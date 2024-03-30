Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.03.2024 KARUNYA KR-647 Saturday 3PM Draw OUT- 1st KN 160502
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 23 IST, March 30th 2024
3: 16 IST, March 30th 2024
KARUNYA KR-647 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: KN 318505 KO 873414 KP 109568 KR 823668 KS 869151 KT 196444 KU 901225 KV 196456 KW 823186 KX 177814 KY 973736 KZ 810257
3: 25 IST, March 30th 2024
KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KO 160502 KP 160502 KR 160502 KS 160502 KT 160502 KU 160502 KV 160502 KW 160502 KX 160502 KY 160502 KZ 160502
3: 44 IST, March 30th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KN 160502 (PALAKKAD)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KT 436440 (WAYANADU)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 318505 KO 873414 KP 109568 KR 823668 KS 869151 KT 196444 KU 901225 KV 196456 KW 823186 KX 177814 KY 973736 KZ 810257
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KO 160502 KP 160502 KR 160502 KS 160502 KT 160502 KU 160502 KV 160502 KW 160502 KX 160502 KY 160502 KZ 160502
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0356 0737 0990 1445 1670 2281 3324 3591 4922 5074 5483 7245 7921 7960 8354 8871 9541 9753
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1137 1313 2734 2872 6668 7355 7376 7647 9177 9824
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0868 1097 1551 3010 3423 3698 5610 5875 6154 6547 7906 8790 9632 9971
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 8862 6924 8922 5209 0325 2888 7551 2959 2865 2777 0426 8334 8424 9635 6781 5429 2107 3859 3571 3436 5681 7328 5011 8333 5212 0638 4846 3404 5740 7349 1954 8647 9324 0747 7449 3718 4817 0224 7046 1233 9765 0032 7072 9130 4642 8300 3477 3647 4671 9309 5154 9716 9383 5579 5073 3173 8001 4372 2007 8835 3072 3213 1917 1937
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 5460 5903 1382 2589 9846 9799 9427 4093 2343 6722 9558 1018 8993 2231 5790 2651 8815 1149
KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Prize Details
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
2: 24 IST, March 30th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
2: 25 IST, March 30th 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-647" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-647" will be drawn today, March 9, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
2: 25 IST, March 30th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-647 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 9, will be released soon.
2: 26 IST, March 30th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
2: 04 IST, March 30th 2024
Akshaya Lottery AK-644 Draw on 24.03.2024 @ 3.00 pm
2: 02 IST, March 30th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
2: 01 IST, March 30th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:19 IST
