Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 07:03 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.03.2024 KARUNYA KR-646 Saturday 1PM Draw OUT- 1st Check Winner
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
7: 01 IST, March 23rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-646 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No.
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
KARUNYA KN-646 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No.
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
KARUNYA KN-644 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
KARUNYA KN-646 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-646 Lottery
UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KARUNYA KR-646 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-643" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-644" will be drawn today, March 9, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-644 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 9, will be released soon.
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Akshaya Lottery AK-644 Draw on 24.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:03 IST