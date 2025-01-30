sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:54 IST, January 30th 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-558 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PM 108857

Kerala Lottery Results Today (30.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-558 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-558 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PM 108857 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: MURUKAN KUTTY C
Agency No.: P 2737

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PD 392628 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: P V PRADEEP
Agency No.: R 2083

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 362657
2) PB 244942
3) PC 845955
4) PD 788409
5) PE 100735
6) PF 843381
7) PG 858737
8) PH 492567
9) PJ 377445
10) PK 814622
11) PL 234134
12) PM 833518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0723  0888  1426  3168  3395  3591  4492  5575  6134  6723  7147  7391  7932  8307  8652  8705  9079  9360

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0103  0489  0788  0878  0988  2345  2423  3079  3246  3585  3878  3912  4165  4228  5904  6872  6947  7014  7030  7092  7107  7136  7205  7246  7326  7361  7414  7538  7576  7803  8767  8792  9383  9490

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0381  0392  0410  0413  0540  0671  0751  0869  1032  1243  1273  1568  1721  1809  2038  2076  2150  2184  2307  2321  2427  2459  2476  2490  2867  2879  2885  3011  3189  3196  3254  3358  3583  3667  3717  3849  4103  4223  4341  4922  5111  5362  5376  5439  5527  5829  6029  6264  6557  6693  6734  6913  7013  7047  7298  7317  7337  7369  7392  7531  7641  7751  7878  7886  8036  8197  8330  8414  8539  8730  8811  8863  9201  9297  9302  9449  9603  9843  9913  9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0193  0213  0215  0231  0335  0376  0386  0742  0773  0789  0942  1053  1110  1196  1227  1231  1235  1301  1478  1547  1682  2174  2212  2510  2563  2645  2714  2809  2935  2954  3040  3105  3121  3288  3308  3335  3462  3533  3562  3579  3627  3709  3792  3999  4023  4156  4268  4287  4306  4330  4347  4351  4357  4525  4535  4627  4882  4983  5102  5190  5224  5335  5447  5464  5560  5666  5726  5903  5931  5953  5989  6051  6123  6198  6215  6248  6335  6358  6434  6443  6492  6497  6502  6758  7074  7375  7464  7465  7497  7578  7633  7736  7766  7767  7807  7865  7992  8020  8070  8075  8079  8102  8121  8123  8273  8306  8445  8508  8573  8763  8794  8807  8823  8883  8899  8965  8966  9048  9180  9206  9384  9536  9716  9820  9845  9857

Karunya Plus KN-558 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Kerala lottery