  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-699 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AM 602570
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 27th 2025, 16:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-699 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AM 602570

Kerala Lottery Results Today 27.04.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Akshaya AK-630 Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Akshaya AK-630 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

April 27th 2025, 15:41 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 699 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

April 27th 2025, 15:41 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-699 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

April 27th 2025, 16:02 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 699 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-699 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AM 602570 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MANI O P
Agency No.: E 5640

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AH 157880 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN
Agency No.: R 10075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 431367
2) AB 135652
3) AC 675718
4) AD 799532
5) AE 567408
6) AF 367974
7) AG 796920
8) AH 440694
9) AJ 764130
10) AK 317565
11) AL 740505
12) AM 290930

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 602570
AB 602570
AC 602570
AD 602570
AE 602570
AF 602570
AG 602570
AH 602570
AJ 602570
AK 602570
AL 602570

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1518  2664  2671  3849  4249  5779  5957  6503  6657  6706  6918  7184  7428  7871  8089  8669  8686  9220
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1110  2731  2738  3252  3579  3752  3872
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1217  1355  1556  2202  2505  3364  3683  3877  4163  4643  4753  4928  5191  5738  5918  6035  6206  6321  6500  6525  7230  7292  8872  9266  9295  9865

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0334  0531  0566  0599  0670  1009  1073  1130  1296  1366  1694  1806  1858  1939  1982  2033  2217  2266  2378  2415  2461  2466  2467  2483  2714  2964  3155  3272  3282  3374  3397  3883  3952  4099  4203  4257  4421  4440  4494  4608  4701  4742  4959  4986  5338  5446  5499  5770  5826  5829  6666  6810  6843  7092  7595  7722  7840  7903  8037  8192  8541  8667  8695  9005  9218  9278  9378  9394  9678  9698  9717  9887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014  0057  0078  0082  0091  0109  0160  0208  0226  0303  0355  0377  0441  0496  0520  0552  0569  0573  0625  0649  0660  0814  0819  0954  0969  1025  1043  1087  1202  1365  1412  1665  1745  1979  2043  2161  2328  2739  2813  2919  3095  3130  3132  3260  3318  3338  3347  3352  3377  3486  3526  3553  3563  3565  3574  3589  3651  3871  3884  3996  4389  4591  4621  4846  4865  4889  4992  5030  5091  5264  5425  5626  5684  5698  5775  5803  5853  6130  6174  6196  6255  6430  6432  6686  6713  6829  6859  6899  7009  7015  7081  7178  7309  7437  7463  7499  7669  7795  7930  7950  8031  8033  8171  8201  8223  8372  8393  8563  8578  8907  8925  8936  9017  9044  9188  9254  9448  9462  9738  9766  9770  9771  9846

AKSHAYA AK-699: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 27th 2025, 15:36 IST

Published April 27th 2025, 15:40 IST