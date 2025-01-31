LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (31.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-417 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NR 318374

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-417 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NR 318374 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: MUTHU KUMAR R

Agency No.: P 2738

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NU 797140 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: MEERA JAMES

Agency No.: R 10126



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 844535

2) NO 722292

3) NP 631887

4) NR 600177

5) NS 293910

6) NT 653934

7) NU 734947

8) NV 658287

9) NW 865803

10) NX 866447

11) NY 676814

12) NZ 958059

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 318374

NO 318374

NP 318374

NS 318374

NT 318374

NU 318374

NV 318374

NW 318374

NX 318374

NY 318374

NZ 318374

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0957 1562 2359 3228 3587 3855 6235 6319 6463 6883 6939 7628 7900 7924 8072 9327 9666 9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0248 0401 0514 0679 0742 0945 1105 1881 2289 2516 3298 3359 3454 3551 4495 4588 4902 4916 5589 5704 6167 6720 7117 7224 7632 7975 8117 8140 8267 8381 8569 8671 8806 9490 9613 9817

