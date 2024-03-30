Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KN 160502 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KT 436440 (WAYANADU)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 318505 KO 873414 KP 109568 KR 823668 KS 869151 KT 196444 KU 901225 KV 196456 KW 823186 KX 177814 KY 973736 KZ 810257

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KO 160502 KP 160502 KR 160502 KS 160502 KT 160502 KU 160502 KV 160502 KW 160502 KX 160502 KY 160502 KZ 160502

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0356 0737 0990 1445 1670 2281 3324 3591 4922 5074 5483 7245 7921 7960 8354 8871 9541 9753

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1137 1313 2734 2872 6668 7355 7376 7647 9177 9824

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0868 1097 1551 3010 3423 3698 5610 5875 6154 6547 7906 8790 9632 9971

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 8862 6924 8922 5209 0325 2888 7551 2959 2865 2777 0426 8334 8424 9635 6781 5429 2107 3859 3571 3436 5681 7328 5011 8333 5212 0638 4846 3404 5740 7349 1954 8647 9324 0747 7449 3718 4817 0224 7046 1233 9765 0032 7072 9130 4642 8300 3477 3647 4671 9309 5154 9716 9383 5579 5073 3173 8001 4372 2007 8835 3072 3213 1917 1937

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 5460 5903 1382 2589 9846 9799 9427 4093 2343 6722 9558 1018 8993 2231 5790 2651 8815 1149

KARUNYA KR-647 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)