sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gandhis' Supra-Elitist Attack | Budget 2025 | Saif Attack Case | Virat Kohli | Trump's Tariff Threat | Kash Patel |
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (31.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-417 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NR 318374
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:14 IST, January 31st 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (31.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-417 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NR 318374

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-417. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 24th January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-416.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-417 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-417 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-417. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 31st  January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-417.

Live Blog

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-417. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 31st  January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-417.

15:51 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-417 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-417 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NR 318374 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: MUTHU KUMAR R
Agency No.: P 2738

15:49 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-417 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-417 Friday Result: NU 797140 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: MEERA JAMES
Agency No.: R 10126

15:50 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-417 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-417 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NN 844535
2) NO 722292
3) NP 631887
4) NR 600177
5) NS 293910
6) NT 653934
7) NU 734947
8) NV 658287
9) NW 865803
10) NX 866447
11) NY 676814
12) NZ 958059

15:50 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-417 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-417 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NN 318374
NO 318374
NP 318374
NS 318374
NT 318374
NU 318374
NV 318374
NW 318374
NX 318374
NY 318374
NZ 318374

15:51 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-417 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-417 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NR 318374 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: MUTHU KUMAR R
Agency No.: P 2738

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NU 797140 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: MEERA JAMES
Agency No.: R 10126
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 844535
2) NO 722292
3) NP 631887
4) NR 600177
5) NS 293910
6) NT 653934
7) NU 734947
8) NV 658287
9) NW 865803
10) NX 866447
11) NY 676814
12) NZ 958059

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 318374
NO 318374
NP 318374
NS 318374
NT 318374
NU 318374
NV 318374
NW 318374
NX 318374
NY 318374
NZ 318374

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0957  1562  2359  3228  3587  3855  6235  6319  6463  6883  6939  7628  7900  7924  8072  9327  9666  9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0248  0401  0514  0679  0742  0945  1105  1881  2289  2516  3298  3359  3454  3551  4495  4588  4902  4916  5589  5704  6167  6720  7117  7224  7632  7975  8117  8140  8267  8381  8569  8671  8806  9490  9613  9817

NIRMAL NR-416 Lottery Prize Details 

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

14:10 IST, January 31st 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 15:52 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala lottery