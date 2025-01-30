LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-558 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PM 108857

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-558 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PM 108857 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: MURUKAN KUTTY C

Agency No.: P 2737

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PD 392628 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: P V PRADEEP

Agency No.: R 2083

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 362657

2) PB 244942

3) PC 845955

4) PD 788409

5) PE 100735

6) PF 843381

7) PG 858737

8) PH 492567

9) PJ 377445

10) PK 814622

11) PL 234134

12) PM 833518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0723 0888 1426 3168 3395 3591 4492 5575 6134 6723 7147 7391 7932 8307 8652 8705 9079 9360

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0103 0489 0788 0878 0988 2345 2423 3079 3246 3585 3878 3912 4165 4228 5904 6872 6947 7014 7030 7092 7107 7136 7205 7246 7326 7361 7414 7538 7576 7803 8767 8792 9383 9490

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0381 0392 0410 0413 0540 0671 0751 0869 1032 1243 1273 1568 1721 1809 2038 2076 2150 2184 2307 2321 2427 2459 2476 2490 2867 2879 2885 3011 3189 3196 3254 3358 3583 3667 3717 3849 4103 4223 4341 4922 5111 5362 5376 5439 5527 5829 6029 6264 6557 6693 6734 6913 7013 7047 7298 7317 7337 7369 7392 7531 7641 7751 7878 7886 8036 8197 8330 8414 8539 8730 8811 8863 9201 9297 9302 9449 9603 9843 9913 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0193 0213 0215 0231 0335 0376 0386 0742 0773 0789 0942 1053 1110 1196 1227 1231 1235 1301 1478 1547 1682 2174 2212 2510 2563 2645 2714 2809 2935 2954 3040 3105 3121 3288 3308 3335 3462 3533 3562 3579 3627 3709 3792 3999 4023 4156 4268 4287 4306 4330 4347 4351 4357 4525 4535 4627 4882 4983 5102 5190 5224 5335 5447 5464 5560 5666 5726 5903 5931 5953 5989 6051 6123 6198 6215 6248 6335 6358 6434 6443 6492 6497 6502 6758 7074 7375 7464 7465 7497 7578 7633 7736 7766 7767 7807 7865 7992 8020 8070 8075 8079 8102 8121 8123 8273 8306 8445 8508 8573 8763 8794 8807 8823 8883 8899 8965 8966 9048 9180 9206 9384 9536 9716 9820 9845 9857

Karunya Plus KN-558 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100