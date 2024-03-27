×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Summer Bumper BR-96 Wednesday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket SC 308797

Among the seven weekly lotteries is Summer Bumper. Each lottery is denoted by an alphanumeric code; the Bumper lottery code is "BR," which also includes the draw number. The Summer Bumper lottery cost 250 rupees. The first prize winner got 10 crore Rupees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Summer Bumper BR-96 Wednesday Result Today
Summer Bumper BR-96 Wednesday Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Result: 10 CRORE - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Result: 50 LAKH - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Result: 5 LAKH - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
3: 22 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

SC 308797 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: P P DHANESH

Agency No.: C 3472

3: 22 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

SA 177547 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHY LOTTERIES AGENCIES

Agency No.: K 5801

 

Advertisement
3: 23 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

SA 656810

SB 374874

SC 352024

SD 344531

SE 430966

SG 375079

SA 120172

SB 328267

SC 375651

SD 385690

SE 408436

SG 372711

3: 23 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

SA 308797

SB 308797

SD 308797

SE 308797

SG 308797

Advertisement
3: 28 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 4th Prize Winner: 23016

3: 29 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0415  1846  2098  2263  2576  2840  2845  3106  3339  3380  3389  3827  3961  4236  4607  5240  5388  5604  6383  6594  6675  6951  7025  7119  7203  7455  7576  7597  7724  7791  8451  8621  9131  9196  9468  9555

Advertisement
3: 30 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0265  0345  0642  0653  1249  1646  1765  2230  2264  2315  2386  2836  3252  3414  3447  3659  3697  4459  4496  4584  4807  4918  5030  5142  5271  5360  5448  5559  5957  6298  6595  6848  7097  7101  7127  7141  7308  7345  7493  7539  7602  7684  7850  7924  8042  8922  9180  9446  9576  9964

3: 31 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0007  0035  0104  0351  0638  0909  0930  1104  1129  1138  1225  1307  1711  1725  1863  1918  1958  2232  2288  2393  2686  2814  2850  3150  3354  3427  3526  3564  3692  4033  4155  4172  4531  4614  4996  5128  5159  5247  5413  5423  5775  6020  6067  6368  6454  6472  6561  6793  7069  7134  7150  7221  7442  7489  7525  7809  8130  8146  8252  8275  8453  8475  8593  8596  8689  8957  9033  9334  9766  9770  9793  9936


 

Advertisement
3: 31 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0026  0089  0130  0249  0314  0366  0387  0580  0645  0693  0832  0874  0907  0911  1050  1075  1130  1235  1329  1526  1536  1590  1613  1630  1649  1938  2218  2539  2629  2770  2893  2959  3020  3038  3046  3222  3238  3301  3397  3493  3635  3678  3847  4020  4022  4095  4217  4347  4369  4424  4461  4511  4567  4618  4691  4797  4814  4988  5033  5062  5073  5145  5281  5353  5483  5836  5955  6155  6188  6192  6315  6373  6382  6393  6470  6520  6688  6731  6782  6810  6834  6851  6943  7013  7051  7200  7281  7494  7664  7790  7841  7958  7968  8026  8035  8221  8285  8335  8496  8530  8616  8630  8788  8817  8901  8911  8938  8943  8999  9035  9198  9319  9386  9392  9590  9592  9608  9618  9674  9764  9782  9944  9948  9957  9970  9985

3: 22 IST, March 27th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for Summer Bumper BR-96 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 10 CRORE IS:  SC 308797

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: SC 308797 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:  SA 656810 SB 374874 SC 352024 SD 344531 SE 430966 SG 375079 SA 120172 SB 328267 SC 375651 SD 385690 SE 408436 SG 372711

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: SA 308797 SB 308797 SD 308797 SE 308797 SG 308797

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 23016

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0415  1846  2098  2263  2576  2840  2845  3106  3339  3380  3389  3827  3961  4236  4607  5240  5388  5604  6383  6594  6675  6951  7025  7119  7203  7455  7576  7597  7724  7791  8451  8621  9131  9196  9468  9555

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0265  0345  0642  0653  1249  1646  1765  2230  2264  2315  2386  2836  3252  3414  3447  3659  3697  4459  4496  4584  4807  4918  5030  5142  5271  5360  5448  5559  5957  6298  6595  6848  7097  7101  7127  7141  7308  7345  7493  7539  7602  7684  7850  7924  8042  8922  9180  9446  9576  9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0007  0035  0104  0351  0638  0909  0930  1104  1129  1138  1225  1307  1711  1725  1863  1918  1958  2232  2288  2393  2686  2814  2850  3150  3354  3427  3526  3564  3692  4033  4155  4172  4531  4614  4996  5128  5159  5247  5413  5423  5775  6020  6067  6368  6454  6472  6561  6793  7069  7134  7150  7221  7442  7489  7525  7809  8130  8146  8252  8275  8453  8475  8593  8596  8689  8957  9033  9334  9766  9770  9793  9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0026  0089  0130  0249  0314  0366  0387  0580  0645  0693  0832  0874  0907  0911  1050  1075  1130  1235  1329  1526  1536  1590  1613  1630  1649  1938  2218  2539  2629  2770  2893  2959  3020  3038  3046  3222  3238  3301  3397  3493  3635  3678  3847  4020  4022  4095  4217  4347  4369  4424  4461  4511  4567  4618  4691  4797  4814  4988  5033  5062  5073  5145  5281  5353  5483  5836  5955  6155  6188  6192  6315  6373  6382  6393  6470  6520  6688  6731  6782  6810  6834  6851  6943  7013  7051  7200  7281  7494  7664  7790  7841  7958  7968  8026  8035  8221  8285  8335  8496  8530  8616  8630  8788  8817  8901  8911  8938  8943  8999  9035  9198  9319  9386  9392  9590  9592  9608  9618  9674  9764  9782  9944  9948  9957  9970  9985

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 2,000

7th Prize: Rs. 1,000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
3: 32 IST, March 27th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

3: 36 IST, March 27th 2024

Summer Bumper lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 10 crore rupees and the second and third prizes are 50 lakhs and 5 lakh respectively. A total of 279733 prizes were given to the winners. The 15% of the first to 7th prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 8th and the consolation prizes, 20% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

Advertisement
3: 33 IST, March 27th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

3: 35 IST, March 27th 2024

Karunya Plus Lottery KN-515 Draw on 28.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Online Education

Searching new avenues

a few seconds ago
exam results

TANCET Results Tomorrow

a few seconds ago
Election Commission

EC Issues Notices

a minute ago
CEO Dhruv Agarwala before and after weight loss

CEO Dhruv Agarwala

4 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Parents React

6 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals team

Problems worsen for DC

6 minutes ago
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says

UK resilient to rates

8 minutes ago
LS Polls: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List Including PM Modi, Amit Shah For Uttarakhand

bjp

8 minutes ago
The rupee's decline was exacerbated by the weakening offshore Chinese yuan and Japanese yen

Rupee hits record low

8 minutes ago
akhilesh yadav

Akhilesh Out of LS Race

11 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

12 minutes ago
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

news

13 minutes ago
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

chinese nationals

16 minutes ago
Goldman Sachs

Goldman raises RIL TP

16 minutes ago
Bachelor's trip

Tips For Bachelor's Trip

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

Rinku Likely to Join BJP

21 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Why Dhoni at No.8?

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News17 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo