LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-04-2025): WIN WIN W-819 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WT 889640

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 28 2025, featuring WIN WIN W-819 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya: WIN WIN W-819 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs.
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 889640
WO 889640
WP 889640
WR 889640
WS 889640
WU 889640
WV 889640
WW 889640
WY 889640
WZ 889640
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WT 889640 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: JOJI MON V J
Agency No: W 1877
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WX 270284 (KANHANGAD)
Agent Name: AMARJITH A S
Agency No.: S 1288
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 262278
2) WO 807780
3) WP 187405
4) WR 501246
5) WS 161182
6) WT 614514
7) WU 895049
8) WV 700792
9) WW 848566
10) WX 217082
11) WY 844090
12) WZ 936842
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 1532 1765 1914 3205 3420 3859 4384 5997 6198 7407 7836 7838 8323 8362 8662 8725 9531 9969
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 2697 3518 3655 3735 4815 5932 6358 7358 8131 9393
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0374 0828 2066 2091 2158 3261 4858 5960 6218 6395 7594 8704 9149 9642
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0268 0457 0478 0563 0585 0626 0800 0871 1053 1112 1356 1388 1492 1587 1592 1834 2101 2256 2383 2436 2557 2560 2588 2686 2721 2847 2939 3294 3354 3476 3610 3781 4458 4478 4545 4575 4758 4760 4944 4975 5038 5447 5456 5839 5840 5921 5985 6021 6097 6118 6386 6406 6408 6462 6629 6647 6711 6733 6776 6811 6996 7055 7070 7272 7353 7714 7790 7812 7880 8010 8069 8310 8373 8390 8969 9026 9466 9475 9601 9625 9886 9990
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0070 0074 0084 0091 0149 0236 0246 0454 0476 0483 0508 0637 0641 0769 0803 0868 0952 1102 1117 1119 1156 1187 1221 1374 1426 1635 1783 1910 1943 2080 2085 2186 2252 2377 2399 2439 2574 2618 2830 3007 3080 3081 3142 3167 3251 3307 3320 3388 3495 3541 3550 3612 3734 3907 3923 3935 3955 3967 4022 4164 4338 4358 4492 4566 4680 4900 4977 4992 5201 5242 5251 5259 5381 5402 5432 5499 5552 5673 5758 5862 5908 5928 5967 6005 6105 6112 6575 6639 6651 6663 6905 7061 7083 7174 7190 7273 7348 7356 7364 7410 7478 7516 7552 7567 7609 7672 7867 7929 7966 7967 8072 8293 8369 8550 8665 8692 9055 9066 9245 9330 9476 9568 9692 9728 9835 9862
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.