9794 9888 9936

KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)