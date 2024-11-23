LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-681 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-681 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-681 lottery draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates on KARUNYA KR SATURDAY Kerala Lottery Result Today.