Full list of winning numbers for Summer Bumper BR-96 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 10 CRORE IS: SC 308797

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: SC 308797

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: SA 656810 SB 374874 SC 352024 SD 344531 SE 430966 SG 375079 SA 120172 SB 328267 SC 375651 SD 385690 SE 408436 SG 372711

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: SA 308797 SB 308797 SD 308797 SE 308797 SG 308797

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 23016

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0415 1846 2098 2263 2576 2840 2845 3106 3339 3380 3389 3827 3961 4236 4607 5240 5388 5604 6383 6594 6675 6951 7025 7119 7203 7455 7576 7597 7724 7791 8451 8621 9131 9196 9468 9555

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0265 0345 0642 0653 1249 1646 1765 2230 2264 2315 2386 2836 3252 3414 3447 3659 3697 4459 4496 4584 4807 4918 5030 5142 5271 5360 5448 5559 5957 6298 6595 6848 7097 7101 7127 7141 7308 7345 7493 7539 7602 7684 7850 7924 8042 8922 9180 9446 9576 9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0007 0035 0104 0351 0638 0909 0930 1104 1129 1138 1225 1307 1711 1725 1863 1918 1958 2232 2288 2393 2686 2814 2850 3150 3354 3427 3526 3564 3692 4033 4155 4172 4531 4614 4996 5128 5159 5247 5413 5423 5775 6020 6067 6368 6454 6472 6561 6793 7069 7134 7150 7221 7442 7489 7525 7809 8130 8146 8252 8275 8453 8475 8593 8596 8689 8957 9033 9334 9766 9770 9793 9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0026 0089 0130 0249 0314 0366 0387 0580 0645 0693 0832 0874 0907 0911 1050 1075 1130 1235 1329 1526 1536 1590 1613 1630 1649 1938 2218 2539 2629 2770 2893 2959 3020 3038 3046 3222 3238 3301 3397 3493 3635 3678 3847 4020 4022 4095 4217 4347 4369 4424 4461 4511 4567 4618 4691 4797 4814 4988 5033 5062 5073 5145 5281 5353 5483 5836 5955 6155 6188 6192 6315 6373 6382 6393 6470 6520 6688 6731 6782 6810 6834 6851 6943 7013 7051 7200 7281 7494 7664 7790 7841 7958 7968 8026 8035 8221 8285 8335 8496 8530 8616 8630 8788 8817 8901 8911 8938 8943 8999 9035 9198 9319 9386 9392 9590 9592 9608 9618 9674 9764 9782 9944 9948 9957 9970 9985

Summer Bumper BR-96 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 2,000

7th Prize: Rs. 1,000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)