LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.03.2024 KARUNYA KR-647 Saturday 3PM Draw OUT- 1st KN 160502

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Saturday 30/03/2024
Kerala Lottery Saturday 30/03/2024 | Image: Republic
Kerala KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winners
  • Listen to this article
3: 23 IST, March 30th 2024

KARUNYA KR-647 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. KN 160502 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P
Agency No.: P 3901

3: 23 IST, March 30th 2024

KARUNYA KR-647 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: Ticket No. KT 436440 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: REEMA

Agency No.: W 1478

3: 16 IST, March 30th 2024

KARUNYA KR-647 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: KN 318505 KO 873414 KP 109568 KR 823668 KS 869151 KT 196444 KU 901225 KV 196456 KW 823186 KX 177814 KY 973736 KZ 810257

3: 25 IST, March 30th 2024

KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KO 160502 KP 160502 KR 160502 KS 160502 KT 160502 KU 160502 KV 160502 KW 160502 KX 160502 KY 160502 KZ 160502 

3: 44 IST, March 30th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KN 160502 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KT 436440 (WAYANADU)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 318505 KO 873414 KP 109568 KR 823668 KS 869151 KT 196444 KU 901225 KV 196456 KW 823186 KX 177814 KY 973736 KZ 810257

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KO 160502 KP 160502 KR 160502 KS 160502 KT 160502 KU 160502 KV 160502 KW 160502 KX 160502 KY 160502 KZ 160502

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0356  0737  0990  1445  1670  2281  3324  3591  4922  5074  5483  7245  7921  7960  8354  8871  9541  9753

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1137  1313  2734  2872  6668  7355  7376  7647  9177  9824

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0868  1097  1551  3010  3423  3698  5610  5875  6154  6547  7906  8790  9632  9971

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 8862  6924  8922  5209  0325  2888  7551  2959  2865  2777  0426  8334  8424  9635  6781  5429  2107  3859  3571  3436  5681  7328  5011  8333  5212  0638  4846  3404  5740  7349  1954  8647  9324  0747  7449  3718  4817  0224  7046  1233  9765  0032  7072  9130  4642  8300  3477  3647  4671  9309  5154  9716  9383  5579  5073  3173  8001  4372  2007  8835  3072  3213  1917  1937

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 5460  5903  1382  2589  9846  9799  9427  4093  2343  6722  9558  1018  8993  2231  5790  2651  8815  1149

KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

2: 24 IST, March 30th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

2: 25 IST, March 30th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-647" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-647" will be drawn today, March 9, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

2: 25 IST, March 30th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-647 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 9, will be released soon.

2: 26 IST, March 30th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

2: 04 IST, March 30th 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-644 Draw on 24.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm

2: 02 IST, March 30th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

2: 01 IST, March 30th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

