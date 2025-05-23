LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Out -1st Prize RX 171439

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RX 171439 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: VANAJA D

Agency No.: Q 7808

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: P K DINESH

Agency No.: Y 2425

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: JACOB BABU

Agency No.: K 6851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RN 171439

RO 171439

RP 171439

RR 171439

RS 171439

RT 171439

RU 171439

RV 171439

RW 171439

RY 171439

RZ 171439



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SREENATH K

Agency No.: P 4288

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RN 329304

2) RO 259502

3) RP 654543

4) RR 332669

5) RS 282924

6) RT 545759

7) RU 682175

8) RV 275567

9) RW 634890

10) RX 318407

11) RY 775236

12) RZ 719760

6th Prize winner: 1011 1226 1524 1526 2104 2436 3516 3775 4159 4443 5261 5519 5626 5684 5718 5735 7954 8578

7th prize winner: 0105 0248 0793 0843 1264 1882 2111 2175 2359 2641 2766 3043 3472 4020 4567 4782 5226 5958 6287 6609 6826 7086 7438 7485 7663 7679 8859 9577 9678 9912

8th Prize Winner: 0028 0053 0165 0173 0447 0469 0598 0599 0612 0653 0726 0736 0859 0924 0938 0968 0997 1001 1145 1199 1229 1231 1377 1417 1500 1520 1563 1844 1926 2047 2383 2450 2488 2489 2563 2574 2588 2590 2902 2926 2983 2986 3264 3530 3577 3738 3865 4028 4290 4331 4438 4527 4854 4875 4890 4940 4993 5003 5016 5225 5297 5325 5431 5509 5633 5851 5870 5882 5932 6117 6152 6161 6627 6696 6733 6793 6798 6817 6835 7234 7424 7757 7805 7822 7838 8003 8054 8086 8295 8590 8598 8603 8699 8742 8800 8824 8926 8983 9002 9172 9227 9239 9267 9319 9323 9406 9836 9882

9th Prize: 0005 0035 0231 0275 0294 0306 0339 0463 0585 0727 0737 0766 0791 0817 0900 0990 1038 1086 1092 1159 1211 1294 1335 1374 1418 1514 1741 1896 1929 2030 2044 2186 2283 2288 2291 2402 2477 2483 2562 2609 2705 2729 2750 2822 2846 3005 3021 3121 3181 3291 3296 3406 3452 3494 3526 3673 3727 3782 3786 3872 3913 3949 3951 3978 4023 4057 4061 4106 4227 4229 4370 4457 4483 4560 4591 4610 4615 4739 4744 4761 4778 4916 4951 4962 5019 5054 5064 5172 5234 5238 5332 5348 5408 5432 5512 5558 5625 5649 5662 5711 5846 5966 5985 5993 6060 6082 6184 6186 6306 6320 6362 6385 6404 6415 6447 6522 6577 6616 6631 6636 6685 6716 6801 6838 6841 6843 6921 6974 6997 7065 7072 7092 7130 7132 7161 7172 7316 7354 7386 7448 7501 7531 7552 7555 7628 7672 7674 7713 7813 7847 7850 7948 7985 8014 8113 8140 8189 8201 8229 8262 8276 8303 8351 8360 8423 8444 8452 8453 8457 8508 8564 8606 8762 8808 8884 8922 8942 8984 9001 9108 9223 9281 9308 9363 9388 9435 9481 9510 9565 9606 9620 9657 9666 9698 9702 9710 9862 9907



10th Prize: 0000 0001 0051 0059 0068 0107 0153 0160 0246 0273 0285 0289 0347 0420 0426 0455 0473 0475 0487 0537 0606 0618 0630 0649 0682 0700 0721 0729 0754 0761 0969 0978 1042 1083 1110 1127 1137 1187 1218 1344 1416 1444 1446 1454 1620 1697 1731 1927 1968 2000 2058 2096 2140 2173 2251 2301 2323 2329 2357 2374 2425 2468 2480 2539 2546 2604 2612 2637 2638 2665 2732 2774 2798 2815 2907 2916 2923 2954 2961 2966 3033 3109 3120 3172 3188 3207 3222 3271 3295 3322 3344 3367 3449 3665 3710 3713 3841 3939 3987 4003 4014 4083 4249 4270 4421 4427 4435 4447 4468 4478 4497 4509 4530 4551 4560 4748 4833 5028 5043 5082 5098 5110 5125 5209 5216 5233 5263 5266 5267 5314 5361 5366 5378 5384 5436 5488 5606 5627 5641 5780 5817 5834 5868 5885 5896 5944 5953 5963 5974 5986 6047 6051 6076 6121 6191 6198 6217 6315 6350 6365 6382 6396 6433 6462 6569 6580 6581 6617 6700 6832 6859 6872 6895 6896 6927 7000 7026 7061 7070 7079 7164 7168 7169 7201 7231 7266 7276 7320 7344 7347 7348 7385 7423 7504 7505 7542 7596 7662 7728 7814 7845 7896 7919 7972 8098 8169 8192 8236 8286 8310 8322 8374 8404 8424 8428 8464 8472 8489 8502 8514 8519 8534 8554 8575 8650 8663 8702 8747 8892 8919 8930 9043 9109 9181 9185 9213 9228 9257 9402 9426 9443 9514 9663 9677 9685 9808 9820 9880 9881 9898 9938 9975

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize Rs.50