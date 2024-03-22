×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 07:07 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.03.2024: NIRMAL NR-372 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Check Winner

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-372 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-372 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-372 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
7: 06 IST, March 22nd 2024

Nirmal NR-372 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: Check Out Wnners

7: 00 IST, March 22nd 2024

Nirmal NR-372 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: 

7: 01 IST, March 22nd 2024

Nirmal NR-372 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: Check Out Winners

7: 00 IST, March 22nd 2024

Nirmal NR-372 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:

7: 00 IST, March 22nd 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-372 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 
 

NIRMAL NR-372 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 58 IST, March 22nd 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

6: 57 IST, March 22nd 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 57 IST, March 22nd 2024

Karunya Lottery KR-643 Draw on 23-03-2024

6: 51 IST, March 22nd 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

6: 51 IST, March 22nd 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 51 IST, March 22nd 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 07:07 IST

