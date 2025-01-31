Published 14:14 IST, January 31st 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (31.01.2024): NIRMAL NR-417 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NR 318374
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-417. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 31st January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-417.
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-417. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 31st January, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-417.
15:51 IST, January 31st 2025
15:51 IST, January 31st 2025
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-417 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-417 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NR 318374 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: MUTHU KUMAR R
Agency No.: P 2738
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NU 797140 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: MEERA JAMES
Agency No.: R 10126
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 844535
2) NO 722292
3) NP 631887
4) NR 600177
5) NS 293910
6) NT 653934
7) NU 734947
8) NV 658287
9) NW 865803
10) NX 866447
11) NY 676814
12) NZ 958059
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 318374
NO 318374
NP 318374
NS 318374
NT 318374
NU 318374
NV 318374
NW 318374
NX 318374
NY 318374
NZ 318374
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0957 1562 2359 3228 3587 3855 6235 6319 6463 6883 6939 7628 7900 7924 8072 9327 9666 9863
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0248 0401 0514 0679 0742 0945 1105 1881 2289 2516 3298 3359 3454 3551 4495 4588 4902 4916 5589 5704 6167 6720 7117 7224 7632 7975 8117 8140 8267 8381 8569 8671 8806 9490 9613 9817
NIRMAL NR-416 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
14:10 IST, January 31st 2025
Updated 15:52 IST, January 31st 2025