  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (5-05-2025):Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize.
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 5th 2025, 15:07 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (5-05-2025):Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize.

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 5 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

May 5th 2025, 15:02 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

May 5th 2025, 15:03 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Result: 75 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

May 5th 2025, 15:03 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

May 5th 2025, 15:04 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

May 5th 2025, 14:57 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 5th 2025, 15:07 IST