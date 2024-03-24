×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 06:50 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-644 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No Check Winner

Kerala Lottery Results Today 24.03.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-644 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-644 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-644 Sunday Result Out: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 49 IST, March 24th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-644 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

6: 48 IST, March 24th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-644 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner:

6: 47 IST, March 24th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-644 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

6: 46 IST, March 24th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-644 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

6: 46 IST, March 24th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-644 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:  

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

AKSHAYA AK-644 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 43 IST, March 24th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the AKSHAYA AK-644 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 3, will be released soon.

6: 43 IST, March 24th 2024

WIN WIN W-760 Draw on 25.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm

6: 42 IST, March 24th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 42 IST, March 24th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 06:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

