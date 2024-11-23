sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-681 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 12:59 IST, November 23rd 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-681 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-680 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-681 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-681 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners

The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-681 lottery draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates on KARUNYA KR SATURDAY Kerala Lottery Result Today.

12:56 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-681: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:

12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Guessing KARUNYA KN-681 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: 

12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 3rd Price Winner

KARUNYA KR-681 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:

12:55 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

KARUNYA KR-681 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:

12:54 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-681 Saturday Result: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-: 

7th Prize Rs.500/-  : 

8th Prize Rs.100/- :

12:59 IST, November 23rd 2024