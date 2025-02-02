LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-687 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AL 706478

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-687 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AL 706478 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P K

Agency No.: R 7736

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AJ 726447 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: P K SALIM

Agency No.: K 6665



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 340477

2) AB 595159

3) AC 617477

4) AD 635895

5) AE 624699

6) AF 168010

7) AG 499377

8) AH 324255

9) AJ 802498

10) AK 580139

11) AL 463514

12) AM 112730

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 706478

AB 706478

AC 706478

AD 706478

AE 706478

AF 706478

AG 706478

AH 706478

AJ 706478

AK 706478

AM 706478

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0421 0609 1981 2950 3307 3493 3638 3769 4034 4145 5488 5924 6203 7756 7757 8372 8384 9943



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1572 6083 7014 7244 9249 9262 9499



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0692 0814 1298 1426 1552 1580 1602 1639 1678 2119 2794 3941 4057 4296 4854 5146 5644 7526 7711 7997 8662 8830 8892 8912 9237 9658

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0314 0685 0934 1078 1234 1258 1377 1403 2140 2283 2347 2445 2657 2745 2783 3038 3059 3178 3202 3525 3860 3884 3990 4240 4249 4427 4428 4453 4730 4899 5043 5128 5138 5207 5486 5643 5731 5796 5831 5918 5980 5995 6141 6222 6459 6621 7032 7096 7164 7336 7375 7391 7447 7504 7586 7596 7721 7779 7821 7889 7991 8012 8165 8205 8819 8871 9022 9116 9304 9496 9604 9800

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0067 0142 0321 0342 0370 0501 0549 0595 0668 0740 0875 1067 1291 1299 1332 1380 1455 1488 1673 1759 1773 1867 2044 2065 2066 2233 2246 2323 2384 2686 2775 2781 2923 3100 3159 3164 3169 3198 3282 3339 3517 3518 3567 3599 3801 3856 3871 4068 4175 4227 4241 4279 4310 4381 4447 4580 4651 4776 4829 4871 4911 4939 5058 5166 5196 5219 5335 5710 5739 5766 5927 6033 6080 6123 6287 6298 6365 6488 6499 6600 6612 6626 6820 6969 7108 7110 7113 7236 7256 7401 7409 7495 7514 7551 7563 7584 7817 7873 7876 7951 7966 8015 8022 8023 8137 8264 8280 8510 8544 8604 8771 8821 8873 8934 9195 9375 9464 9529 9592 9642 9666 9737 9942

