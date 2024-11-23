Published 12:59 IST, November 23rd 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-681 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-681 lottery draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates on KARUNYA KR SATURDAY Kerala Lottery Result Today.
12:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-681: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:
12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Guessing KARUNYA KN-681 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners:
12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 3rd Price Winner
KARUNYA KR-681 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:
12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
KARUNYA KR-681 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
12:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]:
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-:
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-:
6th Prize Rs.1,000/-:
7th Prize Rs.500/- :
8th Prize Rs.100/- :
12:59 IST, November 23rd 2024