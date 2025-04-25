LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-429 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NV 854962

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-429 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 854962 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: REJI K

Agency No.: P 5221

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NX 576207 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SATHY K S

Agency No.: R 8715

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 247097

2) NO 756160

3) NP 845720

4) NR 668794

5) NS 267428

6) NT 100295

7) NU 809667

8) NV 532107

9) NW 669650

10) NX 219960

11) NY 855519

12) NZ 557727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 854962

NO 854962

NP 854962

NR 854962

NS 854962

NT 854962

NU 854962

NW 854962

NX 854962

NY 854962

NZ 854962



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0096 0313 0786 1858 2025 2331 2411 2602 3452 4951 5285 5342 6607 6718 8375 9178 9244 9709

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0082 0433 0790 1403 1672 1828 2147 2186 2484 2613 2626 2754 2847 3215 3580 4153 4218 4285 4603 4617 4724 5441 5484 5553 6108 6238 6676 6729 6858 7036 7592 8096 8233 8384 8873 9784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0233 0455 0606 0777 0996 1056 1177 1210 1623 1770 1999 2010 2069 2146 2514 2572 2968 2990 3076 3118 3187 3426 3470 3596 3800 3829 3937 4171 4206 4238 4356 4360 4388 4434 4706 4982 5129 5202 5398 5450 5517 5569 5633 5663 5883 6170 6328 6465 6538 6572 6771 6899 7051 7180 7340 7566 7583 7609 7662 7760 7982 8107 8222 8409 8422 8432 8557 8566 8721 8858 8964 9089 9180 9329 9489 9497 9544 9710 9817

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0057 0093 0107 0131 0238 0339 0354 0371 0689 0718 0787 0798 0927 1151 1410 1422 1486 1552 1554 1561 1569 1674 1696 1815 1862 1935 1998 2006 2091 2093 2223 2290 2323 2435 2464 2496 2592 2898 2912 2933 2950 2966 3086 3195 3267 3359 3477 3854 3917 4017 4143 4201 4278 4416 4453 4519 4545 4743 4800 5103 5142 5220 5338 5363 5371 5507 5566 5596 5600 5684 5893 5953 5959 6026 6095 6181 6434 6563 6640 6709 6843 6869 6885 6937 7045 7131 7142 7153 7326 7327 7341 7446 7484 7655 7900 8007 8040 8072 8089 8169 8192 8249 8329 8371 8474 8651 8700 8732 8774 8837 8866 9010 9063 9085 9169 9196 9213 9306 9719 9831 9871 9879

NIRMAL NR-429 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100