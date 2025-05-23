com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Out -1st Prize RX 171439
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 23rd 2025, 18:37 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Out -1st Prize RX 171439

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 23 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: Suvarna Keralam SK 4 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 23 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4.

Live Blog

Get all the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 on republicworld.com live.

May 23rd 2025, 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner: RX 171439 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: VANAJA D
Agency No.:  Q 7808

May 23rd 2025, 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: P K DINESH
Agency No.: Y 2425

May 23rd 2025, 15:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: RN 171439
RO 171439
RP 171439
RR 171439
RS 171439
RT 171439
RU 171439
RV 171439
RW 171439
RY 171439
RZ 171439
 

May 23rd 2025, 16:47 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RX 171439 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: VANAJA D
Agency No.:  Q 7808

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: P K DINESH
Agency No.: Y 2425

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: JACOB BABU
Agency No.: K 6851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RN 171439
RO 171439
RP 171439
RR 171439
RS 171439
RT 171439
RU 171439
RV 171439
RW 171439
RY 171439
RZ 171439
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SREENATH K
Agency No.: P 4288

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RN 329304
2) RO 259502
3) RP 654543
4) RR 332669
5) RS 282924
6) RT 545759
7) RU 682175
8) RV 275567
9) RW 634890
10) RX 318407
11) RY 775236
12) RZ 719760

6th Prize winner: 1011  1226  1524  1526  2104  2436  3516  3775  4159  4443  5261  5519  5626  5684  5718  5735  7954  8578

7th prize winner: 0105  0248  0793  0843  1264  1882  2111  2175  2359  2641  2766  3043  3472  4020  4567  4782  5226  5958  6287  6609  6826  7086  7438  7485  7663  7679  8859  9577  9678  9912

8th Prize Winner: 0028  0053  0165  0173  0447  0469  0598  0599  0612  0653  0726  0736  0859  0924  0938  0968  0997  1001  1145  1199  1229  1231  1377  1417  1500  1520  1563  1844  1926  2047  2383  2450  2488  2489  2563  2574  2588  2590  2902  2926  2983  2986  3264  3530  3577  3738  3865  4028  4290  4331  4438  4527  4854  4875  4890  4940  4993  5003  5016  5225  5297  5325  5431  5509  5633  5851  5870  5882  5932  6117  6152  6161  6627  6696  6733  6793  6798  6817  6835  7234  7424  7757  7805  7822  7838  8003  8054  8086  8295  8590  8598  8603  8699  8742  8800  8824  8926  8983  9002  9172  9227  9239  9267  9319  9323  9406  9836  9882

9th Prize: 0005  0035  0231  0275  0294  0306  0339  0463  0585  0727  0737  0766  0791  0817  0900  0990  1038  1086  1092  1159  1211  1294  1335  1374  1418  1514  1741  1896  1929  2030  2044  2186  2283  2288  2291  2402  2477  2483  2562  2609  2705  2729  2750  2822  2846  3005  3021  3121  3181  3291  3296  3406  3452  3494  3526  3673  3727  3782  3786  3872  3913  3949  3951  3978  4023  4057  4061  4106  4227  4229  4370  4457  4483  4560  4591  4610  4615  4739  4744  4761  4778  4916  4951  4962  5019  5054  5064  5172  5234  5238  5332  5348  5408  5432  5512  5558  5625  5649  5662  5711  5846  5966  5985  5993  6060  6082  6184  6186  6306  6320  6362  6385  6404  6415  6447  6522  6577  6616  6631  6636  6685  6716  6801  6838  6841  6843  6921  6974  6997  7065  7072  7092  7130  7132  7161  7172  7316  7354  7386  7448  7501  7531  7552  7555  7628  7672  7674  7713  7813  7847  7850  7948  7985  8014  8113  8140  8189  8201  8229  8262  8276  8303  8351  8360  8423  8444  8452  8453  8457  8508  8564  8606  8762  8808  8884  8922  8942  8984  9001  9108  9223  9281  9308  9363  9388  9435  9481  9510  9565  9606  9620  9657  9666  9698  9702  9710  9862  9907
 

10th Prize: 0000  0001  0051  0059  0068  0107  0153  0160  0246  0273  0285  0289  0347  0420  0426  0455  0473  0475  0487  0537  0606  0618  0630  0649  0682  0700  0721  0729  0754  0761  0969  0978  1042  1083  1110  1127  1137  1187  1218  1344  1416  1444  1446  1454  1620  1697  1731  1927  1968  2000  2058  2096  2140  2173  2251  2301  2323  2329  2357  2374  2425  2468  2480  2539  2546  2604  2612  2637  2638  2665  2732  2774  2798  2815  2907  2916  2923  2954  2961  2966  3033  3109  3120  3172  3188  3207  3222  3271  3295  3322  3344  3367  3449  3665  3710  3713  3841  3939  3987  4003  4014  4083  4249  4270  4421  4427  4435  4447  4468  4478  4497  4509  4530  4551  4560  4748  4833  5028  5043  5082  5098  5110  5125  5209  5216  5233  5263  5266  5267  5314  5361  5366  5378  5384  5436  5488  5606  5627  5641  5780  5817  5834  5868  5885  5896  5944  5953  5963  5974  5986  6047  6051  6076  6121  6191  6198  6217  6315  6350  6365  6382  6396  6433  6462  6569  6580  6581  6617  6700  6832  6859  6872  6895  6896  6927  7000  7026  7061  7070  7079  7164  7168  7169  7201  7231  7266  7276  7320  7344  7347  7348  7385  7423  7504  7505  7542  7596  7662  7728  7814  7845  7896  7919  7972  8098  8169  8192  8236  8286  8310  8322  8374  8404  8424  8428  8464  8472  8489  8502  8514  8519  8534  8554  8575  8650  8663  8702  8747  8892  8919  8930  9043  9109  9181  9185  9213  9228  9257  9402  9426  9443  9514  9663  9677  9685  9808  9820  9880  9881  9898  9938  9975

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize Rs.50

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 23rd 2025, 00:11 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 23rd 2025, 15:24 IST