LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:04 IST, February 2nd 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-687 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AL 706478

Kerala Lottery Results Today 20.02.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Akshaya AK-687 Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Akshaya AK-687 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

16:16 IST, February 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 687 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 687 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AL 706478 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P K
Agency No.: R 7736

16:16 IST, February 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-687 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 687 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AJ 726447 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: P K SALIM
Agency No.: K 6665
 

16:18 IST, February 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 687 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-687 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AL 706478 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P K
Agency No.: R 7736

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AJ 726447 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: P K SALIM
Agency No.: K 6665
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 340477
2) AB 595159
3) AC 617477
4) AD 635895
5) AE 624699
6) AF 168010
7) AG 499377
8) AH 324255
9) AJ 802498
10) AK 580139
11) AL 463514
12) AM 112730

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 706478
AB 706478
AC 706478
AD 706478
AE 706478
AF 706478
AG 706478
AH 706478
AJ 706478
AK 706478
AM 706478

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0421  0609  1981  2950  3307  3493  3638  3769  4034  4145  5488  5924  6203  7756  7757  8372  8384  9943
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1572  6083  7014  7244  9249  9262  9499
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0692  0814  1298  1426  1552  1580  1602  1639  1678  2119  2794  3941  4057  4296  4854  5146  5644  7526  7711  7997  8662  8830  8892  8912  9237  9658

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0314  0685  0934  1078  1234  1258  1377  1403  2140  2283  2347  2445  2657  2745  2783  3038  3059  3178  3202  3525  3860  3884  3990  4240  4249  4427  4428  4453  4730  4899  5043  5128  5138  5207  5486  5643  5731  5796  5831  5918  5980  5995  6141  6222  6459  6621  7032  7096  7164  7336  7375  7391  7447  7504  7586  7596  7721  7779  7821  7889  7991  8012  8165  8205  8819  8871  9022  9116  9304  9496  9604  9800

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0067  0142  0321  0342  0370  0501  0549  0595  0668  0740  0875  1067  1291  1299  1332  1380  1455  1488  1673  1759  1773  1867  2044  2065  2066  2233  2246  2323  2384  2686  2775  2781  2923  3100  3159  3164  3169  3198  3282  3339  3517  3518  3567  3599  3801  3856  3871  4068  4175  4227  4241  4279  4310  4381  4447  4580  4651  4776  4829  4871  4911  4939  5058  5166  5196  5219  5335  5710  5739  5766  5927  6033  6080  6123  6287  6298  6365  6488  6499  6600  6612  6626  6820  6969  7108  7110  7113  7236  7256  7401  7409  7495  7514  7551  7563  7584  7817  7873  7876  7951  7966  8015  8022  8023  8137  8264  8280  8510  8544  8604  8771  8821  8873  8934  9195  9375  9464  9529  9592  9642  9666  9737  9942

AKSHAYA AK-687: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

12:57 IST, February 2nd 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 16:18 IST, February 2nd 2025

