  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Karunya Plus KN-573 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 307617
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 22nd 2025, 19:54 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Karunya Plus KN-573 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 307617

Kerala Lottery Results Today (22.05.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the Karunya Plus KN-573 lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-5573 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today (22.05.2025): Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the Karunya Plus KN-573 lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 crore, check only on republicworld.com.  

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (22.05.2025): Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the Karunya Plus KN-573 lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM on republicworld.com. 

May 22nd 2025, 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 573 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 573 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner PG 307617 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: JHANCY K J
Agency No.: K 10305

May 22nd 2025, 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 573 Thursday Result: 50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PA 659784 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SARIN A S
Agency No.: R 9825

May 22nd 2025, 15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 573 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PA 394569
2) PB 244083
3) PC 518815
4) PD 540400
5) PE 192895
6) PF 409257
7) PG 670393
8) PH 811932
9) PJ 768370
10) PK 239251
11) PL 552780
12) PM 565731

May 22nd 2025, 15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: PA 307617
PB 307617
PC 307617
PD 307617
PE 307617
PF 307617
PH 307617
PJ 307617
PK 307617
PL 307617
PM 307617

May 22nd 2025, 18:29 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-573 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-573 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PG 307617 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: JHANCY K J
Agency No.: K 10305

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: PA 659784 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SARIN A S
Agency No.: R 9825

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 394569
2) PB 244083
3) PC 518815
4) PD 540400
5) PE 192895
6) PF 409257
7) PG 670393
8) PH 811932
9) PJ 768370
10) PK 239251
11) PL 552780
12) PM 565731

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0156  0398  1956  2588  2658  2799  3902  3921  4104  4255  4579  5416  5654  5855  7169  7478  7740  8037
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE:  0252  0273  0651  0891  1130  1648  1661  1759  2032  3677  3842  4165  4550  5617  5743  5786  6208  6628  6873  7681  8066  8732  8985  9009  9086  9135  9307  9531  9921  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146  0184  0582  0589  0607  0636  0706  0748  0828  0835  0910  0994  1360  1507  1619  1905  1913  2037  2083  2552  2583  2817  2836  2966  3007  3081  3091  3129  3208  3215  3260  3301  3378  3383  3515  3558  3562  3597  3664  3717  3985  4041  4092  4177  4370  4438  4557  4666  4734  4926  5066  5101  5279  5288  5321  5476  5480  5625  5856  5932  6173  6223  6266  6332  6402  6450  6506  6525  6789  6915  7244  7351  7406  7591  7926  8098  8103  8196  8229  8295  8503  8543  8658  8716  8926  9016  9097  9161  9215  9376  9424  9549  9558  9745  9762  9805  9811  9839  9870  9907  9919  9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0000  0113  0163  0169  0256  0306  0327  0366  0372  0385  0407  0411  0497  0506  0526  0852  0858  0966  0980  1075  1080  1098  1141  1211  1240  1326  1447  1474  1504  1641  1646  1687  1810  1834  1878  1881  1922  2081  2087  2157  2209  2230  2379  2400  2479  2525  2542  2620  2625  2682  2685  2704  2897  2990  3019  3102  3145  3182  3189  3220  3304  3385  3484  3537  3573  3578  3619  3687  3735  3897  3930  4013  4059  4112  4149  4216  4219  4561  4563  4629  4649  4675  4682  4713  4761  4820  4896  4953  4994  5018  5068  5095  5149  5160  5183  5187  5197  5214  5296  5309  5384  5496  5540  5584  5630  5646  5777  5781  5936  5948  5960  5963  5993  5998  6009  6057  6109  6131  6151  6182  6196  6206  6217  6315  6388  6486  6567  6572  6575  6668  6728  6731  6783  6842  6865  6884  6894  6954  6989  7007  7049  7059  7077  7087  7100  7109  7130  7132  7193  7235  7263  7287  7349  7367  7370  7388  7416  7434  7542  7556  7608  7612  7615  7639  7655  7702  7711  7734  7737  7820  7871  7941  8075  8213  8226  8271  8356  8387  8446  8456  8555  8613  8617  8660  8680  8729  8741  8858  8863  8938  9014  9027  9070  9133  9163  9184  9207  9281  9284  9287  9293  9320  9388  9393  9487  9518  9519  9568  9577  9660  9717  9730  9843  9909  9947  9952

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004  0015  0095  0133  0135  0145  0151  0259  0277  0391  0397  0601  0609  0676  0682  0794  0873  0877  0918  1048  1094  1167  1269  1311  1386  1408  1425  1541  1560  1584  1657  1822  1851  1909  1911  1921  1993  2033  2086  2099  2105  2140  2162  2172  2176  2183  2185  2284  2291  2303  2327  2395  2399  2441  2468  2501  2582  2619  2660  2747  2778  2861  2868  2934  2947  2986  3004  3035  3040  3106  3154  3227  3236  3302  3322  3382  3415  3430  3435  3512  3548  3639  3697  3832  3838  3879  3900  3912  4022  4079  4122  4201  4364  4377  4410  4448  4497  4515  4593  4656  4823  4880  4930  4954  4966  5013  5057  5140  5185  5192  5200  5222  5250  5341  5348  5419  5464  5517  5567  5636  5659  5701  5759  5771  5810  5858  5862  5890  5892  5901  5903  5925  5988  5996  6003  6013  6059  6112  6115  6127  6219  6242  6305  6379  6401  6456  6529  6533  6583  6596  6621  6734  6803  6816  6825  6836  6870  6889  6916  6928  6939  6948  6950  6965  6984  7015  7079  7084  7117  7176  7232  7267  7325  7417  7584  7600  7606  7665  7679  7692  7800  7834  7857  7895  7900  7902  7979  7981  8022  8147  8161  8233  8296  8371  8423  8440  8450  8452  8492  8513  8652  8736  8840  8854  8856  8903  8904  8913  8942  8963  8964  8974  9000  9012  9040  9043  9069  9275  9277  9282  9306  9310  9394  9418  9426  9430  9437  9595  9620  9623  9624  9636  9697  9704  9739  9865  9875  9941  9966  9985

Karunya Plus KN-573 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

8th Prize ₹50/-

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 22nd 2025, 15:14 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:19 IST