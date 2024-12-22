Published 15:27 IST, December 22nd 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-682 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 936651
Kerala Lottery Results Today 22.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 682 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AZ 936651 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: MANSOOR N P
Agency No.: M 3721
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AT 400779 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: ARJUN P
Agency No.: S 1035
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 272776
2) AO 648406
3) AP 193947
4) AR 758262
5) AS 793255
6) AT 576964
7) AU 220208
8) AV 649768
9) AW 643454
10) AX 139226
11) AY 428026
12) AZ 477448
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 936651
AO 936651
AP 936651
AR 936651
AS 936651
AT 936651
AU 936651
AV 936651
AW 936651
AX 936651
AY 936651
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0095 0456 1682 1910 1915 3693 4139 4402 5503 5611 6045 6229 6314 7404 7551 8469 9575 9790
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1228 3850 4508 5375 5891 6370 7863
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0073 0362 0773 1371 1571 1685 2892 3027 5273 5444 5873 5930 5962 6059 6473 6562 6787 7579 7883 8041 8117 8820 8902 9031 9426 9464
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0220 0361 0525 0549 0691 094 1072 1483 1590 1656 1925 2110 2688 2757 2760 3051 3269 3764 3848 4011 4073 4262 4445 4467 4490 4516 5031 5143 5145 5224 5408 5439 5536 5594 5606 5607 5679 5711 5872 5904 5931 5953 6112 6154 6244 6300 6395 6410 6474 6729 6989 7115 7440 7452 7701 7727 7838 8029 8213 8221 8228 8264 8355 8412 8650 9090 9281 9468 9620 9685 9775 9999
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0019 0130 0144 0150 0151 0298 0367 0489 0558 0655 0659 0681 0766 0789 0808 0852 0864 0898 0906 1499 1599 1604 1612 1794 1899 1995 2274 2343 2392 2406 2423 2554 2746 2756 2779 2785 2824 2887 2893 2982 3033 3216 3303 3329 3347 3383 3461 3607 3659 3662 3763 3775 3963 4044 4133 4220 4256 4396 4420 4520 4603 4673 4759 4791 4921 4964 5023 5106 5110 5236 5269 5346 5376 5390 5459 5490 5502 5544 5657 5752 5882 5940 6124 6164 6182 6189 6284 6608 6834 6846 7030 7265 7362 7409 7679 7894 8192 8200 8285 8311 8555 8558 8623 8747 8879 8888 8965 9034 9181 9218 9282 9304 9365 9434 9551 9607 9641 9697 9699 9798 9827 9887 9955 9961
AKSHAYA AK-682: Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -682 Prize Details
There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today
AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
