LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No PF 171484
Kerala Lottery Results Today 21.03.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PF 171484
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PC 331857
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 189550 PB 417028 PC 492410 PD 526265 PE 532016 PF 366176 PG 972044 PH 450814 PJ 629623 PK 175553 PL 974104 PM 447056
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 171484 PB 171484 PC 171484 PD 171484 PE 171484 PG 171484 PH 171484 PJ 171484 PK 171484 PL 171484 PM 171484
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0419 0517 2375 2701 3870 3907 3922 4276 4702 4732 5656 6427 6843 6949 8079 8456 9827 9972
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0070 0604 1025 1385 1406 1964 2405 2785 3052 3206 3355 3541 3730 3758 4117 4650 5264 6077 6439 6785 7391 7412 7457 7471 7621 7839 8263 8275 8596 8775 8821 9105 9171 9284
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0515 0556 0610 0684 1264 1272 1761 1801 1899 1975 2029 2309 2319 2341 2351 2391 2491 2519 2793 2862 2975 3140 3198 3239 3608 3650 3743 3754 3836 3873 3885 3901 4070 4231 4337 4382 4516 4551 4769 4867 5003 5303 5350 5351 5848 5911 5926 5931 5956 6176 6243 6263 6323 6531 6549 6582 6652 6865 7029 7177 7255 7282 7453 7546 7580 7759 7815 7919 7930 8242 8300 8617 8962 9452 9510 9519 9653 9861 9947 9978
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0035 0131 0136 0146 0216 0371 0629 0768 1228 1251 1256 1280 1417 1427 1437 1659 1890 1912 1922 2050 2095 2105 2140 2160 2220 2237 2248 2261 2342 2363 2367 2642 2821 2884 2889 2918 2962 3006 3225 3255 3374 3566 3740 3797 3867 4041 4166 4229 4363 4385 4747 4757 4796 4854 4923 4938 4953 5139 5366 5400 5415 5461 5542 5644 5659 5704 5735 5850 5875 5950 5955 6026 6031 6060 6146 6230 6431 6572 6594 6881 6936 7047 7051 7088 7138 7215 7473 7581 7587 7683 7714 7757 7790 7802 7912 7948 7996 7997 8029 8058 8151 8331 8493 8558 8574 8607 8642 8663 8730 8779 8863 8903 8990 9015 9080 9179 9213 9351 9425 9530 9606 9684 9749 9794 9888 9936
KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.
The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Advertisement
