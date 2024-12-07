Published 11:49 IST, December 7th 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-683 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KZ 652161
The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 7, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.
- Info
- 2 min read
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 07, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Advertisement
Live Blog
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 07, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
15:38 IST, December 7th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-683: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KZ 652161 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: PARVATHY R NAIR
Agency No.: A 4930
15:38 IST, December 7th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-683 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KV 914439 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: H M RAFI
Agency No.: T 2062
Advertisement
15:38 IST, December 7th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
KARUNYA KR-683 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 267510
2) KO 188757
3) KP 529106
4) KR 682584
5) KS 946720
6) KT 585930
7) KU 964524
8) KV 719451
9) KW 116600
10) KX 878092
11) KY 320504
12) KZ 878575
15:38 IST, December 7th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
KARUNYA KR-683 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 267510
2) KO 188757
3) KP 529106
4) KR 682584
5) KS 946720
6) KT 585930
7) KU 964524
8) KV 719451
9) KW 116600
10) KX 878092
11) KY 320504
12) KZ 878575
Advertisement
15:52 IST, December 7th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-683 Saturday Result: KZ 652161 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: PARVATHY R NAIR
Agency No.: A 4930
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KV 914439 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: H M RAFI
Agency No.: T 2062
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KN 267510
2) KO 188757
3) KP 529106
4) KR 682584
5) KS 946720
6) KT 585930
7) KU 964524
8) KV 719451
9) KW 116600
10) KX 878092
11) KY 320504
12) KZ 878575
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0906 1407 1576 1964 2216 2229 4665 5013 5033 5847 5923 6430 6718 7225 7372 7564 7653 8890
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 1106 1286 2982 3255 5133 6429 7279 7356 7884 9014
6th Prize Rs.1,000/-: 0016 0720 1123 2219 2676 2769 3113 3174 6555 7012 7966 8574 9445 9996
7th Prize Rs.500/- : 0075 0380 0418 0542 0629 0653 0759 1033 1176 1194 1248 1325 1443 1553 1699 1894 1933 2197 2224 2370 2485 2490 2820 3070 3294 3528 3595 3615 3670 3674 3699 3799 3806 3808 3872 3993 4140 4215 4277 4296 4350 4443 4482 4514 4954 5055 5198 5543 5961 5970 6089 6508 6703 6731 6778 6807 6922 7280 7436 7446 7461 7478 7489 7664 7705 7707 7824 7904 8014 8184 8334 8593 8665 8844 9131 9319 9472 9485 9487 9552
8th Prize Rs.100/- : 8812 3229 7469 3882 3730 7968 1782 8027 1962 4975 2546 8920 0175 8290 9713 8034 7271 9904 3729 8268 1279 0861 5018 5567 7006 3895 0957 9729 2562 7715 2378 4364 0317 2559 6783 9009 4283 0030 8698 6655 5603 5906 2099 1715 8098 3948 9889 6268 4886 3557 7107 2226 7824 1643 0925 6135 3233 3397 5620 9603 4118 5490 5264 0701 9580 8146 3675 7661 4430 8254 6005 9478 0233 2416 0335 2603 4154 8327 5938 9516 3856 8181 8851 4147 4811 7885 4052
Updated 15:52 IST, December 7th 2024