LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Karunya Plus KN-573 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 307617

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-573 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PG 307617 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: JHANCY K J

Agency No.: K 10305

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: PA 659784 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SARIN A S

Agency No.: R 9825

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 394569

2) PB 244083

3) PC 518815

4) PD 540400

5) PE 192895

6) PF 409257

7) PG 670393

8) PH 811932

9) PJ 768370

10) PK 239251

11) PL 552780

12) PM 565731

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0156 0398 1956 2588 2658 2799 3902 3921 4104 4255 4579 5416 5654 5855 7169 7478 7740 8037



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0252 0273 0651 0891 1130 1648 1661 1759 2032 3677 3842 4165 4550 5617 5743 5786 6208 6628 6873 7681 8066 8732 8985 9009 9086 9135 9307 9531 9921 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146 0184 0582 0589 0607 0636 0706 0748 0828 0835 0910 0994 1360 1507 1619 1905 1913 2037 2083 2552 2583 2817 2836 2966 3007 3081 3091 3129 3208 3215 3260 3301 3378 3383 3515 3558 3562 3597 3664 3717 3985 4041 4092 4177 4370 4438 4557 4666 4734 4926 5066 5101 5279 5288 5321 5476 5480 5625 5856 5932 6173 6223 6266 6332 6402 6450 6506 6525 6789 6915 7244 7351 7406 7591 7926 8098 8103 8196 8229 8295 8503 8543 8658 8716 8926 9016 9097 9161 9215 9376 9424 9549 9558 9745 9762 9805 9811 9839 9870 9907 9919 9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0000 0113 0163 0169 0256 0306 0327 0366 0372 0385 0407 0411 0497 0506 0526 0852 0858 0966 0980 1075 1080 1098 1141 1211 1240 1326 1447 1474 1504 1641 1646 1687 1810 1834 1878 1881 1922 2081 2087 2157 2209 2230 2379 2400 2479 2525 2542 2620 2625 2682 2685 2704 2897 2990 3019 3102 3145 3182 3189 3220 3304 3385 3484 3537 3573 3578 3619 3687 3735 3897 3930 4013 4059 4112 4149 4216 4219 4561 4563 4629 4649 4675 4682 4713 4761 4820 4896 4953 4994 5018 5068 5095 5149 5160 5183 5187 5197 5214 5296 5309 5384 5496 5540 5584 5630 5646 5777 5781 5936 5948 5960 5963 5993 5998 6009 6057 6109 6131 6151 6182 6196 6206 6217 6315 6388 6486 6567 6572 6575 6668 6728 6731 6783 6842 6865 6884 6894 6954 6989 7007 7049 7059 7077 7087 7100 7109 7130 7132 7193 7235 7263 7287 7349 7367 7370 7388 7416 7434 7542 7556 7608 7612 7615 7639 7655 7702 7711 7734 7737 7820 7871 7941 8075 8213 8226 8271 8356 8387 8446 8456 8555 8613 8617 8660 8680 8729 8741 8858 8863 8938 9014 9027 9070 9133 9163 9184 9207 9281 9284 9287 9293 9320 9388 9393 9487 9518 9519 9568 9577 9660 9717 9730 9843 9909 9947 9952

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004 0015 0095 0133 0135 0145 0151 0259 0277 0391 0397 0601 0609 0676 0682 0794 0873 0877 0918 1048 1094 1167 1269 1311 1386 1408 1425 1541 1560 1584 1657 1822 1851 1909 1911 1921 1993 2033 2086 2099 2105 2140 2162 2172 2176 2183 2185 2284 2291 2303 2327 2395 2399 2441 2468 2501 2582 2619 2660 2747 2778 2861 2868 2934 2947 2986 3004 3035 3040 3106 3154 3227 3236 3302 3322 3382 3415 3430 3435 3512 3548 3639 3697 3832 3838 3879 3900 3912 4022 4079 4122 4201 4364 4377 4410 4448 4497 4515 4593 4656 4823 4880 4930 4954 4966 5013 5057 5140 5185 5192 5200 5222 5250 5341 5348 5419 5464 5517 5567 5636 5659 5701 5759 5771 5810 5858 5862 5890 5892 5901 5903 5925 5988 5996 6003 6013 6059 6112 6115 6127 6219 6242 6305 6379 6401 6456 6529 6533 6583 6596 6621 6734 6803 6816 6825 6836 6870 6889 6916 6928 6939 6948 6950 6965 6984 7015 7079 7084 7117 7176 7232 7267 7325 7417 7584 7600 7606 7665 7679 7692 7800 7834 7857 7895 7900 7902 7979 7981 8022 8147 8161 8233 8296 8371 8423 8440 8450 8452 8492 8513 8652 8736 8840 8854 8856 8903 8904 8913 8942 8963 8964 8974 9000 9012 9040 9043 9069 9275 9277 9282 9306 9310 9394 9418 9426 9430 9437 9595 9620 9623 9624 9636 9697 9704 9739 9865 9875 9941 9966 9985

