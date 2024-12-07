sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-683 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KZ 652161
LIVE-BLOG

Published 11:49 IST, December 7th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-683 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KZ 652161

The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 7, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-683 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners
Live Blog

15:38 IST, December 7th 2024

15:38 IST, December 7th 2024

15:38 IST, December 7th 2024

15:38 IST, December 7th 2024

15:52 IST, December 7th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: KZ 652161 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: PARVATHY R NAIR
Agency No.: A 4930
 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KV 914439 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: H M RAFI
Agency No.: T 2062
 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KN 267510
2) KO 188757
3) KP 529106
4) KR 682584
5) KS 946720
6) KT 585930
7) KU 964524
8) KV 719451
9) KW 116600
10) KX 878092
11) KY 320504
12) KZ 878575

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0906  1407  1576  1964  2216  2229  4665  5013  5033  5847  5923  6430  6718  7225  7372  7564  7653  8890

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 1106  1286  2982  3255  5133  6429  7279  7356  7884  9014

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-: 0016  0720  1123  2219  2676  2769  3113  3174  6555  7012  7966  8574  9445  9996

7th Prize Rs.500/-  :  0075  0380  0418  0542  0629  0653  0759  1033  1176  1194  1248  1325  1443  1553  1699  1894  1933  2197  2224  2370  2485  2490  2820  3070  3294  3528  3595  3615  3670  3674  3699  3799  3806  3808  3872  3993  4140  4215  4277  4296  4350  4443  4482  4514  4954  5055  5198  5543  5961  5970  6089  6508  6703  6731  6778  6807  6922  7280  7436  7446  7461  7478  7489  7664  7705  7707  7824  7904  8014  8184  8334  8593  8665  8844  9131  9319  9472  9485  9487  9552

8th Prize Rs.100/- : 8812  3229  7469  3882  3730  7968  1782  8027  1962  4975  2546  8920  0175  8290  9713  8034  7271  9904  3729  8268  1279  0861  5018  5567  7006  3895  0957  9729  2562  7715  2378  4364  0317  2559  6783  9009  4283  0030  8698  6655  5603  5906  2099  1715  8098  3948  9889  6268  4886  3557  7107  2226  7824  1643  0925  6135  3233  3397  5620  9603  4118  5490  5264  0701  9580  8146  3675  7661  4430  8254  6005  9478  0233  2416  0335  2603  4154  8327  5938  9516  3856  8181  8851  4147  4811  7885  4052

Updated 15:52 IST, December 7th 2024